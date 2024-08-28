Tommy Fleetwood Draws on Special Le Golf National Memories in Olympic Gold Quest

Tommy Fleetwood is gearing up to chase Olympic gold at Le Golf National, a venue imbued with significant personal history for the English golfer. Fleetwood’s familiarity with this course runs deep; it was here that he clinched the Open de France in 2017, and where he played a pivotal role during the 2018 Ryder Cup, helping Europe regain the coveted trophy by racking up four points in five matches.

His partnership with Francesco Molinari in the 2018 Ryder Cup remains one of Fleetwood’s cherished memories. The duo, fondly dubbed “Moliwood,” won all four of their matches together. Molinari delivered the decisive point to defeat the United States, a moment etched in Fleetwood’s memory. “Winning moment. It was my first Ryder Cup, that winning moment on the 16th hole when Fran had finally clinched it, that was the one for me,” Fleetwood nostalgically recalls.

The emotional connection to Le Golf National plays a significant role in Fleetwood’s aspirations. “That Ryder Cup was a special week and this is a very special week. Any time you come to a golf course and you’ve played well around there and you’ve got visions of good golf shots, you feel better than somewhere where you’ve always struggled,” he explained. This familiarity, he believes, can be advantageous. “When I was look at making the Olympics, coming to Le Golf National, first of all, there’s knowing the course. If you’ve played it quite a lot, that’s always a helping hand,” Fleetwood noted.

Three years ago, Fleetwood competed in the Tokyo Olympics, finishing 11 under par and securing a joint-16th position, seven shots behind gold medalist Xander Schauffele. This time, his motivations are fueled not just by personal ambition but also by inspiration from close friend James Guy, who played a crucial role in Team GB’s victory in the men’s 4×200 meters freestyle relay. “He sent me a picture saying ‘love you, brother’ with his gold medal. Watching at home, I was unbelievably happy for him, how well he swam and how well the team did. I’m so proud and happy for him,” Fleetwood shared.

For Fleetwood, the Olympics transcends the typical golfing competition. “I think the Olympics is amazing, I really, really do. I feel very lucky to be here and be amongst it. It does, it inspires me,” he expressed. His enthusiasm is palpable, as he appreciates the global unity and spirit that the Olympic Games foster.

Joining Fleetwood at the Olympics is his teammate Matt Fitzpatrick, who is making his Olympic debut. Fitzpatrick, who won the 2022 US Open, acknowledges that while the four major championships hold precedence in a golfer’s career, the Olympic gold is a prestigious honor. “The gold medal isn’t at the top of every golfer’s list, the four majors are. There’s no doubt about that,” Fitzpatrick admitted, adding, “But I’d certainly say it’s underneath that. Before I arrived here and kind of got the feel for the Olympics itself, you probably underestimate how big it is.”

Fitzpatrick’s reflections on the Olympics echo a broader appreciation for the competition. “Once you are here and you realise the gravity of the whole event and how much it means to other people, not just as an athlete and golfer, you realise that a gold medal would feel very special,” he acknowledged. Growing up, Fitzpatrick had always been aware of the significance of the Olympics. “I always remember growing up watching the Olympics and understanding how big a deal it was,” he said, adding to the sentiment of participating in such a grand event. “I would say it’s a cool feeling that you’re going for something that’s different, and you feel part of something a little bit bigger.”

As both golfers prepare to compete, their blend of experience and inspiration underscores the Olympics’ unique allure in the world of sports. Whether it’s Fleetwood’s deep-rooted emotional ties to Le Golf National or Fitzpatrick’s fresh excitement, their journey symbolizes the Olympic spirit’s power to elevate and unite athletes across disciplines.