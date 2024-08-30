European Junior Solheim Cup Team Revealed: Meet the 12 Rising Stars Ready to Take on USA!

The Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia, will play host to the 2024 PING Junior Solheim Cup on September 9-10, marking a significant moment for young golfers across Europe. The event serves the crucial purpose of announcing Team Europe, and this year, seasoned captain Gwladys Nocera and vice-captain Dewi Claire Schreefel will lead the twelve-member squad into competition.

Among those selected, six players earned automatic spots based on their impressive performances. The formidable Andrea Revuelta from Spain, who tallied 155 points, stands out not only for her achievements but also as the most senior player at 18 years old. Her accolades include two-time PJSC victories and clinching the Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship, placing her 11th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. France’s Louise Landgraf follows closely with 153.94 points, making headlines as the youngest LETAS winner at just 14 years old and victor of the ANNIKA Invitational Europe. Joining Landgraf from France are Sara Brentcheneff, Alice Kong, and Lily Reitter, the latter noted for her significant victory over Landgraf in the French International Lady Juniors Amateur Championship. Denmark’s Victoria Kristensen completes the lineup of automatic qualifiers with 85 points.

Captain’s picks, chosen based on PJSC rankings, results from amateur events, and the European Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking, round out the team. These handpicked talents include Denmark’s Benedicte Brent Buchholz, Sweden’s Molly Rålin and Havanna Torstensson, Italy’s Paris Appendino, Spain’s Martina Navarra Navarro, and Iceland’s Perla Sol Sigurbrandsdottir.

The team’s objective is clear: to secure a hat-trick of wins following their notable 15-9 victory over Team USA at La Zagaleta, Spain. The composition of Team Europe blends seasoned players with promising newcomers, a strategy aimed at fostering a balanced and dynamic squad.

“For the second time in a row I will be leading the PING Junior Solheim Cup Team, and this time in America alongside Dewi Claire,” Gwladys Nocera said. “I’m very proud and cannot wait to be there having a wonderful time playing and fighting our hearts out. The team is looking forward to representing Europe and adhering to all its values we care so much about. This group of young girls is pretty impressive and full of surprises. Let’s go Europe. Allez!”

Looking ahead, this significant event is more than just a competition; it is a testament to the robust pipeline of young talent in European golf. The coming days in Virginia promise excitement and fierce competition, with future stars poised to shine on this prestigious platform. As the golf world watches closely, Team Europe aims not just to compete but to inspire and uphold the sporting values they hold dear.