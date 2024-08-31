Men’s Olympic Golf 2024: First Round Tee Times Released – Don’t Miss the Top Players!

The men’s Olympic golf competition tee times for the first two rounds have been revealed, with France’s Victor Perez set to hit the inaugural tee shot at 9:00 am local time on Thursday, July 30, 2024. This marks the beginning of a highly anticipated event where top golfers from around the globe will compete.

Victor Perez, teeing off at 9:00 am on Thursday and 10:55 am on Friday, will lead the way alongside Germany’s Matti Schmid and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan. However, the spotlight is likely to shine brightest on the group featuring Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Ludvig Åberg. Scheduled to start at 10:11 am on Thursday and 12:06 pm on Friday, this trio brings together some of the sport’s biggest names—highlighted by Scheffler, the current world number one.

Thursday also sees Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood paired with Wyndham Clark of the USA and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, teeing off at 9:44 am. Meanwhile, Friday’s schedule reverses the tee times, with Fleetwood starting at 11:44 am. Another notable participant, Matt Fitzpatrick of Great Britain, will begin his rounds alongside France’s Matthieu Pavon and USA’s Collin Morikawa at 12:00 pm on Thursday and 10:11 am on Friday.

Viktor Hovland, representing Norway, will tee off at 11:55 am Thursday with Spain’s Jon Rahm and USA’s Xander Schauffele—forming another formidable trio that will draw significant attention. They will follow up at 9:55 am on Friday, a slightly earlier start.

The detailed schedule unfolds further with a host of international competitors:

– **09:11 Thursday / 11:06 Friday:** Thorbjørn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

– **09:22 Thursday / 11:17 Friday:** Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden), Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

– **09:33 Thursday / 11:33 Friday:** Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada), Christian Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

– **09:55 Thursday / 11:55 Friday:** Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia), Tom Kim (Korea)

– **10:22 Thursday / 12:17 Friday:** Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand), Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

– **10:33 Thursday / 12:28 Friday:** Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

– **10:44 Thursday / 12:39 Friday:** Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Dou Zecheng (China)

– **10:55 Thursday / 09:00 Friday:** Yuan Yechun (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia), Matteo Manassero (Italy)

– **11:06 Thursday / 09:11 Friday:** Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland), David Puig (Spain)

– **11:17 Thursday / 09:22 Friday:** Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan), Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

– **11:33 Thursday / 09:33 Friday:** Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

– **11:44 Thursday / 09:44 Friday:** Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Nick Taylor (Canada)

– **12:06 Thursday / 10:11 Friday:** Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

– **12:17 Thursday / 10:22 Friday:** Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico), Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

– **12:28 Thursday / 10:33 Friday:** Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile), Kris Ventura (Norway)

– **12:39 Thursday / 10:44 Friday:** Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland), Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

This scheduling underscores the high-profile nature of the competition, featuring an impressive international lineup. Each group, meticulously crafted, sets the stage for a riveting contest. The diverse representation not only highlights the global reach of golf but also promises an exciting display of talent and sportsmanship.

As tee times roll out, spectators and fans from around the world will have their eyes firmly fixed on these golfers who are ready to make history on the Olympic stage. With the world’s elite golfers showcasing their skills, the competition is expected to be both fierce and memorable. Each participant will play a significant role in elevating the stature of golf in the 2024 Olympics, making it an event to watch.