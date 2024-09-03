Sunningdale to Host The Senior Open 2025: History in the Making

Sunningdale Golf Club is set to host The Senior Open from July 24-27, 2025. This prestigious event marks the fourth time that Sunningdale will serve as the venue for Europe’s only Senior Major Championship, further cementing its legacy in the golfing world. The Old Course at Sunningdale, with its historic and esteemed status, will once again be the stage for some of the most experienced and skilled golfers on the senior circuit.

Reflecting on the course’s history, the previous tournaments held at Sunningdale have delivered memorable golfing moments. In 2009, Loren Roberts of the USA clinched victory after a gripping play-off against Fred Funk and Mark McNulty. The 2015 tournament saw Marco Dawson, also from the USA, edge out Bernhard Langer by a single stroke in a thrilling conclusion. Although the 2020 tournament faced postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event returned with vigor in 2021, where Stephen Dodd of Wales claimed his first Senior Major title, narrowly defeating past champion Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Sunningdale’s reputation for hosting significant golf championships and international matches has only grown over the years. Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, remarked on this by saying, “Sunningdale is a world-class venue and has a renowned reputation for staging many of the sport’s greatest championships and international matches. We look forward to returning there for The Senior Open in 2025 and enjoying another spectacle of golf.”

The anticipation for the 2025 Senior Open is building, given the rich history and the exceptional performances that the Old Course has witnessed. This year’s event promises to be another captivating showcase of senior golf talent, offering both players and spectators the opportunity to immerse themselves in the tradition and competitive spirit that defines Sunningdale.

As we look ahead to July 2025, the golfing community is eager to see who will rise to the occasion and etch their name alongside past champions on this legendary course. The Old Course at Sunningdale continues to be a venerable site that adds to the lore of The Senior Open, promising four days of intense competition and remarkable golf.