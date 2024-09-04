Daniel Hayes Dominates Carris Trophy With Spectacular Final Round at Ormskirk

Daniel Hayes triumphed at the Carris Trophy, held at the prestigious Ormskirk Golf Club on July 28, 2024, clinching the championship with an impressive final round. Hayes, finishing two shots ahead of the nearest competitor, emerged victorious with a remarkable four-under 67, culminating in a stellar 16-under overall score.

The victory was particularly sweet for Hayes, who has endured numerous runner-up finishes over the past year and a half. His early aggression set the tone, scoring three birdies in the first four holes, displaying remarkable accuracy. By favoring two-irons and three-woods over drivers, he strategically avoided the rough, a tactic that proved crucial. Reflecting on his approach, Hayes said, “I think the key was just keeping it in play by taking two-irons and three-woods when you needed to instead of driver, as you can make some big scores from the rough.”

French contender Arthur Carlier finished second after an intense battle. Carlier delivered a commendable final round of 69, highlighted by three birdies between the 8th and 11th holes. However, bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes dimmed his chances of catching up with Hayes, concluding the tournament two shots behind.

Monty Holcombe secured third place, finishing the tournament at 11-under overall, maintaining an even score during the final round. Meanwhile, the youngest standout performer, 14-year-old Thomas Hartshorne, finished in fourth place, just one shot behind Holcombe. Hartshorne’s impressive performance earned him the Hazards Salver, awarded to the top under-16 player from Great Britain and Ireland.

For Hayes, this win not only marks a personal milestone but also underscores his potential as a rising star in the golfing world. “It’s big. It feels good. I’ve had a lot of second-place finishes over the past 18 months so it feels nice to finally get one over the line,” he remarked. Despite the celebratory occasion, Hayes remains focused on his upcoming challenges. “I probably won’t do much celebrating as I’ve got to head to the English Amateur, so I’ll be straight back into it,” he stated, demonstrating his commitment to continued success.

Aside from the individual accolades, the team event saw England 1, comprised of Daniel Hayes, Ben Bolton, and Drew Sykes, triumph in the Nations Cup with an aggregate team score of 15-under, outperforming their closest competitors, Netherlands 2, by nine shots. Both Hayes and Bolton were pivotal, contributing scores of -9 and -6, respectively, over the first two days.

The 2024 Carris Trophy has undoubtedly added a significant chapter to the careers of its participants, particularly Hayes, who will now aim to build on this substantial achievement. As the golf season progresses, eyes will be on these emerging talents, tracking their ascent in the competitive landscape of the sport.

