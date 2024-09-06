Meet Team Europe: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled for 2024 Cairns Cup Showdown in Detroit

The Cairns Cup, a premier matchplay event in disability golf, is set to bring together Team Europe and Team USA from July 27 to August 3 at Cherry Creek Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. This marks the second iteration of the biennial event, following its successful inaugural contest in London two years ago.

A 16-strong European team, comprising talented golfers from various countries including the UK, Scotland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and The Netherlands, will showcase their skills in this year’s competition. Notably, the team features five British golfers: Kris Aves from Barnet, London, James Gallagher from Huddersfield, Iain Millar from Alton, Hampshire, Charlie Appleyard from Thames Ditton, Surrey, and Chris Foster from Manningtree, Essex.

The event promises to be more than just a golfing competition. With a week-long festival planned, it will feature a pre-tournament charity golf day, a fundraising gala dinner, and an open day with workshops specifically designed for disability groups. The three key matchplay competition formats—foursomes, fourball, and singles—will be live-streamed on The Cairns Cup social media and the LIVE SPORT NOW YouTube channel.

Each member of Team Europe has a unique and inspiring backstory. Kris Aves, who serves as the Vice-Captain, was injured in the 2017 Westminster Bridge terrorist attack, resulting in paralysis. Playing with the aid of a Paragolfer, Aves has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination. “I’m honoured to be the Vice-Captain of Team Europe in two consecutive events and looking forward to competing against a strong American team in Michigan,” he expressed.

James Gallagher, another key player, has cerebral palsy and began playing disability golf in 2012. He has been active in club competitions at Meltham Golf Club and volunteered at the inaugural Cairns Cup in 2022 before securing his place on the current team. Iain Millar, who suffered a brain injury and multiple injuries from playing rugby, credits golf with aiding his physical recovery and mental health. Millar joined the Disabled Golf Association in 2018 and currently plays at Worldham GC.

Charlie Appleyard, diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, started playing golf at the age of eleven and now plays at Wentworth Club. Recently, he competed in Holland, showcasing his enduring passion for the game. Chris Foster, who was diagnosed with bone cancer at age five, leading to the amputation of his left leg at age nine, transitioned from being a Great Britain swimmer to a proficient golfer. Now a PGA Professional at Hanbury Manor Golf & Country Club, Foster also played in the 2022 Cairns Cup.

Key American adaptive golfers set to participate include Amy Bockertstette and US Captain Kim Moore, a former US Open champion. The event enjoys strong support from major golf brands like Sun Mountain, Mizuno, Titleist, and Adidas. Additionally, team sponsors such as 5iron Golf and Purpose Media have shown their commitment to promoting disability golf through this significant event.

Named in memory of British disabled golfer Billy Cairns, the Cairns Cup aims to promote and celebrate disability golf not only through top-tier competition but also by fostering community engagement. Anticipation is high as the event seeks to inspire and bring together the global disability golf community for a week of remarkable sportsmanship and camaraderie.