Xander Schauffele clinched the 152nd Open Championship on July 21, 2024, at the esteemed Royal Troon, marking his second major win of the year following his triumphant run at the PGA Championship. This victory not only adds another feather to Schauffele’s cap but also emphasizes his position as an elite golfer, sealing back-to-back Open wins for Callaway Staffers at this historic venue, the last being in 2016.

Schauffele’s performance throughout 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular. He has consistently demonstrated top-tier skills, earning 12 top-10 finishes and impressive statistics. Since the season kicked off in Hawaii, he has markedly increased his ball speed by over 4 mph, averaging more than 183 mph—a testament to his dedication and precision. In the current PGA TOUR rankings, Schauffele stands 2nd in Strokes Gained: Total, and 3rd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, underscoring his all-around excellence on the course.

A critical component of Schauffele’s success has been his equipment. This season, he has relied heavily on the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Driver and the Chrome Tour Golf Ball. His club set includes the Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver (10.5°) with MCA Diamana PD 70TX Shaft, a Fairway Wood of the same model (16.5°) with MCA Diamana PD 80TX Shaft, Callaway Apex TCB Irons (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 Shafts, a Callaway Opus Wedge (52°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Shaft, an Odyssey Las Vegas Prototype Putter, and the Callaway Chrome Tour Ball.

The performance of these equipment pieces, especially the Chrome Tour Golf Ball, has been pivotal. At The Open, 22 players, including Schauffele, chose either the Chrome Tour or Chrome Tour X Golf Ball, valuing its complete performance, characterized by fast speeds and exceptional greenside control. The newly launched Opus Wedge with Spin Gen Face Technology™️, which debuted this week, boasts unparalleled craftsmanship and Tour-validated shapes. This wedge has already contributed to three major victories in 2024: Schauffele’s wins at the PGA and The Open Championship, and Yuka Saso’s victory at the U.S. Women’s Open. Furthermore, the Odyssey Putter, recognized as the #1 Putter at The Open, has dominated men’s and women’s major tournaments in 2024, thanks in part to the innovative Ai-ONE Putter lineup and the Jailbird design.

While quotes from Schauffele or brand representatives are not available, his choice of Callaway equipment and the corresponding statistics speak volumes about the efficacy of these tools in his game. The use of Callaway’s advanced technology and finely-tuned equipment clearly underpins Schauffele’s outstanding season, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between elite performance and top-notch gear.

Looking ahead, Schauffele’s formidable run in 2024 sets a high bar for upcoming tournaments. His dual major victories this year cement his place among the golfing greats, and his continued performance will undoubtedly influence future gear selections and playing strategies across the sport. As Callaway’s equipment continues to drive success on the greens, the industry can anticipate further innovations and heightened competition among top golfers rallying for major titles. Schauffele’s journey this year serves as a potent reminder of the profound impact that cutting-edge technology and sheer skill can have in defining a champion’s legacy.