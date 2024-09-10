Final Showdown: Motocaddy Masters Offers Last Chance for Golfers to Qualify for Tour Championship

The Motocaddy Masters, hosted by Motocaddy, is a pivotal event on the Clutch Pro Tour calendar, held at the picturesque Harleyford Golf Club in Buckinghamshire from September 10-12. As the penultimate event of the season, it’s critically important, providing the final opportunity for players to qualify for the highly anticipated Tour Championship at Royal Norwich at the end of the month. Only the top 60 players on the Order of Merit after the Motocaddy Masters will earn their place in this prestigious finale, making this tournament a defining moment for many.

With a total prize fund of £50,000, the stakes are undeniably high. The champion will walk away with a state-of-the-art M5 GPS trolley, while the runner-up and third place will receive an M1 trolley and a Motocaddy PRO 3000 laser rangefinder, respectively. Oliver Churcher, Motocaddy’s Marketing Director, emphasized the event’s popularity and its role in fostering the next generation of professional golfers, stating, “The Motocaddy Masters is always a popular event and we’re delighted to continue supporting the next generation of professional golfers.”

This year’s Motocaddy Masters is particularly significant as it not only serves as the culmination of the regular season but also sets the stage for what promises to be an intense qualifying scramble for the Tour Championship. Churcher noted, “This year, it’s the final regular season event with everything up for grabs, so we’re excited to watch the drama unfold. We have several Motocaddy ambassadors in strong Order of Merit positions, and we’re confident their Motocaddy products will help them play their best.”

Among these ambassadors are notable players like John Gough, currently 3rd in the Order of Merit, Olly Huggins in 4th, and Calum Farr in 6th. These players are not just vying for top spots in this tournament but are also aiming for one of the coveted 2025 Challenge Tour cards. Equipped with the latest M-Series electric trolleys, PRO 3000 laser rangefinders, and other premium Motocaddy accessories, these golfers are set to perform at their peak.

Tom Hayward, Co-founder and Director of the Clutch Pro Tour, reflected on what has been a thrilling season, “It’s been another fabulous season and one that looks like going down to the wire in terms of the Tour Championship qualification.” He also highlighted the significance of the Motocaddy Masters, adding, “The Motocaddy Masters is one of the highlights of the calendar, and all eyes will be on the event at the stunning Harleyford Golf Club this week.”

The Motocaddy Masters is more than just a tournament; it marks an exciting chapter in the Clutch Pro Tour’s ongoing narrative. The Tour, known for its 16, 54-hole tournaments, provides essential platforms for professional golfers to compete at the UK’s top courses. This season has been particularly groundbreaking as players can earn Official Golf World Ranking points for the first time. With a minimum prize fund of £50,000 per event and a total of £1.8 million in prize money across the season, the Clutch Pro Tour continues to offer substantial rewards and opportunities, including three full Challenge Tour cards and 30 Challenge Tour invites for 2025. Moreover, female participants have the chance to qualify for the Ladies European Tour events, showcasing the inclusive nature of the tour.

Motocaddy’s role as the Official Golf Trolley Partner of the Clutch Pro Tour underscores the firm’s commitment to supporting emerging talent. This partnership is visible through branding and course signage, product placement at events, promotion on the Clutch Pro Tour’s digital platforms, and inclusion in the Tour’s first highlights show on Sky Sports Golf.

As the Motocaddy Masters unfolds, the golfing community will be closely watching to see which players will secure their spots at the Tour Championship and who will take home the coveted prizes. For more information on Motocaddy products, including trolleys, batteries, and accessories, visit www.motocaddy.com. Follow @MotocaddyGolf for the latest updates and promotions.