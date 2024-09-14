Thrilling Playoff Seals Helen Briem’s First Pro Win at Rose Ladies Open

Germany’s Helen Briem clinched her first professional victory in a thrilling finish at the Rose Ladies Open held at Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire. After entering the final day two shots back, Briem carded an impressive round of 66 (-6) and closed with a dramatic eagle on the 18th hole to force a playoff against England’s Hannah Screen, a recent graduate.

The playoff saw both competitors making birdies on the first hole and pars on the second, but the decisive moment came when Briem sank her par putt on the third playoff hole to secure the win. Following her victory, Briem expressed her elation with her performance, stating, “It feels fantastic to get my first win as a professional, especially here at the Rose Ladies Open. Every tournament has its own story and this one is mine. I’m so happy to have another win.”

Briem’s final round was nothing short of spectacular, highlighted by her strategic decision during regulation play. She elaborated on her moment of brilliance at the 18th hole, “In regulation play, I considered hitting a three-wood after the tee. But I drove it and had a distance I didn’t like at all. But I still finished with an eagle, and it was incredible.”

This victory marks an important milestone in Briem’s rising career and is part of what has already been a remarkable season for her. Having demonstrated consistent excellence with three consecutive wins on the LET Access Series (LETAS) in June, Briem has now secured her Ladies European Tour (LET) card until the 2025 season. She reflected on the significance of this achievement, noting, “It’s been an amazing season so far and it’s so incredible that I’ve achieved my aim of getting my LET card.”

Behind Briem and Screen, the competition was fierce. Sweden’s Isabell Ekstrom secured third place with a score of 12-under par, while her compatriot Kajsa Arwefjall finished fourth at 11-under. England’s Mimi Rhodes, who tied for fifth in her professional debut, shared this position with Gabriella Cowley. Rhodes, fresh off her success in the Curtis Cup, made an impressive entrance into the professional realm with her performance.

The Rose Ladies Open showcased some of the finest talents in women’s golf and underscored the competitive spirit and skill of up-and-coming stars like Helen Briem. As she continues to build on her recent successes, the golfing world will undoubtedly be watching her closely.

Looking ahead, Briem’s triumph at Brocket Hall is a strong indicator of her potential to make significant impacts on the Ladies European Tour. This victory not only provides her with a solid foundation for her future endeavors but also sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting career filled with further achievements. As the season progresses, both fans and fellow competitors alike will be eagerly anticipating her next moves on the tour.