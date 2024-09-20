Wentworth Golf Club Renovation Plans Confirmed as New Academy on the Books

Wentworth Club is set to undergo a large transformation with the announcement of comprehensive renovation plans for its historic East Course, accompanied by the establishment of a state-of-the-art Golf Academy. These developments aim to restore the centennial course to its original heathland roots and improve the club’s training facilities. Wentworth wants to once again be seen as a world-class golf destination.

Stuart Boyle, Club Manager at Wentworth, said the following, via Golf News:

“We are committed to providing a world-class offering for our members, creating a golf and country club experience which is cherished and admired the world over.

“The renovation work on the East Course is a clear sign as we continue to strive to make a classic heathland test even greater, while recognising the original roots that have made the layout so iconic.

“Meanwhile, the development of our new Golf Academy will only enhance the golf offering we have at Wentworth.”

May 29, 2011; Virginia Water, ENGLAND; Luke Donald (GBR) lines up his putt during the BMW PGA Championship held at The Wentworth Golf Club. Mandatory credit: Mitch Gunn-USA TODAY Sports

The East Course, originally designed by the legendary Harry Colt and opened in 1924, spans 6,200 yards and plays to a par of 68. The selected architects for the renovation, European Golf Design, are known leaders in the field and are tasked with reviving the design ethos first displayed by Colt. Major works include extensive reshaping and remodelling of bunkers, merging smaller ones into larger features, and redefining the green complexes and fairways. Additionally, a woodland management program is being implemented to improve the landscape of the course and promote sustainability.

Apart from course renovation, Wentworth Club’s new Golf Academy will be a large part of this project. This academy will feature three indoor teaching studios, a putting studio, an outdoor short game area, and a café with outdoor seating. The latest technologies to help you improve your game will also be integrated into these facilities, ensuring that members have access to top-notch golf training resources. On top of this, a new par-3 short course, certified for handicapping purposes, and nine outdoor hitting bays will be introduced.

Wentworth Club already holds a prestigious place in golf history, with its West Course, opened in 1926, being renowned for hosting the BMW PGA Championship. These new developments are designed to maintain the club’s place on the map.