Top 8 Unwritten Golf Etiquette Rules Every Beginner Must Know

Golf is a sport that demands not only skill but also a high level of etiquette. Proper behavior on the golf course isn’t just about following rules; it’s about showing respect for the game, the course, and fellow players. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, adhering to golf etiquette ensures a pleasant experience for everyone involved.

In this article, we’ll explore essential tips to help you navigate the course with grace and consideration.

8. Dress Appropriately for the Course

Kevin Fowler and his son Ian Fowler walk the course watching his other son, Maynard High School senior Will Fowler, during a match at the Maynard Golf Course Thursday.-Imagn Images

One of the first impressions you’ll make at any golf course is through your attire. Most golf courses have a dress code, and adhering to it demonstrates respect for the game and the club. Typically, this means wearing a collared shirt — polo shirts are a popular choice — and avoiding jeans, gym shorts, or T-shirts. Some courses are stricter than others, so it’s always a good idea to check the club’s specific requirements ahead of your visit.

For men, khaki or tailored shorts and pants are generally acceptable. Women can opt for golf skirts, skorts, or appropriate shorts and slacks. Footwear is also crucial; golf shoes with soft spikes or athletic shoes are preferred, as traditional spikes can damage the greens. Moreover, wearing a golf hat and glove can improve your comfort and performance. Dressing appropriately not only keeps you in good standing with the course management but also boosts your confidence as you navigate the fairways and greens.

7. Arrive on Time

Aug 23, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Si Woo Kim walks the fairway with his caddie after a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Punctuality is a hallmark of good golf etiquette. Arriving on time for your tee time not only reflects well on you but also ensures a smooth flow of play for everyone involved. It’s recommended to get to the golf course at least 30 minutes before your scheduled tee time. This allows for check-in, warm-up, and any last-minute preparations. Rushing can lead to unnecessary stress, which can impact your game and create delays.

Most golf courses operate on strict schedules, and lateness can throw off the entire day’s timetable. Being prompt demonstrates respect for other players and the course staff. If you foresee a delay, it’s courteous to call the club and inform them ahead of time. By adhering to your tee time, you contribute to a more enjoyable experience for yourself and others, ensuring the game runs smoothly from start to finish.

6. Be Mindful of Your Pace of Play

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Virginia, USA; Rose Zhang of Team USA reacts to a putt on the 11th green as she fist bumps caddie Robert Arft during Foursomes matches against Team Europe during the second round of the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

One of the most important aspects of golf etiquette is maintaining a steady pace of play. Slow play can be frustrating for other golfers and hinder the flow of the game. Aim to keep up with the group ahead of you; if you’re falling behind, consider letting faster groups play through.

A few tips to speed up your game include being prepared to hit when it’s your turn, taking no more than one practice swing, and being ready to leave the green as soon as your group finishes putting.

Additionally, familiarize yourself with ready golf, where each player hits when safe and ready, rather than adhering strictly to the honor system. By staying aware of your pace and making a conscious effort to play efficiently, you’ll ensure a more enjoyable experience for everyone on the course. Remember, a well-paced game is respectful and keeps the day pleasant for all players involved.

5. Repair Divots and Ball Marks

May 20, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Bryson DeChambeau fixes divots on the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

One of the unwritten rules of golf etiquette revolves around maintaining the course’s pristine condition. When you take a shot, your club often lifts patches of grass, known as divots, or leaves indentations on the green, called ball marks. Failing to repair these can not only affect play for others but also harm the course’s long-term health.

For divots, use the repair mix provided on golf carts or near tee boxes. Simply fill the hole and tap it down lightly to level the surface. When repairing ball marks on the green, use a ball mark repair tool or tee. Insert it at the edge of the mark, gently push the grass towards the center, and then smooth it out with your putter. This helps the green heal faster and ensures a smooth surface for fellow golfers.

Adhering to these practices shows respect for the game and fellow players, fostering a positive experience for everyone on the course.

4. Keep Quiet and Still During Shots

Sep 15, 2024; Gainesville, Virginia, USA; Fans watch play on the second green during single matches between Team Europe and Team USA the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

One of the most important aspects of golf etiquette is maintaining silence and remaining still while others are taking their shots. The game demands immense concentration, and any sudden noise or movement can distract even the most seasoned golfers. When a fellow player is preparing to swing, be mindful of your surroundings and avoid making any sounds—this includes talking, rustling through your bag, or even walking.

It’s not just about being silent but also about staying still. Avoid making sudden movements, as peripheral distractions can be equally disturbing. This rule applies on tee boxes, greens, and anywhere on the course where others are ready to swing. If you’re in a group, show the same respect to all players by aligning with this practice consistently.

For beginners, it’s an essential habit to form early on, ensuring you’re a considerate and respected player in any golfing circle.

3. Keep Your Distance from Other Players

Sep 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fans watch as David Kocher, Chris Naegel and Patrick Welch prepare to put on the 18th hole during the Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament at Ohio State University Golf Club.

Maintaining a respectful distance from other players on the golf course is crucial for both safety and etiquette. It’s important to stay aware of your surroundings and ensure you’re not standing too close to someone who is about to take a shot. This helps reduce distractions and allows players to focus without the pressure of nearby spectators.

Additionally, staying out of another player’s line of sight can prevent unintended accidents. Stray golf balls can cause injuries, so keeping a safe distance minimizes this risk.

Modern golf courses often have guidelines and designated waiting areas, but a good rule of thumb is to stay at least 30 yards away from the player swinging. If you’re on the fairway while others are on the tee or the green, find a safe spot off to the side.

2. Follow Proper Cart Etiquette

Matthias Schwab poses for a portrait in Schladming, Austria on May 20, 2020 // Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

Using a golf cart can make navigating the course more convenient, but it comes with its own set of etiquette rules that are important to follow to ensure everyone’s safety and preserve the course. First and foremost, adhere to any cart path rules laid out by the course—some may restrict carts to designated paths, especially in wet conditions to avoid turf damage. Always keep your cart at least 30 yards away from greens and tee boxes unless there’s a designated cart path closer.

When driving, keep the speed moderate and avoid sharp turns that could cause the cart to tip. Also, be conscious of where you park; avoid blocking the fairway or other players’ shots, and always park on the cart path when near the greens and tees. Lastly, return the cart to the designated area after your round, and take all your belongings with you.

1. Respect the Course and Facilities

Connor Syme and Ross Millar discuss the course prior to the Red Bull Final 5 at Deer Park Golf Course, Livingston, Scotland on September 11, 2015. // Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

One of the fundamental principles of golf etiquette is to show respect for the course and its facilities. This begins with the simple act of repairing divots on the fairway and pitch marks on the greens. Carry a divot repair tool in your pocket, and use it whenever you notice turf damage.

Additionally, rake bunkers after you’ve played out of them, ensuring the sand is as flat and smooth as possible for the next golfer. Abiding by cart path rules is also crucial; keep golf carts on designated paths or adhere to the “90-degree rule” to minimize damage to the fairways. Refrain from littering and use trash bins provided around the course.

Lastly, respect clubhouse facilities by adhering to any dress codes and maintaining a clean environment. Simple, courteous behavior like wiping your shoes before entering and cleaning up after yourself can go a long way in showing respect to staff and fellow golfers. By treating the course and its facilities with care, you contribute to the sustained beauty and playability of the golf environment.

Conclusion

Alexis Thompson and event participants in action during Red Bull Under My Wings with Alexis Thompson, at Crystal Springs Golf Course, Vernon, NJ, USA, on 10 August 2011. // Christopher Vanderyajt / Red Bull Content Pool // SI201108130032 // Usage for editorial use only //

By following these guidelines, you contribute to a respectful and enjoyable golfing environment for all. From dressing appropriately and arriving on time to maintaining a steady pace of play and respecting the course’s condition, each aspect of golf etiquette serves to improve the game for everyone. As you continue to play, remember that good etiquette reflects well on you and makes the sport more enjoyable for all participants. Happy golfing!