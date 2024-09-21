 LIV Golf Stars Cleared to Compete for Team USA

The PGA of America has made the decision to allow golfers from the LIV Golf tour to compete on the United States Ryder Cup team. This move comes amid a number of changes in the sport, granting LIV players eligibility for one of golf’s most prestigious international events. These golfers will also be able to participate in the US PGA Championship, joining the ranks of those vying for one of the sport’s four major titles.

According to a recent announcement, golfers from LIV Golf must be members of the PGA of America to qualify for the Ryder Cup. Included in their statement, the PGA of America has now officially listed LIV Golf as one of its “approved tours.” This status provides LIV golfers with the necessary membership to compete at the highest levels.

“Going forward, all LIV Golf players are eligible for the PGA Championship and any American player who qualifies for the Ryder Cup on points or is added to the US team as a captain’s pick is eligible to compete,” the body stated.

This announcement marks a big moment since the rift in professional golf began, primarily due to LIV’s formation under the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Brooks Koepka’s inclusion as a wildcard for the US team in the last Ryder Cup was a precedent post-split.

The decision is part of broader efforts to integrate LIV Golf players back into mainstream competitive golf. Across the pond, LIV golfers face a different set of criteria for making the European Ryder Cup team. They must maintain membership in the DP World Tour and participate in at least four of its events. Although penalties may be imposed on those who competed on the LIV tour without a waiver, these players remain eligible once those sanctions are settled.

Separate from these developments within PGA America, ongoing talks reveal that the PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour are considering a merger framework agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund. These discussions aim to mend the fractures created in men’s professional golf due to the emergence of LIV.

As we look ahead to the next Ryder Cup, slated to take place at Bethpage Black in New York next September, the landscape now welcomes a broader array of talent, including those from LIV Golf. The relaxed eligibility rules promise to improve the competitive spirit and perhaps bridge the gaps created in the sport over the past few years. Players from different tours and backgrounds contributing their flair and experience could herald a new era for the Ryder Cup, one marked by inclusivity and top-tier competition.

While the fusion of diverging tours continues to be an ongoing narrative, this move signals a step towards unity in professional golf. The inclusion of LIV Golf players is poised to have significant implications not only for individual careers but also for the strategic outlook of the US Ryder Cup team.

