Top 15 PGA Tour players who shockingly joined LIV Golf

As the professional golf landscape continues to evolve, the emergence of LIV Golf in 2022 has marked a significant shift in the sport. The upstart league backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has attracted a plethora of seasoned golfers who bring a mix of experience, flair, and competitiveness, enhancing the league’s appeal and prestige. In this article, we delve into the profiles of 15 prominent golfers who have transitioned to LIV Golf, exploring their backgrounds, achievements, and the impact they have made on this burgeoning tour.

15. Pat Perez

Pat Perez of the 4Aces GC watches his shot from the tenth tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Finals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Pat Perez joined LIV Golf in 2022, bringing his vibrant personality to the new tour. With three PGA Tour wins and over 400 cuts made, Perez adds experience and flair to LIV. Known for his candid commentary and resilience, he’s become a fan favorite on the circuit.

14. Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell of the Cleeks on the practice green before the first round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, is an influential presence in LIV Golf. Known for his clutch performances and precision, McDowell has transitioned smoothly to LIV, embracing its unique format.

13. Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter plays his shot from the tenth tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Finals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

A Ryder Cup legend and former top-5 PGA Tour player, Ian Poulter joined LIV Golf in 2022. Known for his fierce competitiveness and personality, Poulter has brought his extensive experience to LIV and added a little star power.

12. Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer of the Cleeks GC watches his shot on the fifth hole of the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Martin Kaymer, a former world No. 1 golfer, made waves by joining LIV Golf in 2022. Known for his calm demeanor and precision, he’s a two-time major champion, with victories at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Kaymer brings invaluable experience and a winning mindset to the growing LIV Golf roster.

11. Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood warms up at The Old White at the Greenbrier. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Westwood, a consistent force in golf, transitioned to LIV Golf in 2022. Known for his smooth swing and exceptional ball-striking, Westwood boasts wins in prestigious tournaments globally. His move to LIV brought experience and skill.

10. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed of the 4Aces GC plays his shot from the 16th tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Finals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Patrick Reed, known for his fiery competitiveness and short game prowess, joined LIV Golf in 2022. A Masters champion in 2018, Reed boasts an impressive PGA Tour resume with nine wins. His switch to LIV reflects his desire for new challenges and opportunities in the evolving landscape of professional golf.

9. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia plays his shot from the tenth tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Sergio Garcia, renowned for his passionate play and Ryder Cup heroics, joined LIV Golf in 2022. With over 30 professional wins, including the 2017 Masters, Garcia brings experience and flair to the tour. His decision to join LIV aims to elevate the competition and showcase his enduring skills on a fresh stage.

8. Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman of the Ripper GC watches his shot from the tenth tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Finals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Australian golfer Marc Leishman, known for his consistent performance on the PGA Tour, has transitioned to LIV Golf. Leishman has six PGA Tour victories, including the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational. His experience and impressive track record make him a valuable asset to LIV, bringing depth and competitive edge to the roster.

7. Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen of the Stinger GC lines up his putt on the third hole of the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Louis Oosthuizen, renowned for his impeccable swing and 2010 Open Championship win, has brought his exceptional skills to LIV Golf. Known for his consistency and graceful play, Oosthuizen continues to charm fans with his strategic prowess and calm demeanor on the course, making him a standout addition to the new league.

6. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the tenth tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, made headlines when he joined LIV Golf in 2022. Known for his fearless play and athletic prowess, Koepka’s move to LIV has only intensified the competitive landscape. His skills and charismatic personality make him a key asset to the emerging golf league.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau of the Crushers GC plays his shot from the 16th tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Bryson DeChambeau, known for his scientific approach and power-hitting prowess, made headlines with his switch to LIV Golf in 2022. The 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open champion has continued to wow fans with his aggressive style and commitment to physical fitness, showcasing impressive drives and precision that keep him as a top contender.

4. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the 4Aces GC walks the 16th fairway during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, has been a dominant figure in golf for over a decade. Known for his prodigious driving distance and calm under pressure, Johnson made headlines by joining LIV Golf in 2022. His transition brought significant attention to the new league, enhancing its competitive stature.

3. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson during a practice round for the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson, a six-time major champion, joined LIV Golf in a landmark move in 2022. Known for his remarkable short game and charismatic presence, Mickelson’s switch to LIV has been a significant development in golf, bringing both attention and controversy to the new league. His legacy continues to grow.

2. Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith pumps his fist on the 18th green as his team Ripper GC wins the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Finals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Cameron Smith, known for his remarkable short game and clutch putting, joined LIV Golf in 2022. The Australian star, who won the Open Championship in 2022, has quickly become a significant player on the LIV circuit. Smith’s presence brings a competitive edge and star power to the burgeoning league.

1. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm of the Legion XIII holds the individual trophy after winning the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

An 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, including two major championships, Jon Rahm had been outspoken against LIV Golf, in particular its format, before he joined the league in December of 2023.

Conclusion

The shift of these 15 distinguished golfers to LIV Golf underscores a new chapter in professional golf, characterized by fresh opportunities in a new competition. Their contributions have not only brought attention to the new league but also promise to shape its future trajectory. As LIV Golf continues to grow and attract talent, fans worldwide can look forward to watching these golfers attempt to redefine the game. The dynamic between established traditions and innovative approaches will surely make for an interesting period in golf history.