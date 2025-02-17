The 10 Fastest Golf Swings Ever Recorded

Golf swing speed is a critical factor that differentiates the good from the elite in the sport. Faster swings often translate into greater distances, giving players a significant edge on the course. In this article, we’ll explore some of the fastest swings recorded in the world of golf, showcasing the athletes who have pushed the limits of clubhead and ball speed to new heights.



1. Kyle Berkshire

Kyle Berkshire holds the record for the fastest golf swing, achieving a clubhead speed that resulted in a ball speed of 236.2 mph in a TrackMan simulator setting. This feat was accomplished during a speed training session where he consistently hit high speeds, averaging 231.8 mph across 70 swings.

2. Charlie Beljan

Charlie Beljan had an average clubhead speed of 124.02 mph on the PGA Tour in the 2014-2015 season, making him one of the fastest swingers during that period. His fastest swing recorded was 130.12 mph, the highest on the PGA Tour for that year.

3. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson averaged a clubhead speed of 123.52 mph in the 2014-2015 season, ranking him among the fastest on the PGA Tour. Known for his unorthodox yet powerful swing, Watson has consistently been one of the longest drivers, with a career-high average drive of 315.2 yards and the ability to hit balls over 350 yards.

4. Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ generates an average ball speed of 190.36 mph, making him one of the fastest golfers on the PGA Tour. He achieves this with his Ping G430 LST 10.5-degree driver, showcasing his exceptional club head speed and driving distance, averaging 321.0 yards off the tee.

5. Brandon Matthews

Brandon Matthews achieves an average ball speed of 190.20 mph, making him one of the fastest golfers on the PGA Tour, just behind Cameron Champ. With an average clubhead speed of 126.51 mph, Matthews utilizes a Srixon ZX7 MKII 8.5-degree driver to optimize his performance.

6. Tony Finau

Tony Finau, known for his formidable power, had an average clubhead speed of 124.07 mph in the 2014-2015 season, making him one of the fastest swingers on the PGA Tour. After recovering from injuries, Finau has regained his speed, averaging 182.5 mph in ball speed in 2024, placing him among the top 10 in ball speed on tour.



7. Kyle Westmoreland

Kyle Westmoreland is notable for his unique driver setup, which helps him achieve an impressive average ball speed of 186.42 mph. As the first USAFA graduate to earn his PGA TOUR card, Westmoreland’s unconventional swing has made him one of the most unpredictable yet powerful hitters in the game.



8. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark generates an average ball speed of 186.28 mph, a key factor in his strong driving performance. This speed, achieved with his Titleist TSi3 driver, was instrumental in his first major championship win at the U.S. Open at LACC, highlighting his potent driving abilities on the PGA Tour.



9. Cameron Young

Cameron Young achieves an average ball speed of 185.99 mph, solidifying his position as one of the top drivers on the PGA Tour. Despite a slight drop to 182.58 mph in 2024, Young remains among the longest hitters, utilizing a Titleist TSR3 10-degree driver to optimize his distance and performance.



10. Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka averaged a clubhead speed of 122.77 mph in the 2014-2015 season, making him one of the fastest swingers on the PGA Tour. This high speed contributed to his impressive drive distances, with an average of 308.2 yards, and helped him secure several top-10 finishes and major championships.

Conclusion:

These incredible athletes demonstrate that mastering swing speed is not only a testament to their power and technique but also a pivotal element in their overall success on the golf course. From Kyle Berkshire’s record-breaking speeds to Brooks Koepka’s consistent performance, these golfers exemplify the dedication and skill required to achieve such remarkable speeds. As the game evolves, we can only expect to see these benchmarks being pushed even further, setting new standards in the world of golf.