Week 9 Sit/Start: Running Backs

Start: D’Andre Swift — Chicago Bears (at ARI)

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the hottest backs in the league over the last few weeks, D’Andre Swift has been a revelation for the Bears. He’s on a tear, having notched at least 18.9 points (PPR) in four straight. He’s averaging 96.5 rushing yards per game over that span, and ran for a season-high 129 against the Commanders. Chicago’s next two matchups are great for Swift’s outlook. He plays the Cardinals this week (6th most points allowed to opposing RBs) and the Patriots in Week 10 (5th most). Swift should be locked in as a a starter for both weeks.

Sit: David Montgomery — Detroit Lions (at GB)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montgomery saved his day last week with an early touchdown, but was mostly quiet in Detroit’s dominant win over the Titans. The powerful back sustained an injury two weeks ago, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the Lions continue to monitor his usage. It’s easier for them to keep Montgomery on the bench when Jahmyr Gibbs has played extremely well. Montgomery making it to December and January is more important to a playoff-bound Lions team than getting him 20-plus touches in a regular season contest. He’ll still see around 10-to-15 opportunities against the Packers, but expect this to be a game where Detroit heavily relies on Gibbs.

Start: Alexander Mattison — Las Vegas Raiders (at CIN)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The usage has been promising for Vegas’ starting running back. After jostling the No. 1 spot from Zamir White, Mattison has been utilized both on the ground and through the air for a Raider team that is desperate for playmakers. While he’s not overly efficient, Mattison will see between 15-to-20 carries and around five targets each game. The Bengals defense is not overly impressive. We should see Mattison produce against a team that hasn’t been able to stop anybody all year.

Sit: JK Dobbins — Los Angeles Chargers (at CLE)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, it seemed like JK Dobbins could be a league winner given that most managers were able to scoop him off of the waiver wire. However, his production has been almost entirely dependent on touchdowns. He’s been held under 10 points (PPR) in all three games this season that he didn’t score a TD. The Browns enter this matchup allowing the 28th most points to opposing running backs. Dobbins will be held scoreless and can be safely stowed away on your bench in Week 9.

Start: Chase Brown — Cincinnati Bengals (vs LVR)

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Keep trotting out Chase Brown in your fantasy lineups. He’s the clear-cut No. 1 back in Cincinnati and primed for a breakout. Brown has handled double-digit carries in five consecutive games. He’s also been used near the goal line, having cashed in a short touchdown last week against the Eagles. The Raiders aren’t especially stingy against running backs. They’re allowing the 10th most points to opposing RBs this season. Cincinnati won’t need to air it out to win in Vegas. Expect plenty of Brown in what should be a comfortable win for the Bengals.

Sit: Brian Robinson Jr. — Washington Commanders (at NYG)

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Robinson Jr. is shaky play in Week 9. He enters the week with a hamstring injury and could potentially miss Washington’s meeting with the division rival New York Giants. Additionally, he’s just coming off a knee injury that forced him to miss a game two weeks ago. The Commanders look to be playoff bound, and Robinson Jr. is the team’s best pure runner. It would be foolish for the team to overexert their bell cow in a favorable matchup. We don’t expect to see much usage for Robinson this week, limiting his upside as a fantasy asset.

Start: Kareem Hunt — Kansas City Chiefs (vs TB)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt returned to Kansas City and suddenly looks like one of the best fantasy RBs in the league again. It’s not an entirely shocking development. Hunt has always been talented, and was extremely potent as Kansas City’s lead back years ago. With the Chiefs having no reliable option behind the injured Isiah Pacheco, Hunt has received a bulk of the work. He’s had 20-plus carries in three-straight and scored four TDs over that span. The Bucs are a juicy matchup after giving up big games to Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara in recent weeks.

Sit: Nick Chubb — Cleveland Browns (vs LAC)

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This might be the last week that we see Nick Chubb with a limited snap count. The Browns are taking it slow with their star running back. He saw 11 carries in his season debut, and that was bumped to 16 last week in the win over the Baltimore Ravens. They take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 who allow the 30th most points to opposing backs. Chubb will likely handle around 13-to-17 touches as the Browns enter the Week 10 bye. Following the week off, expect Chubb to dominate the second-half of Cleveland’s schedule.

Start: De’Von Achane — Miami Dolphins (at BUF)

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Tua Tagovailoa back, the Miami Dolphins offense is viable again. That also means De’Von Achane has returned to fantasy royalty. He enters Week 9 as one of the top plays. He should be in every lineup and is also a strong pick for those in daily leagues. In the three games Tagovailoa has suited up for this season, Achane is averaging 26.4 points (PPR). That would rank No. 1 among all running backs by a wide margin. He’s a weapon in the passing game and can turn any play into a long touchdown.

Sit: Travis Etienne Jr. — Jacksonville Jaguars (at PHI)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaguars players have been tough to rely on this season. TE Evan Engram and WR Brian Thomas Jr. have been solid, but the rest are hit-or-miss. Travis Etienne Jr. has been the worst of the bunch, as his managers likely spent a high pick on him on draft day. Etienne Jr. has missed the last two weeks, but reportedly could be ready to go for a Week 9 matchup against the Eagles. Coach Doug Pederson previously commented that Etienne Jr. would have the starting role as soon as he returned. In his last healthy game, Etienne Jr. posted negative fantasy points. That’s almost impossible to do as a starting running back. Stay far away this week.