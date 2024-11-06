NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 Teams Entering Week 10

Imagn Images

9 weeks are officially in the books of the 2024-2025 NFL season. Now that we are at the NFL’s halfway point, the contenders and pretenders are becoming pretty clear. With Week 10 offering another jam-packed slate, let’s dive into how all 32 teams stack up against one another.

32. New England Patriots (2-7)

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Patriots are a bad football team — but the good kind of bad football team. The defense is talented and QB Drake Maye has been extremely fun to watch. Maye posted one of the better highlights of the day when he scrambled around for 15 seconds and rifled a pass to RB Rhamondre Stevenson for a game-tying touchdown as time expired. Maye threw a pick in overtime to lose the game, but he’s shown plenty of good stuff in limited action.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Vegas has dropped five in a row after getting routed by the Bengals. Cincinnati dominated both sides of the field. Outside of a Jack Jones pick-six on a screen pass, Joe Burrow had his way with Vegas’ secondary. Gardner Minshew was benched as we saw the first of Desmond Ridder in a Raider uniform. Ridder was sacked four times while completing 11-of-16 passes for 74 yards and 1 TD. Following the loss, the Raiders fired three assistant coaches, including OC Luke Getsy. Vegas hired Getsy in the offseason and needed just nine weeks to cut ties. His replacement has yet to be named.

30. New Orleans Saints (2-7)

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Seven losses in a row and the Saints have finally decided to part ways with HC Dennis Allen. It was a long time coming for many Saints fans. A loss to an awful Panthers team sealed Allen’s fate. He had seemingly lost the locker room weeks ago. Allen’s career winning percentage is among the lowest in league history (26-53, 32.9 percent). The defense (Allen’s expertise) cost them games late, and Derek Carr (Allen’s hand-picked QB) failed to deliver after signing an enormous deal. The Saints named Darren Rizzi as the interim head coach, but they surely have an interesting coaching search awaiting them in the offseason.

29. Carolina Panthers (2-7)

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bryce Young got his first win of the season as a starter and looked pretty solid in doing so. Young was comfortable in the pocket and avoided major mistakes as the Panthers defeated the free-falling Saints. Young’s lone interception came on a remarkable play by a Saints defender. Young threw a picture-perfect pass to WR Xavier Legette, only for CB Shemar Jean-Charles to wrestle it away from the rookie wideout for the pick. Young later linked up with Legette on a crucial third down on the final drive of the game, and RB Chuba Hubbard gave Carolina the late lead with a 16-yard touchdown. The Panthers turned the Saints over on downs on the next possession to clinch their second win of the year.

28. Tennessee Titans (2-6)

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans outlasted the Patriots in a game between two of the worst teams in football. After giving up a late touchdown to tie the game, Tennessee notched a field goal on the opening drive of overtime. Titans QB Mason Rudolph engineered a 13-play, 72-yard drive, which included two crucial completions to WR Calvin Ridley. Drake Maye was electric late, but the Titans defense held strong in OT as safety Amani Hooker picked off a pass to seal the win.

27. New York Giants (2-7)

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones’ final stat line in this one doesn’t look too bad. The sixth-year hurler completed 20-of-26 passes, had 2 TDs and 0 INTs, and rushed for 54 yards and another score. New York scored on all three possessions in the second half. And yet, they still managed to lose at home to the Commanders. The lone turnover in the game (a Jones fumble) immediately led to a Washington touchdown. The Giants are tied for the worst record in the league at 2-7, but would pick 7th if the NFL Draft was held today.

26. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns got the full Jameis Winston experience in just two weeks. Last week, Winston threw for 3 TDs and 0 INTs in a shocking victory over the Ravens. On Sunday, Winston threw 3 INTs and the Browns were decimated by the Chargers. LA sacked Winston six times and held Browns RB Nick Chubb to just 39 rushing yards. Cleveland will face Winston’s old team — the New Orleans Saints — in Week 11 following its Bye.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Jaguars made it a game late, but it ended familiarly — with a Trevor Lawrence turnover. Jacksonville faced a 22-0 deficit early in the second half. The first Jaguars touchdown drive of the day was followed by a fumble recovery scoop-and-score that made the game 22-16. Down 5 late, the Jaguars made it to the red zone with less than 2 minutes remaining. On 1st & 10 from Philadelphia’s 13-yard line, Lawrence threw a jump ball to third-string RB D’Ernest Johnson that was intercepted by Eagles LB Na’Kobe Dean. Their next three contests come against teams with a combined record of 19-6 (vs. MIN, at DET, vs. HOU).

24. New York Jets (3-6)

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

New York ended a five-game skid, pulling off a solid win over the Texans on Thursday. Everything went right for the Jets in this one. Aaron Rodgers played mistake-free football and notched 3 TDs. Two of those went to Garrett Wilson who has continued his strong play in recent weeks. The last TD was to his old friend Davante Adams which put the game out of reach. At 3-6, the Jets are two games out of the final Wildcard spot in the AFC. Winning their next two (at ARI, vs. IND) before the Bye would be huge for New York’s playoff hopes.

23. Miami Dolphins (2-6)

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Since coming back, Tua Tagovailoa is 53-of-66 passing (80.3%), for 465 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs. The Dolphins have scored 27 points in both contests after failing to score over 12 in any game that Tagovailoa missed. They’re also 0-2 in those games. A depleted defense has let the Dolphins down. A frantic fourth quarter led to Tua linking up with Jaylen Waddle for a game-tying touchdown with 1:38 remaining. Josh Allen marched the Bills downfield on their final drive, and Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass sealed the Dolphins’ fate with a game-winning 61-yard field goal.

22. Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas’ season is on the ropes. They fell to 3-5 with a loss to the Falcons this week. QB Dak Prescott is expected to miss the next several weeks with a hamstring injury. And, WR CeeDee Lamb’s status for their Week 10 matchup against the Eagles is up in the air. A loss to Philly would put the Cowboys four games back in the division.

21. Chicago Bears (4-4)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How much longer can Matt Eberflus hold his post? Coming off the Hail Mary loss to the Commanders, the Bears simply did not show up to play on Sunday. The Cardinals’ run game punched them in the mouth early, and Chicago never recovered. They managed just three field goals against one of the weaker defenses in the league. Dropping two in a row following the Bye is an unfortunate outcome. Chicago has the most difficult remaining schedule in the NFL.

20. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seahawks couldn’t get out of its way on Sunday. Seattle entered halftime of a crucial division matchup against the Rams up 13-3. Los Angeles was without star WR Puka Nacua who was ejected in the second quarter. All of the momentum was favoring the home team. Then, it all fell apart. The Rams scored on back-to-back possessions to open the second half to tie the game. On Seattle’s next drive, Geno Smith threw a pick in the red zone that was returned 103 yards for a touchdown. A blocked punt put Seattle’s offense in prime scoring position again, but Smith threw another disastrous INT. Seattle tied the game with under a minute to go, but turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of overtime. Four plays later, the Rams scored a walk-off touchdown. The Seahawks are now in last place in the NFC West after being in first just two weeks ago.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This was a nice bounce-back for the Bengals after Week 8’s disappointing loss to the Eagles. Cincy’s offense was clicking on all cylinders in a home win. QB Joe Burrow threw for 5 TDs, RB Chase Brown rushed for 120 yards, and TE Mike Gesicki caught a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, DE Trey Hendrickson registered 4.0 sacks and a whopping 7 QB hits. The Bengals will have a quick turnaround as they prepare for a Thursday night battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It took overtime to decide their first matchup – a 41-38 Ravens win. What does the rematch have in store?

18. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Colts benched Anthony Richardson earlier in the week in hopes that Joe Flacco would give them more stability under center. That was not the case on Sunday night. Flacco and the Colts offense looked lifeless in a loss to the Vikings. The veteran QB completed just 16-of-27 passing for 179 yards and two turnovers. Richardson’s absence was also felt in the running game. Minnesota’s defense was able to focus on Jonathan Taylor, limiting Indy’s star RB to just 48 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Colts knew that Richardson would be a bit of a project after drafting him No. 4 overall two years ago. They gave the young QB just 10 starts before pulling the plug, and it will be interesting to see if the team ever calls on him again.

17. Denver Broncos (5-4)

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Denver’s lopsided Week 9 result was partly the Ravens being incredible, and partly the Broncos being a bit overrated defensively. This group had built its reputation on shutting down some fairly mediocre offenses. The Ravens presented completely new challenges for the Broncos, and it resulted in a game that was over before the fourth quarter started. Outside of an early interception that wasn’t his fault, Bo Nix played a fairly standard game. He even caught a passing touchdown from WR Courtland Sutton. Sutton had his best game of the year, hauling in 7 receptions for 122 yards. The Broncos remain in the AFC playoff hunt despite the loss. Next up, another difficult road matchup going to Kansas City to take on the defending champions.

16. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Suddenly, the Rams are back to .500 and in second place in the NFC West. Los Angeles has won three games in a row and Sunday’s win was truly wild. The Rams fell into a 13-3 hole in Seattle and lost Puka Nacua for the second half after the star wideout was ejected for throwing a punch. After scoring 10 points in the third to tie the game heading into the fourth, the Rams were on the cusp of falling behind as Seattle drove down the field. However, Kamren Kinchens intercepted a Geno Smith pass and returned the ball 103 yards for the go-ahead score. A second red zone INT kept the Rams ahead until Seattle tied the game with 51 seconds remaining. In overtime, Matthew Stafford won the game with a 39-yard TD pass to Demarcus Robinson.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Go. For. Two. After scoring a touchdown with 27 seconds left on the clock to cut Kansas City’s lead to 24-23, the Bucs had a decision to make: kick an extra point to send the game to overtime or go for two and the win. Tampa opted to kick the extra point and it never touched the ball in overtime. The Bucs have now lost three in a row and four of five overall. At 4-5, they trail Atlanta by two games — and Atlanta won both head-to-head meetings.

14. Arizona Cardinals (5-4)

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arizona remained atop the NFC West with a dominant win over the Chicago Bears. Taking advantage of playing against a team that appears to have quit on its head coach, Arizona controlled the game with its rushing attack. Overall, the Cardinals rushed for 213 yards (6.3 YPC) and three touchdowns. James Conner led the way with 107 yards and Emari Demercado snatched Chicago’s souls with a 53-yard touchdown run with four seconds remaining in the first half. Defensively, Arizona kept Chicago out of the end zone and registered six sacks.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In Year 1 under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are ranked No. 1 in scoring defense. Since 2020, Los Angeles hasn’t finished higher than 21st. As a result, the Chargers are currently 5-3 and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Sunday’s win over Cleveland was a breeze, as the team jumped out to a 20-3 lead and never looked back. Justin Herbert threw for 285 yards and two scores, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 85 yards on 14 carries and scored twice, and the defense kept the Browns out of the end zone until 44 seconds remained.

12. Atlanta Falcons (6-3)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta is looking like a good bet to reach the postseason. At 6-3 following their win over the Cowboys, the Falcons are atop the NFC South by two games following Kansas City’s win over Tampa Bay. Kirk Cousins has been on fire the past two weeks, tossing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. With a soft remaining schedule that includes games against the Saints, Raiders, Giants, and Panthers, Atlanta has no excuse to miss the postseason.

11. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Two weeks ago, the 49ers looked lifeless against the Dallas Cowboys as they limped to halftime facing a 10-6 deficit. To open the second half, San Francisco put together three straight touchdown drives to open up a big lead. They fended off Dallas’ late comeback efforts to seal a 30-24 victory. With Jordan Mason getting banged up, rookie Isaac Guerendo stepped into a bigger role and enjoyed a productive day (102 yards, 1 TD). The Bye week could not have come at a better time for this squad. It’s been rumored that Christian McCaffrey will be ready to go when the 49ers take the field in Week 10.

10. Houston Texans (6-3)

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Houston’s Week 9 performance was one to forget. Playing against the reeling Jets on Halloween night, the Texans scored just 13 points and surrendered three touchdowns in the second half en route to their second loss in three weeks. C.J. Stroud had a miserable time passing the ball — 11-of-30 for 191 yards — and has now put up two duds in three weeks. The second-year QB has just one touchdown pass during that time. The Texans need to bring their A-game this weekend if they want to knock off the visiting Lions.

9. Washington Commanders (7-2)

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Just nine games into the season, the Commanders are two wins away from securing their first winning season since 2016. Washington’s seventh win of the season gives it three more than all of last year. For 30 minutes, it looked as if the Commanders were on their way to a blowout victory. A pair of touchdown passes from Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin and an Austin Ekeler TD run gave Washington a 21-7 lead at the half. However, New York scored on all three of its possessions in the second half and came one stop away from having an opportunity for a game-winning drive. Washington’s next two games — vs. Steelers, @ Eagles — will tell us a lot about this team.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson picked up his second win as the Steelers starter in Pittsburgh’s last game, stringing together another nice performance versus the Giants. Wilson finished the game 20-of-28 passing for 278 yards and a score and was particularly successful when targeting WR George Pickens. Return specialist Calvin Austin finished the day with two touchdowns — one receiving, and one punt return. Defensively, T.J. Watt made all the plays throughout the contest. Watt recorded two sacks and forced a fumble on Giants QB Daniel Jones late in the game. Fresh off their bye, the Steelers head to Washington to face Jayden Daniels and Co.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley is ridiculous. The star running back had multiple ‘wow’ plays on Sunday, but nothing compared to his backward hurdle. Barkley dominated the game for the Eagles — rushing for 159 yards and gaining 40 yards through the air with two total TDs — and helped the team overcome the loss of A.J. Brown. Brown left the game with a knee injury and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Philly was outscored 23-12 in the second half and needed an interception in the end zone to preserve the lead with less than two minutes to play… but a win is a win.

6. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

In one of the uglier games we’ve seen this season, Minnesota’s defense stifled the Colts en route to a 21-13 win on Sunday Night Football. The only points in the first half came via Indianapolis’ defense — a strip-sack was returned 38 yards for a touchdown — and the half featured three turnovers and three missed field goals. Sam Darnold tossed a second interception in the second half, but he also had three touchdown passes to put his team in position to win. Overall, Minnesota’s defense forced two turnovers and held Indianapolis to under 230 yards and six points (two field goals).

5. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay’s four-game winning streak came to an end emphatically. The Packers led 3-0 after 15 minutes, but the wheels fell off in the second quarter and the team never recovered. Detroit’s offense scored 10 points in the second quarter while Green Bay’s offense and special teams struggled. Brandon McManus missed a field goal with a chance to make it 7-6, and Jordan Love threw a horrible pick-six with less than 40 seconds to play in the half. A touchdown late in the fourth quarter made the score a bit more respectable, but the Packers were thoroughly outplayed. Green Bay is now 0-2 in the division.

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Baltimore wasn’t too happy with losing to the rival Browns. So, the Super Bowl contenders took out all of their anger on the Denver Broncos. Denver entered Sunday’s matchup having won five of six following an 0-2 start. After Denver scored a touchdown to make it a 10-7 game early in the second quarter, Baltimore rattled off two touchdowns — Zay Flowers scored both — in the final 3:47 of the half to take a commanding 24-10 lead. The Ravens cruised in the second half behind Derrick Henry’s second TD of the day and Lamar Jackson’s third TD pass. Defensively, the Ravens forced three punts and two turnovers on downs to end the game.

3. Buffalo Bills (7-2)

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nine games into the season, the Buffalo Bills hold a four-game lead in the AFC East. It has been smooth sailing thus far for the Bills and there is no reason to believe the team won’t finish with a top-2 seed in the conference. On Sunday, Buffalo’s offense was held in check throughout the first half. Limited to just two field goals, the Bills trailed 10-6 at the break. However, Josh Allen and Co. wouldn’t be denied over the final 30 minutes. Allen’s third touchdown pass of the second half gave Buffalo a 27-20 lead with 6:18 to play, but it was Tyler Bass who would end up being the hero. After Miami tied the game with 1:38 remaining, Bass kicked a game-winning 61-yard field goal with five seconds left.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-0)

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another week, another close victory for the Chiefs. The defending champs took a 10-7 lead into halftime, but it was Tampa Bay that owned the third quarter. Behind a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass to Cade Otton and a successful field goal, the Bucs outscored the Chiefs 10-0 in the third and took a 17-10 lead into the final quarter. Undeterred, Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth to give his team the lead. Tampa Bay scored in the final minute to send the game to overtime, but Mahomes led KC 70 yards in 10 plays for the winning score — a two-yard Kareem Hunt rushing TD. Six of Kansas City’s eight wins have come by seven points or less.

1. Detroit Lions (7-1)

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Chiefs may be the last undefeated team in football, but the Lions look like the team to beat. Detroit added another statement win to its résumé last weekend and it was arguably its best effort of the year. In a pivotal NFC North clash, the Lions waltzed into Lambeau Field and hammered the Packers. Playing outdoors for the first time this season — and in the rain — Detroit scored 17 points in the second quarter to take command of the game and ultimately built a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth. Jared Goff finished with four incompletions, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown each found the end zone, and Kerby Joseph scored a pick-six before halftime.