RANKED: College Football’s Top 15 Teams Entering Week 11

15. LSU Tigers (6-2)

The game of the week features a classic showdown between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Over the past two decades, we have seen numerous battles between these two rivals that have had major implications on the National Championship picture. This time around, both teams enter the matchup with two losses, and they will be playing to keep their CFP hopes alive. Before its Bye Week, LSU had its six-game winning streak come to an end against Texas A&M. A win over Alabama would not only keep LSU in the CFP discussion, but it would also keep the team in the mix to play for the SEC Championship.

14. Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

Texas A&M’s undefeated run in the SEC came to an emphatic end last weekend in Columbia. A&M entered the week as one of the hottest teams in the country. A season-opening loss to Notre Dame was followed by seven wins — including two victories over Top 10 opponents in its last three games. However, the Aggies ran into a buzzsaw and were thoroughly outclassed by South Carolina over the final 30 minutes of action. A&M overcame an early 14-3 deficit and entered halftime knotted at 20. After the intermission, A&M was outscored 24-0 and committed two costly turnovers along the way. Entering the game, A&M hadn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 24 points. Not only did the Gamecocks put up 44, but they also generated 530 yards of offense.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2)

Before having last weekend off, Alabama responded to its second loss of the season by handing Missouri a 34-0 beatdown. It wasn’t pretty for much of the first half as Graham Nicholson converted two field goals to account for the only points of the game through the first 26 minutes, but the offense found its stride before halftime. Jam Miller rushed for a score with 1:54 remaining in the half to extend the lead to 13-0, and the Tide would go on to score three touchdowns in the second half to complete the romp. Defensively, the Tide completely stifled Missouri’s passing game — limiting Drew Pyne and Brady Cook to 72 total yards — and intercepted three passes (all by Pyne). Now, Alabama will head to LSU in a de facto elimination game. With a third loss, it would be very hard to imagine the Tide finding their way into the College Football Playoff.

12. SMU Mustangs (8-1)

Have a night, SMU. A week after miraculously beating Duke in a game that saw the Mustangs lose the turnover battle 6-0, the team returned home to host the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers. While Pitt was the team that entered the game undefeated, SMU made sure the country knew that it was the superior team. Kevin Jennings threw for 306 yards and two scores and tailback Brashard Smith gashed the Panthers for 161 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. SMU took a 31-3 lead into halftime and led 48-11 deep into the fourth quarter before allowing two touchdowns in the final four minutes. With Clemson’s loss to Louisville, the Mustangs are suddenly on track to face Miami in the ACC Championship.

11. Boise State Broncos (7-1)

Following a strong win in Las Vegas over a good UNLV squad, Boise State cruised past San Diego State last weekend en route to their sixth win in a row. With the Aztecs determined to slow down star running back Ashton Jeanty, QB Maddux Madsen tossed four touchdown passes in the first half to build a big lead for the Broncos. At the break, Boise led 35-10. SDSU’s attempt to slow Jeanty was valiant, but the Heisman frontrunner scored twice in the second half and finished with 149 yards on the ground.

10. Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)

Despite their continued struggles on offense, the Volunteers found a way to win their third game in a row and maintained their position in the race to the College Football Playoff. Against Kentucky, the Vols began the game with four empty possessions: missed field goal, punt, fumble, missed field goal. The offense scored a touchdown before halftime to briefly tie the game, but Kentucky tacked on a field goal to take a 10-7 lead into the break. Max Gilbert missed a third field goal to open the third quarter, but the defense took over and positioned the Vols to win the game. Two takeaways gave the offense short fields and resulted in TD drives of 28 and 10 yards, respectively. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava led an impressive 91-yard TD drive to put the Vols ahead 28-18, but the offense must improve if the team wants to make a run at the CFP.

9. BYU Cougars (8-0)

Before the season began, nobody predicted BYU would compete for the Big 12 Championship — let alone be a Top 10 team in the country in November. Before their Bye, the Cougars had an impressive showing against UCF. Facing the Knights on the road, BYU began the game with 17 straight points and entered halftime with a 14-point lead. Jake Retzlaff’s second touchdown pass of the game and Will Ferrin’s second successful field goal built the lead to 34-10 entering the fourth quarter. BYU should be careful against its main rival, the Utah Utes, this weekend, but Utah is a very depleted team at the moment. As a result of Iowa State’s loss last weekend, BYU is the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12.

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

An early loss to Northern Illinois looked like it could derail Notre Dame’s season. Instead, the Irish have rattled off six wins in a row and have dominated all but one opponent — a 31-24 win over then-No. 15 Louisville. Before their Bye, the Irish ended Navy’s dream of reaching the College Football Playoff by dismantling the Midshipmen, 51-14. Notre Dame has four games remaining and it should be heavily-favored in at least three of those contests — vs. Florida State, vs. Virginia, @ USC. The week before the USC game, Notre Dame plays No. 18 Army at Yankee Stadium.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

The Nittany Lions can’t win the big ones. Penn State’s loss to Ohio State was all too predictable for fans across the country. Despite being an annual contender under James Franklin, the Lions are now 1-13 against Top 5 opponents during his tenure. It appeared as if last weekend may be different after State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the offense managed to score three points over the final three quarters, and finished the game with a miserable sequence inside of Ohio State’s five-yard line. The team should win its last three games — @ Purdue, @ Minnesota, vs. Maryland — but it is hard to envision the Lions making a deep run if they make the CFP.

6. Indiana Hoosiers (9-0)

It is time to acknowledge Indiana as a serious contender. The Hoosiers have been one of the best teams in the country and last week’s performance was just another example of why they should be feared. With Kurtis Rourke back at quarterback, Indiana trailed Michigan State 10-0 after the first quarter — it was the first time the team trailed all season. Over the next 45 minutes, the Hoosiers outscored the Spartans 47-0. The Hoosiers have won all nine games by 14 or more points. If they take care of business this week against Michigan, the Hoosiers will have an opportunity to make a massive statement when they take on Ohio State following their Bye Week.

5. Texas Longhorns (7-1)

How would Texas respond to its first loss of the season? The answer? Pretty well. Before last week’s Bye, the Horns hit the road to face a good Vanderbilt team. After falling behind 7-0 in the first few minutes of the game, Texas rattled off 21 unanswered points to seize control. All three scores came via Quinn Ewers’ arm, but the Heisman hopeful wasn’t great overall. Ewers threw two interceptions — including on the opening drive of the game — and led the team to just six points in the second half. Following last week’s Bye, Texas is set to host a Florida team that gave Georgia all it could handle in an eventual 34-20 loss.

4. Miami Hurricanes (9-0)

In past years, last weekend’s game against Duke was one that Miami would have lost. The Hurricanes trailed 28-17 in the second half and Duke’s offense was firing on all cylinders. Leading up to the 11-point deficit, Miami had surrendered four touchdowns on Duke’s five previous drives. However, the Canes wouldn’t be denied and quickly turned their deficit into a rout. Miami’s defense forced three turnovers in the second half and Cam Ward led the offense to four touchdowns. Overall, Miami outscored Duke 36-10 in the second half.

3. Georgia Bulldogs (7-1)

Before last weekend, the last time we had seen Georgia on the field was when it went into Austin and handled the then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns. Last weekend, the Bulldogs struggled throughout the first half and found themselves trailing 13-6 at the break. Carson Beck struggled once again, throwing back-to-back interceptions in the second quarter and a third on Georgia’s first drive of the third, but the team found a way to win. The Bulldogs tied the game at 13, forced a fumble on Florida’s ensuing drive, and took the lead moments later on Beck’s first touchdown of the game. After Florida tied the game with seven minutes to play, Georgia scored twice within 58 seconds to put the game to bed. A Heisman favorite entering the season, Beck now has 11 interceptions on the year, including three games with three INTs.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

The Buckeyes may have fallen short in their first big test of the season at Oregon, but they were not going to leave Happy Valley with a second loss. The game couldn’t have started any worse for the visitors as Penn State jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a pick-six. However, Will Howard responded well following his big mistake by throwing two touchdown passes before halftime to give the Buckeyes a 14-10 lead. The second half was a defensive battle and Ohio State came out on top — holding the Nittany Lions to three points and coming up with a goal line stand on State’s final possession to preserve the win.

1. Oregon Ducks (9-0)

Oregon continues to roll following its early season struggles. Last week, the No. 1 Ducks traveled to Ann Arbor and thumped the defending champion Michigan Wolverines. Dillon Gabriel threw for 294 yards and one touchdown in the 38-17 win, but the game was truly won on the ground. The Ducks ran for four scores and 176 yards — led by Jordan James (117 yards, one TD). Defensively, Oregon held Michigan to 270 total yards and 11 first downs. Star wideout Tez Johnson injured his shoulder in the win, but the word out of Eugene is that he will be back before the end of the season.