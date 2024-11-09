Fantasy Football Week 10 Sit/Start: RBs

Start: Chuba Hubbard — Carolina Panthers (vs NYG)

Hubbard’s volume has been extremely consistent this year. Despite the Panthers boasting one of the worst offenses in the league, Hubbard has found a way to be fantasy-viable in most contests. He’s seen at least 15 touches in eight straight games. Last week, Hubbard cashed in on two short touchdowns to bolster his fantasy score. Maybe the Panthers are turning the corner and can be competent offensively the rest of the way. It’s not like the Giants’ defense is daunting. Hubbard’s volume carries him to another solid outing this week.



Sit: Rhamondre Stevenson — New England Patriots (at CHI)

Stevenson has been an excellent play two weeks in a row. In Week 8, he handled 23 opportunities and generated 23.5 points (PPR). Last week, Stevenson notched 22.4 points despite limited groundwork. He scored 2 TDs in each contest. However, his efficiency has been dreadful as of late. He’s been under 3.0 YPC in every game since Week 5. He hasn’t gained 100 yards in a game since Week 1. Most of his production has been entirely touchdown-dependent. We can’t trust him to find the end zone against a strong Bears defense.

Start: Tyrone Tracy — New York Giants (vs CAR)

New York’s rookie rusher has settled into a comfortable role. Tracy has handled the rock at least 17 times in four of the Giants’ last five games. While his production was limited last time out (7.90 PPR), Tracy is set up well to have a big Week 10. The Panthers enter this game surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Alvin Kamara gained 215 yards on them last week. Tracy will break at least 100.

Sit: Tony Pollard — Tennessee Titans (at LAC)

Pollard has been a work horse for an anemic Titans offense. Last week, the former Cowboy handled 28 carries (for 128 yards) and had 3 receptions. Based on recent comments by Titans coach Brian Callahan, we could see Pollard less involved over the next few weeks. Callahan eluded to Pollard wearing down due to the massive usage. Scaling Pollard’s touches in a difficult matchup against the Chargers makes a ton of sense. LA has been dominant against running backs this year, holding opposing RBs to the second-fewest fantasy points.

Start: James Conner — Arizona Cardinals (vs NYJ)

Conner has seen at least 20 touches in three straight games. Expect another heavy dose of the run game from Arizona in a matchup against the Jets. New York’s defense is extremely talented, but susceptible to teams that can pound the rock. Conner seemingly gets better as the game wears on. He was constantly ripping off big gains last week versus the Bars, crossing the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season. Conner has been extremely steady and will continue to be a focal point of the Cardinals’ offense going forward.

Sit: Javonte Williams — Denver Broncos (at KC)

The Denver offense has improved under Sean Payton’s watch in Year 2. However, starting RB Javonte Williams hasn’t broken out like some hoped. Williams had a big game (26.1 PPR) two weeks ago, but has been relatively quiet ever since. He scored his only 2 TDs of the season in Week 7. He’s averaging less than 9 fantasy points per game in all other weeks. The Chiefs boast one of the league’s best defenses and allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.

Start: D’Andre Swift — Chicago Bears (vs NE)

Swift has been on an absolute heater as of late. He’s notched over 14 points in five straight. In a blowout loss to Arizona, Swift was utilized more in the passing game which led to 6 receptions. Caleb Williams has been wildly inaccurate when targeting his receivers this season. Scheming up easy completions to Swift underneath is an easy remedy to Williams’ struggles. Following a slow start to the year, Swift is averaging 87 rushing yards per game at a 4.97 YPC clip since Week 4. He’s a must-play against the Patriots. The Bears should be able to control the ball and the clock against an inferior opponent.

Sit: Rico Dowdle — Dallas Cowboys (vs PHI)

The Cowboys’ offense is depleted. QB Dak Prescott is set to miss the next few weeks. Dowdle has shined in recent weeks, but it’ll be far more difficult to find running lanes with the defense keyed in on him. The Eagles’ secondary can be had, but their defensive line is exceptional. It’s been stuffing running backs all season long, holding opposing RBs to the 4th fewest fantasy points this year. Dowdle will see plenty of usage, but the production won’t be there.

Start: Rachaad White — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs SF)

The Buccaneers were bitten by the injury bug at the worst possible time. The team’s top two receivers — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — are unavailable during a brutal stretch of games. Tampa Bay faces off with the 49ers this week in a must-win game. Without Evans and Godwin last week, the Bucs still scored 24 points against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. White has had an up-and-down season, but he’s seen more usage in the passing game lately. He has 14 receptions over the last three games. Expect that trend to continue as the Bucs try to keep pace on the scoreboard without their best wideouts.

Sit: Travis Etienne — Jacksonville Jaguars (vs MIN)

Etienne returned to the field last week after missing the previous two games. It was another lackluster performance for an RB selected in the first couple of rounds of fantasy drafts. The Jaguars limited Etienne to just five opportunities and he turned those into 30 yards. Tank Bigsby wasn’t much better, handling 8 carries for 22 yards. The only Jaguar you can count on right now is TE Evan Engram. Stay away from Jacksonville’s disappointing backfield.