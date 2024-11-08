Week 10 Sit/Start: WRs

Imagn Images

As we head into the 2nd half of the NFL season, the fantasy football playoffs are rapidly approaching. Week 10 is make or break time, and there are plenty of wide receivers that remain difficult sit/start calls. In this piece, we’ll take a look at 10 wide receivers that fantasy managers are likely pulling their hair out over, while we advise whether to play or bench them.

Start: Khalil Shakir — Buffalo Bills (at IND)

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Khalil Shakir is becoming a bigger focal point in Buffalo’s offense with each passing week. They’ve made it a point to get him the ball coming out of the Bye. He’s seen 24 targets over the last three weeks. Bills QB Josh Allen seems to have a great rapport with the young wideout. Shakir has caught over 90-percent of his targets (42-of-45) on the season. Buffalo’s offense has been clicking, and Shakir is due for some targets near the goal line.

Sit: DJ Moore — Chicago Bears (vs NE)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Something is amiss in Chicago. The Bears’ offense has not lived up to expectations, especially the passing game. Star wideout DJ Moore has been quiet over the last three weeks. He has just 80 receiving yards total over the last three games on 18 targets. Moore was also seen walking off the field in the middle of a play last week against Arizona. The Patriots will likely use star CB Christian Gonzalez to shadow the talented Moore. This should likely lead to another quiet day for the Chicago receiver.

Start: Ladd McConkey — Los Angeles Chargers (vs TEN)

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

LA’s rookie wideout has been a consistent source of production. He’s caught at least four passes in five straight games and had a monster outing against the Saints two weeks ago (6 receptions, 111 yards, and 2 TDs). The Chargers’ passing game is rapidly improving as QB Justin Herbert is more comfortable with his new receiving corps. McConkey has led the team in targets in five out of eight games this season. He’ll continue to be one of Herbert’s preferred targets in a winnable matchup versus the Titans.

Sit: Marvin Harrison Jr. — Arizona Cardinals (vs NYJ)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keep rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on your bench for another week. The Cardinals are one game away from completing the most brutal stretch for WR defenses in the league. They played the Chargers three weeks ago who have surrendered the fifth fewest points to opposing wideouts. The last two weeks included matchups against the Dolphins and Bears — the third- and second-best teams at defending WRs. This week, they get the Jets who are No. 1 at defending receivers. It gets easier for Arizona after Week 11, and that’s when you should deploy Harrison Jr. in your lineups.

Start: Calvin Ridley — Tennessee Titans (at LAC)

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been fun trotting Calvin Ridley out in your fantasy lineups this season. He had a game earlier this season in which he was held without a catch on 8 targets. However, the volume has been significant since DeAndre Hopkins left town. Ridley has 40 targets over the last four games. Against a stingy Patriots secondary last week, he recorded 5 receptions for 73 yards (12.30 PPR). Mason Rudolph under center has the offense moving more consistently than it did with Will Levis. Hold your nose and slot Ridley in the FLEX for Week 10.

Sit: Keenan Allen — Chicago Bears (vs NE)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keenan Allen has seen increased volume in recent weeks, but the upside isn’t there. His yardage high on the season is 41 in Week 6. He scored twice in that game — his only 2 TDs of the year. Over the last two weeks, Allen has turned 17 targets into 6 receptions for 75 yards (13.5 PPR). Chicago’s offense has been on a downward spiral since its Bye week. The Bears haven’t shown the capability to keep three WRs fantasy viable. Allen can be safely stowed away on your bench this week.

Start: Darnell Mooney — Atlanta Falcons (at NO)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons offense is humming and Darnell Mooney has played extremely well as of late. The offseason acquisition has already established a great rapport with Atlanta QB Kirk Cousins. He’s scored in each of his last two games, and ranks second in the NFL in 20-plus yard catches behind only Justin Jefferson. The Saints’ secondary is thin after trading away Marshon Lattimore earlier this week. Paulson Adebo is out for the season with an injury, and rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry missed New Orleans’ game last week. Mooney will see some favorable matchups as a result of New Orleans’ depleted defense.

Sit: Jaylen Waddle — Miami Dolphins (at LAR)

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Miami’s Jaylen Waddle is overdue for a big game. But, we’re not taking any chances. With fantasy playoffs coming up in a few weeks, you can’t afford a lousy performance from one of your wideouts. Waddle finally found the end zone last week for the first time this season. Even with the touchdown, he managed just 7.60 fantasy points (PPR) after recording negative yardage. Some thought Tua Tagovailoa returning would boost Waddle’s fantasy viability. However, it seems like he’s just not a major focal point of Miami’s passing attack.

Start: Ricky Pearsall — San Francisco 49ers (at TB)

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Pearsall made his season debut in Week 7, and the 49ers haven’t shied away from getting their rookie wideout some looks in the passing game. He’s seen 9 targets in two games and recorded 7 receptions for 59 yards. Pearsall added a 39-yard carry in San Francisco’s last matchup against the Cowboys. This receiving corps is in desperate need of playmakers. Brandon Aiyuk is lost for the season, and both Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel enter Week 10 with injury designations. Pearsall will benefit from more targets due to the injuries at wideout.

Sit: DeMarcus Robinson — Los Angeles Rams (vs MIA)

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rams wideout Demarcus Robinson has exploded for 2 TDs in consecutive weeks. He saw an increased role last week after starter Puka Nacua was ejected from Sunday’s game. However, he’ll revert to the No. 3 role in Week 10. Robinson scored a pair of touchdowns against the Vikings two weeks ago, but only saw 3 total targets versus Minnesota. When Nacua and Cooper Kupp are on the field together, Robinson just doesn’t get enough volume to warrant a spot on your starting roster.