NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 Teams Entering Week 11

10 weeks are officially in the books of the 2024-2025 NFL season. Now that we are past the NFL’s halfway point, the contenders and pretenders are becoming pretty clear. With Week 11 offering another jam-packed slate, let’s dive into how all 32 teams stack up against one another.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Vegas has dropped five in a row after getting routed by the Bengals before its Bye Week. Cincinnati dominated both sides of the field. Outside of a Jack Jones pick-six on a screen pass, Joe Burrow had his way with Vegas’ secondary. Gardner Minshew was benched as we saw the first of Desmond Ridder in a Raider uniform. Ridder was sacked four times while completing 11-of-16 passes for 74 yards and 1 TD. Following the loss, the Raiders fired three assistant coaches, including OC Luke Getsy. Vegas hired Getsy in the offseason and needed just nine weeks to cut ties.

31. New England Patriots (3-7)

New England is 2-1 over its last three games following its easy win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday. The Patriots faced a Chicago team that has seemingly quit on its head coach and (now fired) offensive coordinator. Drake Maye found Ja’Lynn Polk for the game’s first touchdown with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter to give the Pats a 10-3 lead, and Joey Slye tacked on three points on the final play of the half. After the intermission, Slye made two more field goals to push the score to 19-3. Defensively, New England held Chicago to 142 total yards, forced eight punts, and sacked Caleb Williams nine times.

30. New York Giants (2-8)

Two more interceptions for Daniel Jones and another loss for the New York Giants. The high-paid quarterback continues to be a negative for the franchise. Jones has just two touchdown passes over New York’s last five games — all losses — and has thrown four TDs since September came to an end. Against Carolina, the team fought back from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Unfortunately, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. fumbled on the first snap of overtime and Carolina secured the victory four plays later. Before the fumble, Tracy had rushed for 103 yards and one TD.

29. Tennessee Titans (2-7)

Tennessee was never going to compete for a playoff spot in 2024, but this season has been disappointing. The Titans fell to 2-7 on the year following a 10-point loss in Los Angeles — their fourth double-digit loss of the year. Will Levis had a solid performance (18-of-23 for 175 yards and two TDs) but the Titans were held in check following a touchdown on their opening drive. Until Levis found Calvin Ridley for his second TD of the game with 49 seconds to play, the Titans had been held to three points since the 4:25 mark of the first quarter.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)

If you watched Jacksonville’s game last weekend, we apologize. The Jaguars and Vikings combined to commit six turnovers and scored only one touchdown. With Trevor Lawrence out with an injury, former Patriot Mac Jones started at QB for the Jags. Jones threw two interceptions and lost one fumble — with all three turnovers coming on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter. Despite Jacksonville’s defense holding Minnesota to four field goals and intercepting Sam Darnold three times, the team lost its eighth game.

27. New York Jets (3-7)

New York’s season has been a disaster, but it still has a small chance of making the playoffs (less than 10%). Before Sunday’s loss in Arizona, the Jets had ended their five-game losing streak with a good win over the Houston Texans on Halloween. The defense held C.J. Stroud and Co. to 13 points and a potential turnaround appeared to be on the table. Instead, the Jets returned to the field and suffered their largest loss of the season. New York was dismantled by Arizona right out of the gates. The Cardinals scored on their first five possessions of the game — four TDs and one field goal — and New York was unable to score a TD.

26. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

Don’t let the Panthers get hot. For the first time since 2022, the Panthers have won two games in a row. With three wins on the year, the team has surpassed its win total from last season. For its third win, Carolina traveled to Germany to face the New York Giants. The first half was all Carolina en route to a 10-0 lead. Bryce Young orchestrated a 90-yard drive in the first quarter and capped it off with a touchdown pass to Ja’Tavion Sanders. The Panthers were outplayed in the second half and the Giants forced overtime, but a fumble recovery on New York’s first snap of the extra period led to Carolina kicking the game-winning field goal four plays later.

25. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

Two weeks ago, the Saints dropped their seventh game in a row — losing to the 1-7 Carolina Panthers. Naturally, last week, New Orleans snapped its seven-game skid by beating the division-leading Atlanta Falcons. After a scoreless first quarter, Derek Carr and Marquez Valdes-Scantling hooked up for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Combined with a pair of field goals from Blake Grupe — one in each half — the offense did enough to win the game. Defensively, New Orleans held Atlanta scoreless in the fourth quarter as it hung on to a three-point advantage. Following a missed field goal with a tick under seven minutes to play, the Saints intercepted Kirk Cousins and forced a turnover on downs on Atlanta’s last two drives.

24. Dallas Cowboys (3-6)

Dallas played as expected in its first game without Dak Prescott. Facing the rival Philadelphia Eagles, Cooper Rush completed 13-of-23 passes for 45 yards. Former top draft pick Trey Lance made a cameo, as well, and threw an interception on his fourth pass attempt. One drive earlier — Lance’s first full-drive of the game — Dallas lost a fumble following a completion. Overall, the Cowboys committed five turnovers and generated 146 total yards of offense.

23. Cleveland Browns (2-7)

The Browns got the full Jameis Winston experience in just two weeks. In Winston’s first start, the veteran threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a shocking victory over the Ravens. In his second start, Winston threw three INTs, and the Browns were decimated by the Chargers. LA sacked Winston six times and held Browns RB Nick Chubb to just 39 rushing yards. Cleveland will face Winston’s old team — the New Orleans Saints — in Week 11 after having last week off.

22. Miami Dolphins (3-6)

Not only did Miami put an end to Los Angeles’ three-game winning streak, but it also ended its three-game skid. The Dolphins started the game on a high note as they capped a 70-yard drive with a touchdown. An interception towards the end of the first quarter led to three more points for the visitors, but the rest of the half was ugly for the offense. Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception on Miami’s next possession and then lost a fumble on the following drive. Miami scored 13 points in the second half on its first three drives to secure the win.

21. Chicago Bears (4-5)

The Bears are a mess. It was clear during their Week 9 loss in Arizona that the Bears didn’t play with the same effort level that they had through their first seven games. On Sunday, the team hit rock bottom. The offense — from the game plan to the execution — was horrendous. Chicago lost 19-3 to a bad New England team in front of a disgusted home crowd. Chicago fired OC Shane Waldron this week, but probably needs to excuse HC Matt Eberflus as well if it wants to be taken seriously. A once-promising season is spiraling out of control in a hurry.

20. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)

The Seahawks couldn’t get out of their way two weeks ago. Seattle entered halftime of a crucial division matchup against the Rams up 13-3. Los Angeles was without star WR Puka Nacua who was ejected in the second quarter. All of the momentum was favoring the home team. Then, it all fell apart. The Rams scored on back-to-back possessions to open the second half to tie the game. On Seattle’s next drive, Geno Smith threw a pick in the red zone that was returned 103 yards for a touchdown. A blocked punt put Seattle’s offense in prime scoring position again, but Smith threw another disastrous INT. Seattle tied the game with under a minute to go, but turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive of overtime. Four plays later, the Rams scored a walk-off touchdown. The Seahawks are now in last place in the NFC West.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)

Cincinnati kicked off the week with a painful loss to its division rival. With an opportunity to jump into the playoff field, the Bengals played one of their best games of the season. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were unstoppable all evening — Burrow finished with 428 yards and four touchdowns while Chase hauled in 11 passes for 264 yards and three scores. Chase’s third TD came with under 40 seconds to play. Cincy opted to go for two but failed to convert. The one-point loss was marred by poor officiating, as well. The Bengals sit two games back of Denver for the final playoff spot.

18. Indianapolis Colts (4-6)

It is hard to beat a team like the Buffalo Bills when you start the game with back-to-back interceptions. After the Colts forced a quick punt on the first series of the game, Joe Flacco threw a pick-six on Indy’s first offensive snap. Flacco threw another interception on the next drive and Buffalo soon had a 10-0 lead. The Colts responded well and eventually took a 13-10 lead, but they were unable to keep Buffalo at bay for long. Buffalo would go on to score the next 20 points en route to an easy victory.

17. Denver Broncos (5-5)

Denver was one kick away from handing Kansas City its first loss of the season. Following a blowout loss in Baltimore, the Broncos traveled to Arrowhead and gave the Super Bowl champs all they could handle. Rookie Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes in the first half en route to his team building a 14-3 lead. Kansas City would score a touchdown before halftime to cut Denver’s lead to four points, but the defense kept KC out of the endzone in the second half. Unfortunately, Nix couldn’t lead Denver to any points after the intermission. The Broncos punted on their first three drives of the second half and their last possession ended in heartbreak. Trailing by two, Wil Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game. With the win an easy kick away… Lutz had his field goal blocked. Denver falls to 5-5.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

The Bucs fought valiantly, but ultimately suffered their fourth straight loss. Tampa Bay’s offense is severely hindered without top wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They were outgained by the 49ers 413-215. Still, they tied the game with 41 seconds remaining on a drive that featured a heroic fourth-down conversion from QB Baker Mayfield. Tampa’s defense wasn’t able to hold one last time, as the 49ers marched downfield for the game-winning field goal. They enter a much-needed Bye and desperately need Evans to get back on the field before they face off with the Giants in Week 12.

15. Los Angeles Rams (4-5)

A three-game winning streak came to an end Monday night as the Los Angeles Rams failed to protect their home turf against the Miami Dolphins. The Rams struggled to run the ball (70 yards on 18 carries) and Matthew Stafford faced a ton of pressure. While he was sacked four times, Stafford was hit six times overall and had five passes deflected — including one that turned into an interception. LA’s defense played rather well in the loss. The Rams limited Miami to 238 total yards and forced two turnovers. Unfortunately, the offense couldn’t get the ball in the endzone and settled for five field goals.

14. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

Five victories out of six games has the Cardinals as one of the hottest teams in football right now. For the second straight week, Arizona jumped on its opponents early and never let up. The Cardinals’ offensive drives consisted of: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, punt, end of game. The punt came in the fourth quarter when the game was 31-6. Kyler Murray had one of the best games of his career, completing 22-of-24 passes for 266 yards and three scores (two rushing TDs). The Cards go into the Bye in first place in the NFC West and are already 2-0 against division opponents.

13. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)

The Falcons aren’t too worried about their standing in the NFC South, but this was a lousy performance. Kirk Cousins was outplayed by Derek Carr despite the Saints being down their two best receivers. The offense came away with zero points on their final four drives. After sinking a 58-yard game-winner versus New Orleans earlier this season, Younghoe Koo went 1-for-4 on field goals in this one. The Falcons’ schedule ends favorably, but their next three games are against teams currently holding playoff spots (at DEN, vs LAC, at MIN).

12. Houston Texans (6-4)

Houston forced five turnovers and held a 16-point lead heading into halftime of Sunday night’s contest with the Lions. And yet, they somehow found a way to lose. The Texans’ second-half drives were as follows: interception, punt, interception, punt, punt, punt, missed field goal. The miss came on a 58-yard attempt that set up Detroit with prime field position. It was a debilitating loss, but the upcoming schedule is favorable (at DAL, vs. TEN, at JAC) and Nico Collins should return next week.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)

Things are starting to click for the Chargers. The defense has been excellent all year long, but the offense is starting to come around. Justin Herbert played an efficient game, completing 14-of-18 passes for 164 yards and a score. He also wasn’t sacked for the first time this season. Herbert playing mistake-free football while being flanked by one of the league’s best defenses is a good formula for success. The Chargers will look to boost their playoff odds significantly next week when they take on the Bengals.

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

The 49ers pulled off a much-needed win over the depleted Buccaneers, but all does not seem well in San Francisco. Christian McCaffrey made his long-awaited season debut and predictably looked a step slower than what we’ve grown used to. The kicking game looked worse than ever, as Jake Moody missed three field goal attempts — but did notch the game-winner as time expired. The special team blunders presumably led to WR Deebo Samuel Jr. putting his hand around the neck of long snapper Taybor Pepper on the sideline. It remains to be seen if Samuel will face any punishment for the altercation. The 49ers will go for the season sweep of the Seahawks next week.

9. Washington Commanders (7-3)

Jayden Daniels had the worst game of his career, and the Commanders still managed to score 27 points and nearly pulled off a win against a strong Steelers team. Three straight empty drives to end the game ultimately cost Washington. On their final offensive play, Daniels linked up with TE Zach Ertz for what looked like a first down. After a review, it was ruled that Ertz came up just short of sticks. The Commanders fell behind the Eagles in the standings, but have a chance to make up for the loss quickly. Washington and Philadelphia face off in Week 11.

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

The Vikings were fortunate to come out with a victory in this one. They outgained the Jaguars 402-143, but Sam Darnold threw three interceptions that ended long drives. Four field goals were all they ended up needing to beat the reeling Jags. They can’t afford to play that poorly next week with a visit to Tennessee. The Vikings desperately need to take care of business versus the Titans, as the rest of Minnesota’s schedule is an absolute gauntlet. At 7-2, the Vikings currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the NFC.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

It’s time to start taking this Steelers team for real. Past iterations of this group featured offenses that could hardly move the ball. It’s different with Russell Wilson under center. Pittsburgh is averaging over 30 points per game in Wilson’s starts. He threw for three touchdowns on Sunday, including the game-winning score to the newest Steeler, Mike Williams, on a perfect 32-yard strike. The defense sacked rookie QB Jayden Daniels three times and held the dual threat to just five rushing yards. Pittsburgh will look to hold onto their lead in the AFC North when they take on the 7-3 Ravens on Sunday.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2)

The Eagles are 7-2 and it doesn’t even feel like they’re playing their best ball yet. Sunday was a casual 34-6 beatdown of their depleted rivals. With no Dak Prescott for the Cowboys, the Eagles took advantage of Dallas’ offense by forcing five turnovers and holding them to 146 total yards. Jalen Hurts rushed for two scores and threw for two more. With the Commanders losing, the Eagles took over first place in the NFC East.

5. Green Bay Packers (6-3)

Before last week’s Bye, Green Bay’s four-game winning streak came to an emphatic end at the hands of the Lions. The Packers led 3-0 after 15 minutes, but the wheels fell off in the second quarter and the team never recovered. Detroit’s offense scored 10 points in the second quarter while Green Bay’s offense and special teams struggled. Brandon McManus missed a field goal with a chance to make it 7-6, and Jordan Love threw a horrible pick-six with less than 40 seconds to play in the half. A touchdown late in the fourth quarter made the score a bit more respectable, but the Packers were thoroughly outplayed. Green Bay is now 0-2 in the division.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

Baltimore’s offense is special. Down 21-7 against the Bengals late in the third quarter, the Ravens ended Thursday’s game with touchdowns on four consecutive drives to edge out a win. Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns, further bolstering his MVP case. Derrick Henry continued his streak of finding the end zone (he’s scored in every game this year). When it mattered most, the defense came away with a clutch play, holding the Bengals out of the end zone on what would have been a game-winning two-point attempt. Next week is the biggest game of the year for Baltimore as they have the first of two matchups with the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Buffalo Bills (8-2)

The Bills can pretty much coast the rest of the way. They’ve built a four-game lead on the rest of the division. No other division leader has more than a three-game lead on their competitors. Some thought it would be somewhat of a rebuilding year for Buffalo after the offseason roster changes. On the contrary, they’re standing tall in the AFC East and currently boast the best point differential in the entire conference. The win over the Colts wasn’t pretty, but they held Indianapolis scoreless for most of the second half (the Colts scored with two seconds remaining when the game was already out of reach). They’ll test themselves against the best next week as they try to end Kansas City’s winning streak.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)

The Chiefs keep escaping with wins, increasing their unbeaten streak to 15 games dating back to last season. It was another low-scoring affair for the defending champions. They shut out Denver’s defense in the second half after surrendering two second-quarter touchdowns. Travis Kelce scored his second TD of the year before halftime, and the Chiefs ended the game on a 13-0 run. On the final play, Kansas City’s defense stepped up one more time, blocking Denver’s game-winning field goal attempt to seal the win.

1. Detroit Lions (8-1)

The Lions were outplayed for the majority of the game Sunday night. They were down 16 at the half. Jared Goff threw five interceptions. The run game averaged 3.3 yards per carry. And yet, they still somehow snuck out of Houston with their seventh straight win. Goff had his worst game in years, but put together three straight scoring drives to end it. Following the win, the Lions are treated to four home games over the next five weeks.