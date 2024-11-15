RB/WR Sit/Start Advice: Week 11

Imagn Images

We’re taking a look at running backs and wide receivers in Week 11 in this piece. With a jam-packed slate, we have a list of RBs and WRs you should avoid at all costs and others that you should absolutely find a spot in your lineup for. Let’s dive in!

Start: Kareem Hunt — Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)

This is likely the last time you can confidently slot Kareem Hunt in your lineup. Isiah Pacheco was designated for return off IR earlier in the week. His return is imminent, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid already stated that he’ll be out for Week 11 when the Chiefs take on the Bills. Hunt had his biggest receiving game of the year last week, hauling in 7-of-10 targets for 65 yards. The Bills are giving up the second-most points to opposing running backs this year, making Hunt an intriguing option while Pacheco misses another game.

Sit: James Cook — Buffalo Bills (vs KC)

While the Bills have been awful against running backs, their opponent – the Kansas City Chiefs – have limited RBs all year long. Kansas City’s defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing backs this season. James Cook has been solid in ’24, but this is easily his toughest matchup yet. And, the Bills haven’t been consistent in getting Cook involved in the passing game. He had just one reception last week, and hasn’t been over 30 yards receiving since Week 3.

Start: Nick Chubb — Cleveland Browns (at NO)

Nick Chubb made his return in Week 7, but faced off against three stingy defenses in a row. The Bengals (25th), Ravens (24th) and Chargers (30th) have been some of the league’s best at limiting opposing backs from scoring fantasy points. The Saints’ defense is a different story. New Orleans has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this year. Chubb’s volume will only increase as the season wears on. This is the week Chubb will look like his old self.

Sit: Rhamondre Stevenson — New England Patriots (vs LAR)

Stevenson had his best rushing days in weeks against the Bears last time out. He ran for 74 yards on 20 carries in a win over Chicago. It didn’t amount to much fantasy production, however, as Stevenson ended the day with just 8.70 FP (PPR). The Rams’ defense has improved each week. They held De’Von Achane to just 52 yards on 17 touches in Week 10. Stevenson isn’t nearly as explosive as Achane, and the Pats offense isn’t as good as the Dolphins. Keep Stevenson on your bench for this one.

Start: Najee Harris — Pittsburgh Steelers (vs BAL)

Harris has heated up in recent weeks. He had three straight 100-yard games before Pittsburgh’s Week 9 Bye, and has scored in three of the last four games. His usage will be up in a pivotal game against the Ravens. He had 31 opportunities (26 carries, 5 receptions) against Baltimore last time these two teams faced off. While he might not get the ball that often in this one, except Harris to see 25-plus touches as the Steelers look to keep Lamar Jackson and the Ravens off the field.

Sit: JK Dobbins — Los Angeles Chargers (vs CIN)

It seems like the Chargers are back to using a committee in the backfield again. In their game against the Titans, Dobbins had 15 carries to Gus Edwards’ 10. Edwards was more productive, averaging 5.5 YPC to Dobbins’ 3.3. Both backs can get the job done on the ground, while Dobbins is more useful in the passing game. However, given Dobbins’ injury history, it wouldn’t be shocking if Edwards continues to see some work. The Bengals have been surprisingly good against RBs — mostly because their secondary is so weak that teams just choose to pass on them. We’d be wary of Dobbins’ ceiling in this one.

Start: Chase Brown — Cincinnati Bengals (at LAC)

Cincinnati’s Chase Brown has been on fire recently, and looks to keep it up against a stingy Chargers defense. He scored 22.4 FP (PPR) last week thanks to a 9-reception game. That sort of usage is unsustainable, but Brown seems to be a fixture in Cincy’s pass-happy attack. He has 14 receptions over his last two games, and has the speed and explosiveness to make plays in the open field. Even in a tough matchup, Brown should find some success thanks to his pass-catching ability.

Sit: D’Andre Swift — Chicago Bears (vs GB)

We don’t know what to expect from the Bears moving forward. The team fired OC Shane Waldron after a pitiful performance against the Patriots last week. D’Andre Swift cooled off considerably, notching just 7.50 FP (PPR) in Week 10. The offense clearly has a ton of issues that likely won’t be fixed by inserting a new play-caller. We’d stay away from all of Chicago’s offensive players until the team can get back on track. That includes Swift, even with his high usage.

Start: Kenneth Walker — Seattle Seahawks (vs SF)

Kenneth Walker is one of the best plays of the week. His Seahawks take on the 49ers in a must-win game for both sides. In their first matchup this year, Walker recorded 8 receptions. Geno Smith cost Seattle in their last game by throwing two costly interceptions in the end zone. We can expect a more conservative approach if the Seahawks find themselves in scoring territory this time around. Walker will get some looks — whether it’s on the ground or on a quick pass.

Sit: Alexander Mattison — Las Vegas Raiders (at MIA)

With Zamir White falling out of favor, Alexander Mattison has emerged as the lead back in the Raider offense. Unfortunately, that isn’t a role that has led to much fantasy success. Mattison had a decent three-week run from Week 5 to 7 where he notched double-digit fantasy points in each game. He’s scored just 13 FP (PPR) total over the last two games. He wasn’t targeted at all in the passing game in Week 9 versus the Bengals, as Ameer Abdullah took over third-down duties (3 receptions). Miami’s defense was good in their last outing, and should be enough to slow down an anemic Las Vegas offense.

Start: George Pickens — Pittsburgh Steelers (vs BAL)

George Pickens has benefited the most from Pittsburgh’s mid-season QB change. With Russell Wilson under center, Pickens is averaging 92 yards per game. He’s found the end zone in two of the last three. Wilson is the most accurate deep ball passer that Pickens has played with. The Ravens’ defense is not as stout as we’ve seen in years past. They’re giving up the most fantasy points to WRs in the league, and just surrendered 55.4 FP (PPR) to Ja’Marr Chase.

Sit: Davante Adams — New York Jets (vs IND)

The experiment is not working out for the Jets. Davante Adams has had one big game in four appearances since being traded. It seems like the chemistry he built with Aaron Rodgers from their time in Green Bay has faded. Adams was targeted 13 times last week, and recorded 6 receptions for 31 yards. Turning 13 targets into only 31 yards is as bad as it gets. Additionally, Adams has been on the injury report all week with an illness and a wrist injury. It doesn’t seem like it will keep him out of the game, but it should be enough to keep him out of your fantasy lineup.

Start: Ladd McConkey — Los Angeles Chargers (vs CIN)

It was a quiet game for the Charger rookie last time out. McConkey caught both of his targets for 52 yards in a win over the Titans. Los Angeles leaned on its run game as they tried to avoid Tennessee’s talented secondary. It will take a different approach to defeat the Bengals. Cincy’s secondary has been weak all year, and is susceptible to giving up yardage underneath. McConkey will see more looks as the Chargers will have to try and keep up on the scoreboard with the Bengals’ high-powered offense.

Sit: Tank Dell — Houston Texans (at DAL)

With Nico Collins set for his return, we’d temper expectations on Tank Dell moving forward. Collins is expected to resume his role as the No. 1 option in Houston’s offense. Dell found some success with an increase in targets over recent games, but has been shaky for most of the year. He’s not worth a start if he’s not getting close to 10 targets a game. With Collins on the field, we don’t expect CJ Stroud to look Dell’s way as often.

Start: Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Seattle Seahawks (at SF)

The JSN breakout is upon us. The former first-round pick was unstoppable in Seattle’s last game. Going up against the Rams, Smith-Njigba recorded 7 receptions for 180 yards and 2 TDs. He’s averaging 9 targets per game over the last six weeks. In that stretch, he’s on a 94-reception, 1,114-yard, and 8-TD pace. Not bad numbers for a guy who entered the season as the No. 3 wideout on Seattle’s depth chart. He’s getting better each week, and QB Geno Smith seems to trust him to do the right thing on every play. He should have a huge second-half of the season as the Seahawks hope to stay alive in the playoff picture.

Sit: Jameson Williams — Detroit Lions (vs JAX)

The Lions will be able to move the ball easily against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, this game could end up being a blowout, which could leave fantasy managers disappointed. Williams will be in for a quiet game unless he converts on a long touchdown. We suggest going with a steadier option that will get more targets in a high-scoring game. This one might be over by halftime.

Start: Cedric Tillman — Cleveland Browns (at NO)

With Jameis Winston taking over in Cleveland, the offense has seen a sizable positive impact. Second-year wideout Cedric Tillman has been Winston’s favorite target, and has put together three straight solid performances. With Winston under center, Tillman is averaging just under 7 receptions, 85 yards, and 1 TD on just under 11 targets per game. The Saints defense hasn’t been good this year and they’re banged up in the secondary. Additionally, Winston will want to let it fly downfield against his former team.

Sit: Michael Pittman Jr. — Indianapolis Colts (at NYJ)

Michael Pittman Jr. missed last week with a back injury, but is trending toward playing in Week 11 versus the Jets. Keep him glued to your fantasy bench regardless of his status. He’s caught just one pass in each of his last two games. And, it hasn’t mattered if it was Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco under center — he’s been pedestrian with either QB. He hasn’t scored since Week 6 and has gone over 100 yards just once all year (Week 4). Despite their team-wide struggles, the Jets allow the fewest points to opposing WRs on the year.

Start: Ricky Pearsall — San Francisco 49ers (vs SEA)

It’s lining up for Ricky Pearsall to be a key fantasy contributor over the second-half of the season. He scored his first career TD last week, and set a new career-high in yardage (73). The 49ers are already without Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings has been limited in practice this week. Getting Christian McCaffrey back only helps the other players on this offense. Defenses have to focus on McCaffrey, allowing San Francisco’s other skill players to roam free. Pearsall should have a big game in this divisional matchup.

Sit: Jordan Addison — Minnesota Vikings (at TEN)

Addison has been dismal this year. He’s been held under 50 yards in three straight games, and has seen more than 5 targets just once all year. Sam Darnold has played well in spurts for the Vikings, but this passing offense isn’t good enough to sustain three fantasy relevant receivers. Justin Jefferson will produce no matter who is under center, and TJ Hockenson received 9 targets in his second game back. The Titans have been bad, but their defense is quite good. They’re allowing the third-fewest points to opposing WRs on the season.