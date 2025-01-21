10 Must-Play Golf Courses Near New York City

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or an enthusiastic beginner, finding the perfect course near New York City can greatly enhance your golfing experience. With so many options to choose from, selecting the right course that offers both challenging play and scenic views is essential. In this listicle, we explore ten exceptional golf courses located just a short distance from the bustling heart of NYC. From championship layouts to historical venues, these courses promise unforgettable rounds of golf for players of all skill levels.

Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, offers a tournament-quality experience just minutes outside Manhattan. The 18-hole links-style course features stunning panoramic views of the NYC skyline, Throggs Neck, and Whitestone Bridges. With teeing grounds accommodating all levels of play, it stretches over 7,400 yards from the tips. The state-of-the-art practice facility includes a full swing driving range, practice putting green, and short-game pitching & chipping area with bunker.

9. Bethpage State Park (Black Course)

Bethpage Black Course, located in Farmingdale, NY, is a challenging public golf course designed by Joseph H. Burbeck and A.W. Tillinghast. Known for its narrow fairways, high roughs, and well-placed bunkers, it has hosted several major championships, including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. The course is set to host the 2025 Ryder Cup.

8. Bethpage State Park (Red Course)

Bethpage Red is a par 70 course designed by A.W. Tillinghast, offering a strategic and fun layout with long par 4s and dogleg holes. It features more chances of recovery and a more interesting set of greens compared to the Black Course. With rates around $50 for in-state golfers, it provides great value. The course is well-regarded for its true, quick greens and lush fairways and rough, making it a must-play near NYC.

Located in LaGrangeville, NY, The Links at Union Vale is a premier Hudson Valley golf course offering spectacular views of the Hudson Hills and Catskill Mountains. This 18-hole, par-72 course spans 6,954 yards from the championship tees. Known for its well-maintained fairways and greens, it’s a must-play for golf enthusiasts.

6. Pound Ridge Golf Club

Pound Ridge Golf Club, located an hour north of New York City in Westchester County, is a premier public golf course designed by Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye. This challenging course features quick and undulating greens, with a layout that maximizes the use of New England’s natural terrain. The course is open daily from 7:00am to 7:00pm, except Tuesdays when it opens at 12:00pm for maintenance. With its pristine condition and private feel, Pound Ridge offers an iconic golfing experience.

5. Rock Spring Golf Club

Located just 15 miles west of Manhattan, Rock Spring Golf Club at West Orange offers a 6,600-yard par-71 course designed by legendary architect Seth Raynor. The course features rolling, tree-lined terrain and unique green complexes. With a clubhouse offering sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, it’s a must-play for NYC residents.

4. Architects Golf Club

Located in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, the Architects Golf Club is a unique 18-hole course that honors legendary course designers such as Donald Ross, A.W. Tillinghast, and Alistair Mackenzie. Each hole is named after a famous designer and features design elements characteristic of their style. The course is consistently in great condition and offers a challenging yet fair experience for avid golfers. With a par of 71 and a variety of amenities including a driving range and pro shop, it’s a must-play for those near NYC. Rates start at $79 for weekday play.

3. Skyway Golf Course at Lincoln Park West

Experience metropolitan New York golf at its finest at Skyway Golf Course at Lincoln Park West. This 9-hole layout, designed by Roy Case and Jeff Grossman, offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Pulaski Skyway. With three par 5s, three par 4s, and three par 3s, it provides a challenging and beautiful play. The course features rolling fairways, undulating greens, and plenty of bunkering, making it a must-play for golfers of all abilities.

2. Mosholu Golf Course

Located in the North Bronx, Mosholu Golf Course is a 9-hole, par 32 public golf facility that offers a family-friendly experience. Built in 1914 and renovated in the early 2000s by Stephen Kay and Doug Smith, it features a 10,000-square-foot putting and chipping green. The course is easily accessible from Manhattan and Lower Westchester.

1. Liberty National Golf Course

Liberty National Golf Course, located in Jersey City, NJ, offers breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty, and New York Harbor. Designed by Tom Kite and Bob Cupp, this 18-hole championship course features a parkland/links style layout with modern amenities and a luxurious clubhouse inspired by the Sydney Opera House.

Conclusion

These remarkable golf courses located around New York City not only offer engaging and challenging layouts but also stunning landscapes and rich histories. Each venue provides its own unique charm, ensuring that every golfing excursion you embark on is both memorable and rewarding. Whether you’re seeking iconic designs or relaxing fairways with picturesque backdrops, you’re sure to find the perfect golfing destination among this selection near NYC. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience these top courses, tailored for avid golfers looking to relish in both the sport and the scenery.