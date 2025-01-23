14 Legendary Golfers Who Never Clinched a Major Title

Golf has seen a host of legendary players, many of whom have carved out remarkable careers despite never clinching a major championship title. This list dives into the fascinating journeys of these talented golfers, who have showcased consistent excellence, memorable performances, and left an indelible mark on the world of golf. From impressive tournament victories to impactful appearances in major competitions, these athletes exemplify determination and skill, proving that greatness is not solely defined by major wins.

14. Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker watches his shot from the tee on the eighth hole during the first round of the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

Steve Stricker, despite not winning a major on the PGA Tour, has had a remarkable career with 12 PGA Tour victories and 13 PGA Tour Champions wins, including 5 senior majors. His most recent senior major win was at the 2023 Regions Tradition. Stricker’s career earnings exceed $44 million.

13. Bernard Gallacher

Bernard Gallacher, a Scottish professional golfer, had a distinguished career despite never winning a major. He won 13 European Tour events and 8 others, and was a three-time Ryder Cup captain. Gallacher also played in the Ryder Cup eight times, famously beating Jack Nicklaus in 1977.

12. Doug Sanders

Jul 24, 1966; Akron, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Doug Sanders in action during the 1966 PGA Championship at Firestone Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

Doug Sanders, known as the “Peacock of the Fairways” for his flamboyant style, had a remarkable career with 20 PGA Tour wins but never secured a major championship. He came close with four runner-up finishes in majors: the 1959 PGA Championship, 1961 U.S. Open, and 1966 and 1970 British Opens. Despite these near-misses, Sanders was a consistent competitor at the highest level, with 154 top-10 finishes and a spot on the 1967 U.S. Ryder Cup Team. His legacy is marked by his impressive tour victories and enduring style.

11. Harry Cooper

Harry Cooper, known as “Lighthorse Harry,” had a remarkable career with 30 PGA Tour victories, despite never winning a major. He was the first winner of the Vardon Trophy in 1937 and led the money list that year. Cooper was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

10. Paul Casey

Sep 21, 2024; Carrolton, Texas, USA; Paul Casey of the Crushers GC plays his shot from the tenth tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Paul Casey, a British golfer, has had a stellar career with 21 worldwide wins, including 15 DP World Tour victories and 3 PGA Tour wins. Despite his impressive record, he has yet to win a major, with his best finish being a tie for 2nd at the 2020 PGA Championship.

9. Tony Finau

Sep 26, 2024; Ile Bizard, Quebec, CAN; Tony Finau of team U.S.A. tees off on the second hole during the first round of The Presidents Cup golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Tony Finau, known for his powerful drives and consistent performance, has secured six professional wins on the PGA Tour, including victories at the Northern Trust 2021 and the Mexico Open 2023. Despite strong finishes in majors, such as a T5 at the Masters in 2019 and a T3 at The Open Championship in 2019, he remains without a major win.

8. Max Homa

Sep 28, 2024; Ile Bizard, Quebec, CAN; Max Homa of team U.S.A. lines up his putt on the first green during the foursomes (alternate) round of The Presidents Cup golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, has yet to claim a major championship. Despite his success, including victories at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Fortinet Championship, his best major finish is a tie for third at the 2024 Masters Tournament. Homa continues to be a rising star in golf, seeking his first major win.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Aug 4, 2024; Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France; Tommy Fleetwood on no. 2 green during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood, a leading European golfer, has achieved significant success despite not winning a Major. He has won seven European Tour titles, including two Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships, and was the 2017 European Tour season-long Race to Dubai winner. Fleetwood has also excelled in the Ryder Cup, notably in the 2018 and 2023 editions.

6. Viktor Hovland

Aug 25, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Viktor Hovland hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Viktor Hovland, a Norwegian professional golfer, has achieved significant success despite not winning a major. He won the 2018 U.S. Amateur and has since claimed multiple PGA Tour titles, including the 2023 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup. Hovland has also performed well in majors, finishing T7 at the 2023 Masters and T2 at the 2023 PGA Championship.

5. Patrick Cantlay

Sep 26, 2024; Ile Bizard, Quebec, CAN; Patrick Cantlay of team U.S.A. tees off on the second hole during the first round of The Presidents Cup golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Patrick Cantlay, despite not having won a major, has had a remarkable career with 8 PGA Tour wins, including the 2021 FedEx Cup Championship. He has consistently performed well in major tournaments, with a T3 finish in the 2024 U.S. Open and a T9 finish in the 2019 Masters. His highest ranking was 3rd in the World Golf Rankings.

4. Rickie Fowler

Dec 13, 2024; Naples, Florida, USA; Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot onto the fifth green during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburón Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Rickie Fowler is one of the most popular golfers without a major win. Despite his impressive career, including 5 PGA Tour victories and 2 European Tour wins, he has not secured a major championship. His best finishes include runner-up positions at the 2014 U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the 2018 Masters. Fowler has shown consistent top-10 finishes in majors, reflecting his competitiveness on the biggest stages. His most recent performances include a 9th place finish at the 2024 U.S. Open and a 6th place finish at the 2024 Masters.

3. Luke Donald

May 14, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Luke Donald works on the practice green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald, an English professional golfer, has had a remarkable career despite never winning a major. He is the only player to have topped both the PGA Tour and European Tour money lists in the same year (2011). Donald has won 17 tournaments worldwide, including two BMW PGA Championships.

2. Lee Westwood

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Lee Westwood tosses a golf ball during the LIV Golf Miami ProAm at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Westwood is often regarded as one of the greatest golfers to never win a major. With 44 professional wins, including 25 on the European Tour, he has demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency. Despite close calls, such as second-place finishes at the Masters (2010, 2016) and The Open Championship (2010), Westwood remains without a major title. His impressive career includes being named European Tour Golfer of the Year four times and holding the world number one spot for 22 weeks.

1. Colin Montgomerie

Dec 10, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Team EuropeÕs Colin Montgomerie warms up at the first tee at The Concession Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Montgomerie, a Scottish professional golfer, holds a record 31 European Tour victories and eight European Tour Order of Merit titles. Despite finishing runner-up in major championships five times, including three U.S. Open second places, he never secured a major title. Montgomerie was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2013.

Conclusion:

Throughout the records of golf history, these players have solidified their legacies as giants of the game despite never hoisting a major trophy. Their achievements, both on and off the course, have inspired fans and fellow competitors alike. Celebrated for their resilience, sportsmanship, and remarkable careers, they demonstrate that the journey, filled with wins, honors, and near-misses, is as significant as the destination. As we look forward to the future, the impact and contributions of these athletes will continue to resonate within the golfing community for generations to come.