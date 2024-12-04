NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 Teams Entering Week 14

13 weeks are in the books on what has been a thrilling 2024 NFL season. Week 13 had plenty to offer – Thanksgiving football didn’t disappoint, Black Friday football was as strange as ever, Sunday football had plenty of wild endings, Monday Night Football was Jameis-led insanity, and 1 head coach ultimately got fired. Let’s dive into how all 32 NFL teams stack up heading into Week 14!

32. New York Giants (2-10)

Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

With Daniel Jones gone, and Tommy DeVito on the mend, former Bronco and Seahawk Drew Lock got the call to start for the Giants on Thanksgiving. There’s reason to believe Lock gives the Giants a considerably better shot to win football games than DeVito, even when both are healthy. However, winning games might not be the best outcome for this Giants team right now. Lock was decent in his first start of the season (21-of-32 passing, 178 yards, 1 INT, 57 rushing yards, 1 rush TD), and the Giants were swept by the Cowboys. Based on several tiebreakers, the Giants would be picking No. 3 if the draft started today — behind two other 2-10 teams (Jaguars and Raiders).

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jacksonville’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans was mired in controversy after a late hit delivered by Houston defender Azeez Al-Shaair knocked out Jags QB Trevor Lawrence for the game. Lawrence was on the ground for a few minutes, got up to his feet, and was eventually carted to the locker room. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game, and has received a three-game suspension. It’s been a disastrous year for the Jaguars, and their franchise QB taking a nasty hit to the head only makes it worse.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A puzzling end to Friday’s game led to the 10th loss for the Raiders this season. Down two points with 15 seconds remaining, Vegas had the ball on Kansas City’s 32-yard line and were within kicker Daniel Carlson’s range. The offense decided to run one more play (with no timeouts remaining) to set up an easier attempt. The center snapped the ball before QB Aidan O’Connell was ready, and the Chiefs recovered the loose ball. It appeared there was a whistle that called the play dead, but the refs later awarded the ball to the Chiefs. It was a crushing blow for a Raider team that would have liked nothing more than to beat their division rival.

29. New York Jets (3-9)

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If it wasn’t clear before, you can stick a fork in the Jets. They’re 1-8 over their last nine after the 2-1 start. Aaron Rodgers is not the same player he was in Green Bay. The key play of the game came in the second quarter. The Jets were up 21-7 and knocking on the door once again. Rodgers missed a wide-open Garrett Wilson in the end zone and then threw a pick-six to Seattle defender Leonard Williams on the very next play. From 28-7 to 21-13 in an instant. The Jets didn’t score again and are one loss away from being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

28. New England Patriots (3-10)

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This was another loss that the Patriots can’t be too mad about. Rookie passer Drake Maye played well (24-of-30 passing, 238 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) and the team improved their draft stock. The biggest question heading into the final stretch of games is if the organization has faith in HC Jerod Mayo moving forward. With multiple big names potentially available this offseason, could New England move on from Mayo after Year 1?

27. Tennessee Titans (3-9)

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Titans could not keep up the momentum from their win over the Texans. Washington took advantage of early mistakes, and Tennessee was playing catch-up all game. Two first quarter fumbles both led to Commander touchdowns. Tennessee faced a 28-0 deficit with 11 minutes to go in the half. The score could have been even worse if the Commanders hadn’t missed two field goals. The Titans are now 3-9 and enter a pivotal stretch of games. They take on the 2-10 Jaguars twice over the next four weeks. Those games will determine the top of the NFL Draft order.

26. Carolina Panthers (3-9)

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bryce Young getting benched seems to have served him well. Last year’s No.1 overall pick has looked confident, poised, and accurate since returning under center. Young gave the Panthers a chance to win in a divisional matchup against the Buccaneers. He connected on a late touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to give Carolina a 3-point lead. The defense surrendered a field goal to send the game into overtime. In overtime, the Panthers were in field goal range to clinch the win, but RB Chuba Hubbard fumbled in Bucs territory. This team can accept some losses as long as Young continues to steadily develop.

25. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Are the Cowboys sneaking back into the playoff conversation? Back-to-back wins has Dallas back on track after a rough start to the season. They survived a late scare on Thanksgiving as they held off Drew Lock and the New York Giants with a 27-20 win. RB Rico Dowdle starred on the ground, rushing for 112 yards and 1 TD. The Cowboys will get a ton of rest before their Monday night showdown with the Bengals. After that, they take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 for a chance to climb back to .500.

24. Cleveland Browns (3-9)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The country got to enjoy the full Jameis Winston experience on Monday Night Football. Taking on a stout Broncos defense, Jameis threw for 497 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns to his own team and 2 passing touchdowns to the defense. Add in one more interception and the turnovers were too much for Cleveland to overcome. If there’s any bright spot for what has been a disappointing season, it’s that the duo of Winston and Jerry Jeudy looks to be elite heading into next season.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Different week, same Bengals. Joe Burrow and the passing game were excellent while the defense sputtered. In most cases, scoring 38 points against the Steelers with their stingy defense would be enough. Not for this Bengals team. Cincinnati allowed 400 yards to Russell Wilson — his first 400-yard game since 2019 — en route to their eighth loss of the year. At 4-8, the Bengals would need to run the table and get some help from teams ahead of them in the standings to have a chance at the playoffs.

22. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The nightmare season for the 49ers rages on. Brock Purdy returned in Week 13 to face the Bills, and it didn’t matter. Buffalo took a 21-3 lead into the half and never let up. RB Christian McCaffrey exited the game early and is reportedly dealing with a PCL injury that could keep him sidelined. Purdy was held under 100 passing yards for the first time as a starter. The offense scored just 10 points, the lowest total with Purdy as a starter in the regular season.

21. New Orleans Saints (4-8)

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Another heartbreaking loss to add to the list for the Saints. New Orleans entered halftime up 6-0 against the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first time under Sean McVay the Rams had been shut out during the first half of a regular season game. The second half was a different story. The Rams scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives. The Saints had a chance to tie the game late, but QB Derek Carr was sacked on fourth down on LA’s 9-yard line. They fell to 4-8 on the season and their slight playoff dreams are all but over.

20. Chicago Bears (4-8)

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Matt Eberflus era is officially over. The Bears pulled the plug on their head coach following a 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday. Chicago looked out of it early Thursday, but climbed back into the game in the second half. The Bears had a chance to tie or take the lead late, but a mismanagement of the clock led to their demise. It was the last straw for the organization as Eberflus was fired the next day. He ends his Bears tenure with a 14-32 record. The Bears’ coaching search starts now.

19. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Dolphins did not dispel any doubts in a loss to the Packers. They’ve been dreadful in the cold and awful against teams with a winning record. We all remember how lost this offense looked in the snow during a playoff game versus the Chiefs last year. Since Mike McDaniel took over in 2022, the Dolphins are 3-14 against teams with a winning record. Tua Tagovailoa posted good numbers (37-of-46, 365 yards, 2 TDs), but this game was just about over by halftime. The team will get 10 days to recover before taking on the Jets in Week 14.

18. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Colts didn’t make it easy, but they eventually found a way to close out the 3-10 Patriots on the road. Indianapolis leaned on the rushing attack, with RB Jonathan Taylor and QB Anthony Richardson combining for 144 rushing yards on 34 carries. Richardson accounted for all three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) on the day while the defense sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye four times. After facing Denver in Week 15, the Colts end their season with three games against teams with a combined record of 7-29 (Titans, Giants, and Jaguars).

17. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Might it be time for a QB change in Atlanta? Kirk Cousins turned in his worst game as a Falcon, tossing four interceptions in a loss to the Chargers. Three of those came in the second half — including a pick-six to give the Chargers the lead. Cousins has thrown six interceptions and zero touchdown passes over Atlanta’s three-game losing streak. Michael Penix Jr. is waiting in the wings, but the team might stick with the veteran for another week. Cousins will try to get back against his former team – the Minnesota Vikings – when they match up in Week 14.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Thanks to Atlanta’s three-game losing streak, the Buccaneers have closed the gap in the NFC South. While Atlanta holds the tiebreak due to winning both head-to-head matchups this season, the Bucs are currently playing better football. Bucky Irving rushed for 152 yards and one score in the overtime victory, while Mike Evans led the team with 118 receiving yards and one TD. Winners of two in a row, the Bucs host Las Vegas this weekend.

15. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Rams are back to .500 following a tough win in New Orleans. Sean McVay’s team was shut out in the first half for the first time in the regular season since he took over as coach. However, Matthew Stafford led the offense to three touchdowns in the second half to knock off the Saints. Kyren Williams was the offensive star of the game with 104 yards and one TD on 15 carries, while the defense surrendered just one touchdown all afternoon.

14. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Just a few weeks ago, Arizona was 6-4 and had an opportunity to take firm control of the NFC West as it traveled to Seattle to take on the second-place Seahawks. Now, the Cardinals are 6-6 and are tied with the Los Angeles Rams for second place in the division. Arizona appeared to be in control Sunday against the Vikings as it led 19-6 late in the third quarter. However, the Cards surrendered 17 points in the final 16 minutes — including a touchdown with 1:13 to play — to lose their second game in a row.

13. Houston Texans (8-5)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston entered last week having lost three of four and it didn’t look great against the Jaguars. The Texans secured a 23-20 win, but the story of the game was Azeez Al-Shaair’s illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence. As Lawrence went to end a run with a slide, Al-Shaair blasted Lawrence with his forearm and knocked Lawrence out of the game. Al-Shaair was ejected and will serve a three-game suspension. Meanwhile, the Texans maintained their two-game lead on Indianapolis in the AFC South.

12. Washington Commanders (8-5)

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Washington is back in the win column with a dominant showing against Tennessee. Entering the week, the Commanders had dropped three in a row and fell out of first-place in the NFC East. The team seemingly took its frustration out on the Titans right out of the gates, as it scored 28 points on its first four possessions. Brian Robinson Jr.’s rushing score was followed by a rushing TD from Jayden Daniels. The Commanders then forced back-to-back fumbles and Daniels found Terry McLaurin for a touchdown after each takeaway.

11. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Seahawks couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start against the Jets. The offense was forced to punt on its first two possessions. After surrendering a touchdown, Seattle fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Four plays later, Seattle trailed 14-0. Geno Smith orchestrated a nice drive to cut the deficit to 14-7…and the Jets responded by returning the kickoff 99 yards for a score. On New York’s following kickoff? The Seahawks fumbled for a second time. With the game about to spiral out of control, Leonard Williams intercepted Aaron Rodgers and raced 92 yards for a TD. Seattle would go on to outscore the Jets 13-0 following the INT and maintained control of the NFC West.

10. Denver Broncos (8-5)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A win is a win, but Denver’s 41-32 victory over the Browns was far from pretty on Monday night. Bo Nix and the offense struggled to find much of a groove – outside of a 93-yard broken coverage touchdown – and the defense was completely exposed by Jameis Winston (nearly 500 passing yards). However, two pick-sixes solidified the victory, and Denver holds onto their two-game postseason lead before a massive Week 15 date with the Indianapolis Colts.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Chargers won their eighth game of the season thanks to their defense. On a day in which Justin Herbert was held to 147 yards and zero passing touchdowns, the defense forced four turnovers and stole the victory. The Chargers intercepted Kirk Cousins on three of Atlanta’s last four possessions of the game. The second INT of the game was a pick-six, the third came in the end zone, and the fourth ended Atlanta’s comeback bid. With Baltimore’s loss, the Chargers regained possession of the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

8. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Baltimore’s up-and-down season continued with a loss to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens are 2-2 over their last four games and they could have lost all four games. Justin Tucker, arguably the greatest kicker of all time, may need to lose his job. Tucker’s miserable season reached a new low against the Eagles as he missed three kicks — two field goals and an extra point. Baltimore’s first two drives of the second half ended with Tucker missing a field goal — and both kicks would have given the team a 15-14 lead.

7. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

For nearly three quarters, Minnesota’s offense was nowhere to be found. The Vikings trailed the visiting Cardinals 19-6 following Marvin Harrison Jr.’s touchdown with 4:37 remaining in the third. Prior to the TD, Minnesota’s defense had held the Cards to four field goals. In response, Sam Darnold led the Vikes on a 7-play, 70-yard drive to cut the deficit to 19-13. The two teams exchanged field goals over the first 12 minutes of the fourth, setting up Darnold for a potential game-winning drive in the final moments of the game. On the eighth play of a drive that started with 3:20 remaining, Darnold found Aaron Jones for a five-yard TD with 1:13 on the clock. Four plays later, Minnesota intercepted a Kyler Murray pass to secure the win.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson’s third pass of the day resulted in a touchdown for the Bengals. While some lesser talents may fold after an early mistake of that magnitude, Wilson proceeded to put together one of the best games of his career. In the final five drives of the first half, Pittsburgh scored 27 points. Overall, the veteran torched Cincinnati for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Pittsburgh has two fewer losses than Baltimore and has a win in hand entering Week 14.

5. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

At 9-3, the Packers own the fourth-best record in the NFC… and are currently in third place in the NFC North. Green Bay has won three in a row and seven of eight overall. In the Thanksgiving nightcap, the Packers dismantled the Miami Dolphins. The defense limited Miami’s rushing attack to 39 yards on 14 carries and Jordan Love carried the offense with 274 yards and two TDs. The game was over by halftime as the Pack built a 24-3 lead.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Another week, another unconvincing win for the defending champions. Like the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, the Chiefs avoided a potential loss due to the incompetence of their opponent. Leading 19-17 with under 20 seconds to play and with the Raiders in field goal position, KC capitalized on a mistimed snap and recovered the ensuing fumble to preserve the victory. The Chiefs are now 11-1 and have won nine games by seven points or less.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Make it eight wins in a row for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles improved to 6-1 on the road with an impressive win in Baltimore. Defensively, Philadelphia limited Derrick Henry to 82 yards on the ground and held the Ravens scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the second half. Saquon Barkley had a strong second half and finished with 107 yards and one touchdown.

2. Buffalo Bills (10-2)

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Bills treated us to a glorious snow game against the injured 49ers. In addition to clinching the AFC East, the Bills ended another week being just 1.0 GB of Kansas City for the No. 1 spot in the conference. Josh Allen finished 13-of-17 for 148 yards and two TDs — one of which was a TD to himself via a lateral from Amari Cooper — and also rushed for a score. James Cook had himself a day, as well, with 107 yards and one TD on 14 carries.

1. Detroit Lions (11-1)

Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

For the first time since Week 2, the Lions played a competitive game at home. Hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, Detroit dominated the first half en route to a 16-0. However, the second half was lopsided in favor of Chicago and the hosts had to hold on to a three-point lead in the closing seconds of regulation. Jahmyr Gibbs was dominant in limited work, rushing for 87 yards on nine carries. With the win, Detroit maintains a one-game lead on Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed.