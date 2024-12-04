Week 14 Sit/Start: Running Back Edition

Start: Isaac Guerendo — San Francisco 49ers (vs CHI)

Meet your 2024 fantasy football league winner. With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both on the mend, rookie Isaac Guerendo is set to take over in San Francisco’s backfield. The lead back in a Kyle Shanahan offense is always an enviable position to be in. Despite the 49ers having a down year, Guerendo will get plenty of opportunities to shine. If you were lucky enough to snag him from waivers this week, start Guerendo with the utmost confidence.

Sit: Nick Chubb — Cleveland Browns (at PIT)

Chubb had a big fantasy day two weeks ago when the Browns played the Steelers. He ended with 19.00 FP (PPR) — his highest total of the 2024 season. However, his performance relied on converting two short touchdown runs which bolstered his score. Overall, Chubb rushed for just 59 yards on 20 carries in the upset win. He hasn’t rushed for over 60 yards in any of his six appearances this year. It might not be until next season that we see Cleveland’s lead back at full strength again.

Start: Tony Pollard — Tennessee Titans (vs JAX)

Pollard has had a few quiet games recently. Outside of a 119-yard explosion versus the Texans, Tennessee’s leading rusher has been held under 50 rushing yards in three of the last four. He could start gaining some momentum as we approach the fantasy playoffs. Pollard’s schedule over the next four weeks is favorable. He takes on the Jaguars twice (second-most fantasy points allowed to RBs) and the Colts in Week 16 (fourth-most points allowed). Jacksonville’s defense hasn’t been able to slow anybody down. Pollard’s usage in the passing game should give him a nice floor. He ranks fifth in targets among all RBs this season.

Sit: Aaron Jones — Minnesota Vikings (vs ATL)

Aaron Jones was red-hot to start the year. It seemed like the move to Minnesota had rejuvenated the veteran back. He’s come back down to Earth in recent weeks. In the Vikings’ last game, Jones fumbled twice and managed just 28 total yards on eight opportunities. Backup Cam Akers continues to work his way on the field. Jones just doesn’t have much upside as the lead back. He’s rushed for over 100 yards just once since Week 3 and only has one rushing touchdown over his last six games.

Start: Rico Dowdle — Dallas Cowboys (vs CIN)

Dowdle had a career day last time out. He rushed for over 100 yards for the first time and added a touchdown run in Dallas’ win over the New York Giants. Dowdle has seen steady usage since Week 5 and seems to be getting more comfortable as the season wears on. The Bengals’ defense cannot stop anybody. Dowdle will see at least 20 touches in a winnable game for the suddenly frisky Cowboys.

Sit: Najee Harris — Pittsburgh Steelers (vs CLE)

Inconsistency can spell demise for even the most stacked fantasy football lineups. Najee Harris has had some excellent weeks this year, and some duds. Expect another quiet game from him in Week 14 when the Steelers take on the Browns. Harris has been stymied by this defense for two years running. He had just 79 total yards against Cleveland in two games last year. When these two teams faced off two weeks ago, Harris managed just 7.40 FP (PPR) in a losing effort.

Start: Rachaad White — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs LVR)

Bucs rookie rusher Bucky Irving stole all the headlines over the weekend with his big day. Irving rushed for 152 yards and carved up the Panthers defense. He’s clearly the most explosive rusher in Tampa Bay’s backfield, and is worthy of a spot in your starting lineup this week. However, let’s not forget about Rachaad White. Last year’s lead back was productive against the Panthers (11 carries for 76 yards) and remains the team’s main pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He’s a viable FLEX play against a woeful Raider defense.

Sit: Chuba Hubbard — Carolina Panthers (at PHI)

Hubbard posted his worst performance since Week 1 in Carolina’s last game. Versus the Bucs, Hubbard managed 43 yards on 12 carries and lost a fumble in overtime that led to Tampa Bay’s game-winning field goal. It’s clear the Panthers are favoring their younger players as the season comes to a close. Rookie Jonathan Brooks is waiting in the wings, and is likely to earn the starting role by next season. Even if Hubbard remains the lead back for this game, the Eagles are a top-5 fantasy defense against RBs in ’24.

Start: Isiah Pacheco — Kansas City Chiefs (vs LAC)

Pacheco made his long-awaited return in Week 13. In a close win over the Raiders, both Pacheco and Kareem Hunt carried the rock seven times. Hunt was targeted four times in the passing game (2 receptions, 0 yards), while Pacheco caught his one target for five yards. While both backs figure to be a part of the offense moving forward, we expect Pacheco to resume his role as the lead back eventually. That could be as early as this week in a pivotal division game against the Chargers.

Sit: Tyrone Tracy Jr. — New York Giants (vs NO)

Tracy Jr. had a great stretch before New York’s Week 11 Bye, but has struggled in his last two games. The Giants haven’t been able to feed him the rock as often. He’s been under 10 carries in two straight. Tracy Jr. managed 14.5 FP (PPR) against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but that was because he managed to find the end zone in the loss. This Giants offense isn’t nearly good enough to count on for touchdowns every week. And, Tracy Jr’s. reduced usage makes him a shaky play against a beatable Saints defense.

Start: D’Andre Swift — Chicago Bears (vs SF)

Chicago’s running game has been stymied for two weeks. That was to be expected. Swift didn’t find many rushing lanes against the Vikings or Lions — two of the best run defenses in the league. Minnesota has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs this year and the Lions have allowed the second-fewest. Chicago’s Week 14 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to RBs. Swift has performed well against the league’s more lenient defenses. He went on a three-game streak scoring over 20 FP (PPR) earlier this season when the Bears played the Rams (10th most points allowed to RBs), Panthers (1st), and Jaguars (2nd).