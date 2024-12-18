NFL Power Rankings: Ranking All 32 Teams Entering Week 16

15 weeks down and only 3 to go! The AFC and NFC playoff pictures continue to crystallize, but with draft positioning and playoff seeding still up for grabs, these final 3 weeks will provide plenty of drama. Here’s how all 32 teams stack up entering the final stretch.

32. New York Giants (2-12)

Make it nine losses in a row for the Giants who should be considered the odds-on favorite to hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle split time at quarterback versus the Ravens, with the latter accounting for the team’s sole passing touchdown. Rookie wideout Malik Nabers was on the receiving end of the score and is putting together an excellent debut campaign – 90 receptions, 901 yards, and 4 TDs. The worst thing the Giants can do down the stretch is win a meaningless game and ruin their draft position.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-12)

A near-miraculous comeback effort fell just short Monday night. Facing off against his former team, Raider QB Desmond Ridder made his first start for Las Vegas. The Raiders failed to move the ball consistently through the first three quarters, but Ridder finally got the offense moving in the final frame. However, he tossed a pair of interceptions that ultimately sealed Vegas’ 12th loss of the year. Next week’s game against the 3-11 Jacksonville Jaguars will be crucial for draft positioning.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11)

That was the most fight out of this team in weeks. Led by Mac Jones, the Jaguars took a fourth-quarter lead after the former Patriot QB linked up with rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown. Jacksonville’s secondary could not slow down the Rodgers-Adams connection and ultimately let up a 1-yard Breece Hall touchdown in the final minute of the game to secure its 11th loss of the season. Jacksonville’s next two games are pivotal for April’s draft as they take on the 2-11 Raiders followed by the 3-11 Titans.

29. New England Patriots (3-11)

The Patriots didn’t look ready to play coming off their Bye. It started badly with a missed field goal on the opening drive, and the Cardinals piled on 10 points on their first two possessions. Drake Maye and the New England offense had to play catchup from then on. Maye was efficient – 19-of-23 passing, 202 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT – but the Patriots’ only two TDs of the game came when the score was already out of reach. With two of New England’s final three games coming against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots should be able to hold on to a top-five pick.

28. Tennessee Titans (3-11)

Could the Titans be in the market for a QB this offseason? Will Levis was benched Sunday after turning the ball over four times. Levis’ play has been up and down this year, but the Titans are likely to be drafting near the top of the board next April. First-year head coach Brian Callahan may prefer selecting his own QB after inheriting Levis from the previous coaching staff. For what it’s worth, Mason Rudolph played fairly well after being inserted into the game – 21-of-26 passing, 209 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

27. Cleveland Browns (3-11)

The high-powered offense under Jameis Winston came to a screeching halt on Sunday. The Browns were held to just 7 points against the defending champions and committed six turnovers. Winston was responsible for three of those (all interceptions). Backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson finished the game and tossed another pick on the final drive. At 3-11, Cleveland is in a cluster of teams with 11 losses. They will be a sizable underdog in their final three games – at CIN, vs. MIA, at BAL.

26. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

This was Carolina’s first awful performance in a while. The defense had no answer for Dallas’ attack. Bryce Young was under duress all game. The second-year passer was sacked six times and committed four turnovers. That marks four losses in a row for Carolina after a short-lived winning streak. Moving up the draft board isn’t the worst thing that could happen to this franchise.

25. New York Jets (4-10)

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams turned back the clock in a dominant performance over the Jaguars. Adams had his best day in a Jets uniform, registering 9 receptions for 198 yards and 2 TDs. Rodgers finished with 289 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs. These are the kind of stat lines Jets fans were envisioning when they reunited the two former Packers. It’s too little, too late for the 2024 season, but all signs are pointing to the Jets running it back with the same group next year.

24. Chicago Bears (4-10)

It has been clear for weeks — the Bears are ready for the season to end. Chicago put together its second clunker in a row in the aftermath of Matt Eberflus being shown the door. Monday night’s loss dropped Chicago to 4-10 on the year. Of course, the Bears started 4-2 and only needed to stop a Hail Mary attempt to improve to 5-2. The team has a chance to play spoiler to end the season — vs. Detroit, vs. Seattle, @ Green Bay — but three more losses appear likely.

23. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

A furious Saints comeback ultimately fell short, but it begs the question: Why wasn’t Spencer Rattler starting in the first place? With Derek Carr nursing a broken hand and concussion, second-year hurler Jake Haener was called upon to make his first career start. Haener completed 4-of-10 passes for 49 yards, 1 INT, and produced a 2.3 QBR. He was benched at halftime in favor of Rattler who entered the game facing a 17-0 deficit. The Saints scored a touchdown on Rattler’s first drive on a trick play that saw WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. connect on a 21-yard pass to RB Alvin Kamara in the end zone. New Orleans produced two more field goals, and Rattler linked up with TE Foster Moreau as time expired to bring the game within one point. The Saints were stopped on the two-point conversion, giving them their ninth loss of the year. Despite the loss, Rattler should be starting the rest of the way.

22. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

The 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak last week, but couldn’t keep their rhythm with a quick turnaround. Thursday’s matchup against the Rams was an ugly affair. San Francisco punted the ball six times in the first half, but took a 6-3 lead following their opening drive in the third quarter. Three fourth-quarter field goals from Rams kicker Joshua Karty was enough to stave off the depleted 49ers. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Rams have swept the 49ers. Brock Purdy has failed to throw for over 200 yards in three of his last four appearances. He failed to reach that benchmark just once all of last year.

21. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

Winners of four of their last five, the Dolphins entered their Week 15 matchup against the Texans with a great opportunity to close the gap in the AFC Wild Card race. Instead, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offense fell flat against a spiraling Houston team. Tagovailoa played his worst game since returning to the lineup, turning the ball over four times, including three interceptions. WR Tyreek Hill was held to just 2 receptions for 36 yards on 7 targets, while Jaylen Waddle was shut out on 2 targets. Miami’s final three games are winnable – vs. SF, at CLE, at NYJ – but they’ll need some help to reach the postseason.

20. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

That will just about do it for Indianapolis’ season. The Colts desperately needed a win over the Broncos to keep their playoff hopes alive. They went into halftime with a lead and intercepted Denver QB Bo Nix on the Broncos’ opening drive of the second half. Everything went south from there. On Indy’s ensuing drive, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball before crossing the goal line – resulting in a touchback. They netted -4 yards total over their next four drives. Their final four possessions resulted in a fumble return touchdown, a turnover on downs, an interception, and another turnover on downs. With the loss, the Texans clinched the AFC South and the Broncos now hold the tiebreaker in the Wild Card. The Colts are now preparing for 2025.

19. Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

The Falcons broke their four-game skid, but it wasn’t a performance to get excited about. Atlanta held a 9-3 lead at halftime over the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders thanks to Kirk Cousins’ first TD since Week 9 and a defensive safety. Two more Younghoe Koo field goals extended their lead to 15-3. It seemed like the game was sealed after Justin Simmons picked off a pass in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders – led by former Falcon QB Desmond Ridder – rallied. Ridder connected with Ameer Abdullah on a 5-yard TD to cut the lead to six points. The Raiders were driving for a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Ridder threw a second fourth-quarter INT – this time to Jessie Bates – to end any comeback efforts.

18. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

The Cowboys got back on track with a win over the Panthers. They’ve won three of four while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. It was Cooper Rush’s best game of the year. The reserve QB threw for 214 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 INTs. RB Rico Dowdle impressed again, rushing for 149 yards on 24 carries. WR CeeDee Lamb added 9 receptions for 116 yards and a score. Winning out will be a tall task for this group. Their remaining three games are against teams with a combined record of 29-13 – vs. TB, at PHI, vs. WAS.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

The Bengals and Titans could not stop turning the ball over on Sunday. The game ended with 10 total turnovers as Cincinnati scored 37 points against a solid Tennessee defense. Joe Burrow was responsible for three giveaways, but threw for 271 yards and 3 TDs. Ja’Marr Chase continued his strong play with 9 receptions for 94 yards. The Bengals still face an uphill battle to sneak into the playoffs. They’ll have to win out and hope that the Ravens, Chargers, or Broncos slip up.

16. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

Arizona ended a three-game skid to keep its playoff hopes alive. James Conner had his way with New England’s defense, rushing for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries. Conner’s first score gave Arizona a 23-3 lead early in the fourth quarter and punctuated the victory with his second TD seven minutes later. Overall, the Cards had just two empty possessions prior to running out the clock to end the game.

15. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

The Seahawks are in trouble. Despite having won four games in a row entering the week, Seattle now finds itself in second place in the NFC West and is faced with a tall task over the final three weeks. Geno Smith left Sunday’s loss with an injury and Sam Howell was horrid in his place. If Smith cannot return to the field, Seattle’s hopes of reaching the postseason will be bleak. Seattle hosts Minnesota next week and, after heading to Chicago, will finish the season in Los Angeles.

14. Houston Texans (9-5)

While C.J. Stroud and the offense continue to struggle, Houston has to be happy with its defensive effort against the Dolphins. Entering the week, the Texans had lost two in a row at home, including a stunning 32-27 loss to the Titans. Houston’s depleted defense tormented Tua Tagovailoa throughout the win, snagging three interceptions and forcing four turnovers overall. Offensively, Stroud was held to 131 yards and the rushing attack netted just 77 yards. Stroud threw a pair of six-yard TDs to Nico Collins, however, and the Texans secured a 20-12 win.

13. Washington Commanders (9-5)

A 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter nearly turned into a stunning loss for the Commanders. Washington hasn’t looked like the same team that began the year 7-2, but it has a few more weeks to find its stride before the playoffs begin. Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin linked up for two touchdowns in the first half en route to the Commanders building a 17-0 lead. However, the playoff hopefuls were outscored 12-3 in the fourth quarter and needed a failed two-point conversion on the final play of regulation to avoid a stunning loss.

12. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

While one team from Los Angeles improved its playoff stock, the other hurt its standing. The Chargers lost their second game in a row and are now 1-3 over their last four. A walk-off loss to the Chiefs two weeks ago was followed by a blowout loss this past weekend. LA had no answers for Baker Mayfield or Mike Evans, and Justin Herbert appeared hobbled under center. Despite the big loss, LA remains two games ahead of Indianapolis for the final Wild Card spot.

11. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

From 1-4 to 8-6, the Los Angeles Rams enter Week 16 atop the NFC West. The Rams kicked off the week with an ugly, rain-soaked victory over the 49ers on Thursday night. Cooper Kupp failed to register a catch and Matthew Stafford’s offense was kept out of the end zone, but four field goals were enough to get the job done. On the other side of the ball, the Rams held San Francisco to 191 total yards and intercepted Brock Purdy late in the game to preserve their narrow lead. After a trip to New York to face the Jets, Los Angeles will return home for its last two games — vs. Arizona and vs. Seattle.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

It has been a season of streaks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following a 4-2 start, the Bucs dropped four games in a row and fell behind the rival Falcons in the NFC South. With their season in the balance, the Bucs have responded by winning four in a row including Sunday’s dominant win over the Chargers. Baker Mayfield threw four touchdown passes — two of which went to Mike Evans (9/159/2) — and Bucky Irving rushed for 117 yards. The Bucs control their destiny and have a favorable remaining schedule (@ Dallas, vs. Carolina, vs. New Orleans).

9. Denver Broncos (9-5)

The Broncos may have won by 18 points and boosted their playoff hopes a ton, but they were only one or two plays away from losing to Indianapolis. With Indy leading 13-7, running back Jonathan Taylor seemingly scored a 40-yard TD to give the Colts a 20-7 lead. Instead, Taylor dropped the ball before crossing the line and gave Denver a lifeline. Two series later, Indy fumbled yet again and Denver subsequently pulled to within three points. In the fourth quarter, the Broncos took a 17-13 lead and then received another gift — a double-pass trick play resulted in a defensive touchdown and a commanding 11-point lead. Overall, Denver forced five turnovers and survived a miserable day from rookie Bo Nix (130 yards and three INTs).

8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

With Pittsburgh’s loss to the Eagles, Baltimore closed to within one game of its rival for the AFC North lead. Baltimore secured its ninth win of the season with ease as Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes against the miserable New York Giants. While the Ravens are a safe bet to earn a Wild Card at worst, a win over Pittsburgh this week would go a long way in helping Baltimore secure a home game in the postseason and potentially the No. 3 seed.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

With George Pickens inactive, Pittsburgh’s offense failed to ignite in a 27-13 loss to the Eagles. Four of Pittsburgh’s first five drives ended with a punt and the team quickly trailed 17-3. Russell Wilson led the Steelers to 10 points on their final two drives of the first half to cut the deficit to four entering the half, but Philadelphia controlled the clock in the second half and limited Pittsburgh to two possessions. The Steelers ran 11 plays after the break — Philadelphia ran 47.

6. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

In one of two games Monday night, the Vikings dominated the rival Bears to secure their seventh win in a row. Coupled with Detroit’s loss to Buffalo, Minnesota is now tied with Detroit at 12-2 and controls its destiny in the NFC North. The Vikes finish the year with three tough games — @ Seattle, vs. Green Bay, @ Detroit — but wins in all three games would clinch the North and potentially homefield throughout the playoffs. As things currently stand, Minnesota is the 5-seed.

5. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

Green Bay will be a tough team to knock out of the postseason. On Sunday night, the Packers thoroughly outplayed the Seahawks in Seattle. Josh Jacobs opened the game with 17 receiving yards, 27 rushing yards, and a touchdown on the opening possession. The star back finished with over 130 total yards and Jordan Love added 229 yards and two TDs through the air. Green Bay is likely to finish as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

For the first time since October 20, the Kansas City Chiefs won a game by more than one touchdown. However, the victory didn’t come without a cost. After struggling against Cleveland’s defense — 19-of-38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns — Patrick Mahomes left the game with an ankle injury. Mahomes should be fine long-term, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Carson Wentz start this weekend against the Texans. In the 21-7 win, KC’s defense dominated with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

One of the biggest winners Sunday afternoon was Philadelphia. Coupled with Detroit’s loss, Philly’s win over Pittsburgh closed the gap atop the NFC. Suddenly, the Eagles have a very real chance of earning the No. 1 seed. With Saquon Barkley having a quiet day — 74 total yards — the Eagles leaned on Jalen Hurts and the passing game to knock off the Steelers. A.J. Brown (8/110/1) and DeVonta Smith (11/109/1) dismantled Pittsburgh’s secondary throughout the game. Defensively, the Eagles held Pittsburgh to 10 first downs and under 200 total yards.

2. Detroit Lions (12-2)

After 11 wins in a row, the Lions dropped their second game of the season in a potential Super Bowl preview. Detroit found itself in an early 14-point hole and couldn’t claw its way back. Despite a five-touchdown performance by Jared Goff, the Lions never held a lead and trailed by as many as 21 points. Making matters worse, Detroit lost three more defensive players during the game and announced Monday that running back David Montgomery suffered a torn MCL — all four players are potentially out for the season.

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Buffalo’s offense has been unstoppable for nearly two months. The Bills have scored 30+ points eight games in a row and are 7-1 over that stretch. A week after dropping 42 points in a loss to the surging Los Angeles Rams, the Bills hung 48 on the Lions in Detroit. Josh Allen furthered his advantage in the MVP race with a four-touchdown day — two passing, two rushing — and James Cook gashed Detroit with ease, amassing 105 yards and two scores on just 14 carries.