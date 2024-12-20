15 Interesting Facts About John Daly

There is not much variety among the players on the PGA Tour, so John Daly is one of the most fascinating golfers ever. Talented and rough around the edges, there are plenty of great stories about the golf legend.

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

John Moved a Lot When He Was Young

John Daly was born in Carmichael, California, but he didn’t stay there long. His father was a construction worker who specialized in industrial plants and his work caused the family to move quite a bit, mostly in the Southeast.

He Began Playing Golf at the Age of Five

Jon Austria/Naples Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK – FLORIDA

The Daly family moved to Arkansas when John was four years old, and he began playing golf the next year. The course where he first learned the game was the Bay Ridge Boat and Golf Club located in Dardanelle, Arkansas.

A Golf Club Changed Its Rules After John Won a Tournament at 13

Bill Steber / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK



When John Daly was 13, the family lived in Locust Grove, Orange County, Virginia. He entered the spring club championship at the Lake of the Woods Golf Course, defeating all the adults in the field. The club then changed their rules so that juniors couldn’t enter.

Daly Played More Than Golf in High School

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



John and his family moved to Missouri when he was a Sophomore, and he attended Helias High School in Jefferson County. While there, he was a kicker and punter for the team and won a State Championship with the squad in 1983.

Daly Won Multiple Amateur Championships in High School

Blake Madden -The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Still bouncing around while in high school, Daly won the Missouri State Amateur Championship in 1983, and after moving back to Arkansas, he won the 1984 Arkansas State Amateur Championship in 1984. Daly also won a golf scholarship to the University of Arkansas.

Daly Won His First Major Without Playing a Practice Round

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

The golfer was still a rookie in 1991 when he won the PGA Championship, becoming the first first-year player to win a major since 1976. He didn’t know he’d be playing until very late, and he didn’t have the chance to play a practice round at the challenging Crooked Stick Golf Course.

The Golfer Gave Away a Significant Amount From His PGA Championship Win

© Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK



While the 1991 PGA Championship was being played at the Crooked Stick Golf Club in Indianapolis, a fan named Tom Weaver was killed by a lightning strike. Upon hearing about the tragedy, Daly gave the man’s two children $30,000 from his winnings.

Daly’s Unorthodox Style Brought a Whole New Style of Fan to the Sport

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports.

Daly, who smoked, drank and had a blonde mullet, was not the typical kind of golfer you’d see on the tour. That originality brought plenty of new eyeballs, and the player from Arkansas was soon one of the most popular pros on the tour.

Daly Was Banned From the Tour For a Period of Time After Fighting Another Golfer’s Father

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

During the 1994 NEC World Series of Golf, Daly hit multiple balls into the group playing in front of him. After one of those balls almost struck player Jeff Roth. Roth’s father argued and then wrestled on the green with Daly, who was banned from the tour for the remainder of the season.

The Golfer is Known For His Fashion on the Course

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via USA TODAY Sports

Golf is generally a conservative sport with conservative players, and many on the tour choose to dress in pretty straight-laced fashions. That is not the case with Daly. He is often seen in outrageous pants with bright colors that might even feature naked women.

Daly Has Had His Issues With Gambling

Ed Komenda / Reno Gazette Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC



It is not unusual for professional golfers to be interested in gambling. John Daly is no exception, and his problem was worse than most. According to the golfer, he has lost more than $55 million to gambling, including once losing $1.65 million in a five-hour period.

The Golfer is Also a Talented Musician

Jasper Colt / USA TODAY NETWORK



While many celebrities like to try their hand at music, they usually don’t get very far. Daly, though, has actually released two albums and has collaborated with prominent names like Kid Rock and former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman-turned-country star Darius Rucker.

Daly Once Made a Mockery of Golf Dress Code Etiquette

Image via Screenshot

Nearly every golf course in the country at least asks you to wear a collared shirt on the course, with many asking for much more. Daly’s own Monster Golf Course asks for no such dress, with the golfer once giving an interview there while playing a round barefoot and shirtless.

Daly and His Son Bested Tiger Woods and His Son in a 2021 Tournament

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The golfer and his son, John Daly II, have regularly competed in the PNC Championship, which pits Pros and their kids against each other. The Daly’s were the champions of the 2021 tournament, held in Orlando, Florida, besting Tiger Woods and his son Charlie.

Daly Won a Senior Tour Event in 2017

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to playing in Pro-Ams and charity tournaments, Daly has also played sporadically on the PGA Tour Champions, formerly the Seniors Tour. In 2017, the golfer won the Insperity Invitational, his first and only title on the tour.