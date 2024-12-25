15 Public Golf Courses That Are Worthy Of A Trip With The Boys

There’s never been a better time for golf trips with your buddies. The quality of public courses is at an all-time high, and as a result, there are many vacation options. Here are the places that should be on the top of your list.

Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Have you always dreamed of playing in Ireland but can’t afford the trip? Whistling Straits, which Pete Dye designed to play like a course on the Emerald Isle, could be an amicable solution. Just be warned, this course, built on an old army base, is very tough.

French Lick Resort: The Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Indiana

French Lick is famous for being the hometown of basketball legend Larry Bird, but the town is also home to a heck of a course. Designed by Pete Dye, this course is known for its length, at just around 8,100 yards as well as its incredible views.

Kapalua: Plantation, Lahaina, Hawaii

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Most golf fans are familiar with Kapalua Plantation as the PGA Tour’s first event occurs each year. But it is also a public course, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, on pineapple fields and against the slope of a volcano.

CordeValle, San Martin, California

Image via CordeWalle.com

The CordeValle golf course was initially a private club when it opened, but it is now a public course that is highly sought after by players. Designed by Robert Trent Jones and close to San Jose, the course features gnarled oak trees and broad meadows.

Sea Island: Seaside, St. Simons, Georgia

Via www.seaisland.com

The Seaside course in St. Simons was originally designed by Charles Allison and H.S. Colt, was redesigned in the 1970s by Tom Fazio. The picturesque course is challenging, though the incredible scenery could make it hard to keep focus.

Sand Valley Golf Resort: Mammoth Dunes, Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Via SandValley.com

Mammoth Dunes, located in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, looks like something out of a fantasy novel. A new course, designed by David Kidd, the Sand Valley Club was named a best new course by Golf Digest Magazine.

TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Arizona

Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK



Golf fans will know this course as the home of the Waste Management Open, the rowdiest event of the year. Now, fans can see what it feels like to play at the same course as it is open to the public and a popular guy’s trip destination.

Big Cedar Lodge: Ozarks National: Hollister, MO

Image via bigcedar.com

This course, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, is conveniently located close to another tourist destination in Branson, Missouri. The course was created with the natural beauty of the space in mind and many of the courses challenges are specific to the Ozark’s terrain.

Wilderness Club, Eureka, Montana

Via wildernessclubmontana.com

The Wilderness Club in Eureka, Montana, is perfect If you and your buddies want to get away from it all while also playing on a great course. Just 8 miles from the Canadian border, the location teems with pine trees, and three mountain ranges are visible.

Golden Horseshoe Golf Club: Gold Course, Williamsburg, Virginia

Via colonialwilliamsburghotels.com

Golf trips will only be more fun if everyone in your group plays well. The Golden Horseshoe Golf Club was built by Robert Trent Jones and his son Rees Jones and ranks as one of Golf Digest’s most fun courses to play due to its forgiving nature.

Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

Via wynnlasvegas.com

It is hard to think of a guy’s trip without thinking of the city of Las Vegas. Now there’s a public golf course to add to the itinitary. The club got a major renovation from Tom and Logan Fazio in 2019 and it has become a destination for many.

Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

This public course, located only about 40 miles outside of New York City, has long been a favorite of both the PGA tour amateur golfers as well. There was once a day where people would sleep in the parking lot to get tee times but that could now be handled online.

TPC Louisiana, Avonadale, Louisiana

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The TPC Louisiana course is in Avondale, located only about 20 minutes outside of New Orleans and it is not all that difficult to talk the guys into a trip to New Orleans. This course is worth a trip on its own, with the challenging 18th hole as an added bonus.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The site of 6 Men’s U.S. Opens and 1 Women’s U.S. Open, the Pebble Beach Golf Links are among the most storied in golf. Amazingly, Pebble Beach is available to the public, though it isn’t necessarily easy to make it onto the course.