9 Game-Changing Drills to Instantly Cure Your Golf Slice Forever

Struggling with a persistent golf slice can be very frustrating for players at any level. However, with the right approach and set of drills, this common issue can be addressed effectively. In this article, we explore some of the most effective techniques and exercises designed to help you achieve a straighter and more consistent golf shot. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a weekend enthusiast, these drills can help transform your swing and enhance your game.

9. Barrier Drill: Ensuring an Inside-to-Outside Swing Path

Basket of golf balls on green grass Photo by Savannah Lakes Village

To correct a golf slice, it’s crucial to adopt an inside-to-outside swing path. The Barrier Drill helps achieve this by physically preventing an outside-in swing. Place a barrier, such as a club or a stick, parallel to your target line and slightly outside your ball position. Practice swinging without hitting the barrier, ensuring your club head approaches the ball from the inside. This drill helps retrain your swing path, reducing the likelihood of slicing. For more detailed instructions and visual guidance, refer to Chris Ryan Golf’s video on creating an inside-out swing path.



8. Improved Takeaway Drill: Keeping the Club Face Square or Slightly Shut

Two person riding white golf cart Photo by Kenan Kitchen

To correct a slice, focus on the takeaway by ensuring the club face remains square or slightly shut. Use a gear tie drill to get instant feedback on the clubhead’s position. Wrap the gear tie around the shaft to create “airplane wings” that should point slightly towards the target line, not towards the ground or feet. This helps maintain a proper club face alignment during the takeaway.



7. Strengthen Your Grip Drill: Adjusting Hand Position for a Straight Shot

Shallow focus photography of white golf ball Photo by Freddie Collins

To fix your golf slice, adjust your grip by turning your left hand to the right, ensuring at least three knuckles are visible. This stronger grip helps close the club face, reducing the slice. Practice swinging with this grip to develop a more consistent, straight shot.



6. Slow Motion Swing Drill: Practicing Clubface Control

Gray steel golf clubs on selective focus photo Photo by sydney Rae

To fix your golf slice, practice the slow motion swing drill to master clubface control. Start with slow swings, focusing on squaring the clubface at impact. Gradually increase speed while maintaining control. This drill helps identify and correct issues like an open clubface, a common cause of slicing.



5. Circle Swing Slice Fix: Learning the Correct Club Release

White golf ball on top of green grass field surrounded by green leaf trees Photo by Splash Pic

To fix a golf slice, try the circle swing drill by Hank Haney. Start with a clockwise motion, swinging the club up and then down flatter and more from inside. Practice this motion, turning your shoulders and hands at the right moment to achieve a proper release and draw.



4. Clubface Control and Rotation Drill: Proper Grip and Wrist Angle

Person playing golf Photo by Mick De Paola

To fix your golf slice, focus on proper grip and wrist angle. The Clubface Control and Rotation Drill emphasizes maintaining a flat or slightly flexed wrist at the top of the backswing to minimize adjustments needed to achieve a square clubface at impact. Practice this drill to improve your clubface control and rotation.



3. Inside Path Drill: Hitting from an Inside Approach

Gray golf putter set with bag Photo by Will Porada

To correct a slice, focus on an inside-to-out swing path. Use an obstacle like an empty golf ball box outside your swing path to train your club to stay on the correct path. On the backswing, keep your hands and the butt end of the club close to your body. This drill helps eliminate the out-to-in swing path that causes slices.



2. Headcover Drill: Avoiding the Outside Path

White golf ball Photo by Markus Spiske

The Headcover Drill is a simple yet effective practice tool to improve your swing path and eliminate the slice. Place a headcover 4 inches outside and 6 inches behind the ball, aligned with your target line. Practice swinging without touching the headcover, gradually increasing speed. This drill helps create an inside-to-outside downswing, crucial for a draw shot.



1. Motorcycle Drill: Transitioning from Extension to Flexion

A golf ball sitting on top of a green field Photo by Nadiia Ganzhyi

The Motorcycle Drill helps golfers transition smoothly into the downswing by focusing on lead wrist movement. At the top of the swing, imagine “revving” the grip like a motorcycle throttle with your lead wrist, reducing wrist extension and setting the stage for a square or slightly closed clubface at impact.

Conclusion

By incorporating these drills into your practice routine, you can significantly reduce your golf slice and develop a more reliable swing. Each drill is designed to target specific aspects of your technique, from swing path to grip strength and clubface control. With patience and consistent practice, you will see improvements in your swing accuracy and overall performance on the course. Embrace these strategies and watch your game transform into a more enjoyable and successful golfing experience.