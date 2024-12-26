12 Must-Visit Golf Courses That Every Avid Golfer Needs to Check Off Their Bucket List

Golf enthusiasts around the world often seek out the most iconic and challenging courses to test their skills and immerse themselves in the sport’s rich history. From the lush landscapes of Scotland to the breathtaking coastlines of New Zealand, these golf courses offer not only a game but an experience. Join us on a journey to explore the top 12 golf courses globally, each renowned for its distinct features, storied past, and unparalleled beauty.



12. St Andrews Old Course, Scotland

Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Cameron Smith celebrates after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Experience the “home of golf” at St Andrews Old Course, the oldest golf course in the world. Dating back to the early 15th century, it has hosted The Open Championship 30 times since 1873. The course features 7 double greens and 4 single greens, with its iconic layout shaped by Old Tom Morris in 1863.



11. Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia, USA

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Zach Johnson putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Experience the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, home to the Masters Tournament since 1934. This private club, founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, features a 27-hole course designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie. The 18-hole championship course is renowned for its challenging layout and meticulously maintained bentgrass greens.

February 4, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; General view of Carmel Sunset Beach (foreground) and Pebble Beach Golf Links (background) during the postponed final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Pebble Beach Golf Links, ranked as the No. 1 Public Golf Course in America, offers breathtaking views of Carmel Bay and the Pacific Ocean. With a rich history hosting six U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship, it’s a must-play for golf enthusiasts. Greens fees are $625 plus cart or caddie fees.



9. Cypress Point Club, California, USA

Photo by Noah Rosenfield aerial view of ocean

Cypress Point Club, located in Pebble Beach, California, is one of the world’s most exclusive and stunning golf courses. Designed by Alister MacKenzie and Robert Hunter in 1928, it features dramatic holes along the Pacific Ocean, including the iconic 16th hole, a 230-yard par-3 over the ocean. The course is consistently ranked among the top golf courses globally, including #2 on Golf Magazine’s 2011 list of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the World.



8. Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course, Scotland

Photo by Thomas Park golf course with green trees in the distance

Located on Scotland’s Ayrshire coast, Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course is a world-renowned golf destination. This par-70 course, measuring 7,489 yards, offers breathtaking coastal views, challenging bunkers, and tricky greens. It has hosted four Open Championships, including the iconic 1977 “Duel in the Sun” between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.



7. Valderrama, Andalusia, Spain

Photo by Courtney Cook man playing golf during daytime

Valderrama, located in Sotogrande, Andalusia, is one of the world’s most renowned golf clubs. Designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1974, it features a challenging 18-hole course with tight, tree-lined fairways and immaculate playing surfaces. Valderrama has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments, including the Ryder Cup in 1997 and the Andalucía Masters.



6. Wentworth West Course, England

Two person riding white golf cart Photo by Kenan Kitchen

Located in Surrey, England, the Wentworth West Course is a must-play for golf enthusiasts. Designed by Harry Colt in 1926 and later tweaked by Ernie Els, this 7,247-yard par 72 course features a mix of heath and parkland characteristics, with towering trees and heather adding to its challenge and beauty.



5. Ile aux Cerfs, Mauritius

Golf course near body of water Photo by Johnny Such

Experience golfing paradise at Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club in Mauritius. Designed by Bernhard Langer, this 18-hole championship course is set on a picturesque island with breathtaking ocean views, volcanic rock outcrops, and tropical flora. Accessible by boat or helicopter, it’s ranked among the top 20 must-play courses globally.



4. Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand

A golf course surrounded by trees and a house Photo by Bryce Wendler

Experience the breathtaking cliff-edge fairways of Cape Kidnappers, a par 71 course designed by Tom Doak. Perched 140 meters above sea level, this New Zealand marvel offers stunning sea views and challenging holes with deep ravines and cliff-top bunkers. Enjoy world-class practice facilities and a boutique resort experience.



3. Barnbougle Dunes, Tasmania

Man playing golf during daytime Photo by Courtney Cook

Barnbougle Dunes, located in Tasmania’s North-East, is a must-visit for golf enthusiasts. Designed by Tom Doak and Mike Clayton, this 18-hole championship layout is set among sand dunes overlooking Bass Strait. Ranked the 35th best course in the world and the 12th best links course, it offers a challenging yet breathtakingly beautiful golf experience.



2. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, New York, USA

Man standing in front of green tree Photo by David Goldsbury

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, founded in 1891, is the oldest incorporated golf club in the United States. It boasts the oldest golf clubhouse in the U.S. (1892) and has hosted several U.S. Opens, including the 2018 event won by Brooks Koepka. The course is scheduled to host its sixth U.S. Open in 2026 and the 2036 U.S. Women’s Open Championship.



1. Pine Valley Golf Club, New Jersey, USA

Pine Valley Golf Club has settled a state complaint alleging gender bias at the private club.

Pine Valley Golf Club, established in 1913, is consistently ranked as the number one golf course in the world. This private club in Pine Hill, New Jersey, features an 18-hole course designed by George Arthur Crump, Harry Colt, Charles Hugh Alison, A. W. Tillinghast, and Perry Maxwell. It has hosted the Walker Cup in 1936 and 1985 and spans 623 acres, with 416 acres of virgin woodland. The course is known for its challenging layout and beautiful scenery.

Conclusion

A pink tree in the middle of a golf course Photo by Bob Osias

Whether you’re aiming to walk the historic fairways of St Andrews or indulge in the luxurious challenge of Augusta National, these golf courses represent the pinnacle of the sport. Each venue on our list embodies a unique charm and challenge, inviting golfers to engage with both the game and the natural beauty surrounding them. For players and fans alike, these courses are more than just destinations—they are legends of the golfing world, promising an unforgettable experience for all who visit.