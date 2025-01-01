Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK



A trip to the course isn’t complete before you order something from the cart girl and have a couple of cocktails with your group afterward. And what you might have will change over the day. Here are the best drinks to enjoy without on the links.

Bloody Mary

© Keith Pandolfi/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Some days are going to start earlier than you want them to. So, if you’re golfing and want something in the morning, there are few better choices than a Bloody Mary. The tomato juice and vodka cocktail could help to loosen the early nerves.

Domestic Light Beer



© Kevin Tresolini / USA TODAY NETWORK



A day at the course could go on all day, and if you’re going to be drinking, it might be good to start with something cheap and easy. For a lot of players, that means reaching for a domestic light. Bud Light, Coors Light, and Miller Light all fit the bill.

Gatorade

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images



While it could be fun, golf can be pretty strenuous, especially if it is hot outside. In addition to alcoholic beverages, players must replace their electrolytes. That is why grabbing a Gatorade from the cart might be smart at some point.

Whiskey Sour

Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK



The Whiskey Sour has been a popular beverage at the golf course for years, not just in the United States, but also in Ireland and Scotland. One of the best things about the drink is its simplicity, being made up of whiskey, lemon juice and simple syrup.

White Claw

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK



Since the beverage’s release in 2016, White Claw has been incredibly popular, especially for outside activities like going to the beach or hitting the links. White Claws aren’t all that strong making it easy to stay level on the course after having a few.

Glenmorangie

Image via Glenmorangie

If you are looking to have a scotch at some point during your day on the course, Glenmorangie is a great choice. The spirit is the official scotch of the Royal Dornoch Golf Club in Scotland, considered to be the King of the Scottish Links.

A Local Beer

© ALLISON BALLARD/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK



Depending one where you’re playing, there may be plenty of awesome local beers available at the course. So you may be presented with the opportunity to try something new and potentially end up with a sbrand new favorite.

A Screwdriver

If you hit the links really early and you didn’t play as well as you wanted to, you may want an easy entrance into a long afternoon. The Screwdriver, which mixes orange juice and vodka, works quite well as the first drink of the day.

Azalea

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

The Azalea is a cocktail commonly seen at the home of the Masters, the Augusta National, and it named after the pink flowers that dot the course. The drink is made by combining vodka, pineapple juice, lemon juice and a splash of grenadine.

Fireball Whiskey

© Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK



Fireball whiskey has become one of the most popular choices on the course these days. While the beverage is a whiskey, but it only comes in at 66 proof, meaning that a shot or two won’t tank your game that day.

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

Image via Leinenkugel

This beer takes care of two things. First, it is made partly of lemonade so there is a refreshing aspect. Second, it is only 4.2% alcohol by volume which means you can drink them all day without it having much of an effect.

Wynk Selzer

Image via drinkwynk.com

Depending on the state you live in, you might want to take some THC sellers with you rather than bringing a six-pack of beers. These Wynk selzers come in cans similar to hard selzers meaning that you can easily throw a few into a golf bag.

John Daly

Image via Screenshot

The Arnold Palmer, a drink that is half lemonade and half iced tea, has been a hit on the golf course for years. The drink is only bettered by adding vodka to it, and that beverage has been named after one of the sport’s most popular drinkers.

Moscow Mule

© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK



The Moscow Mule is incredibly simple, made up of just vodka, lime juice and ginger ale. The cocktail also comes in a copper mug which helps to keep it ice cold. The mule is refreshing and perfect for hot days out on the course.

Transfusion

Image via Tito’s Vodka

Nobody really knows why, but the transfusion has become one of the most popular, if not the most popular drink one would have on the golf course. The cocktail, which consists of vodka, ginger ale and grape juice is just the right kind of refreshment for a day on the links.