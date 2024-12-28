12 Jaw-Dropping Golf Courses in Hawaii and Florida You Must Play This Holiday Season

Discover the ultimate destinations for golf enthusiasts with our carefully curated list of top golf resorts across the United States and Hawaii. From the world-renowned courses of Florida to the breathtaking views of Hawaii’s coastal gems, each location offers a unique blend of challenging play, luxury accommodations, and unforgettable experiences. Whether you are a seasoned player or just looking to enjoy the sport in a stunning setting, these resorts promise a memorable golfing adventure.



13. Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Sawgrass Marriot Resort, Photo by Marriot

Experience world-class golf at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. This resort offers exclusive privileges with the famed TPC Sawgrass Golf Club, featuring championship golf courses. Enjoy modern rooms, suites, and villas, along with a spa, four pools, and direct access to Ponte Vedra Beach via a complimentary shuttle to the oceanfront Cabana Beach Club .



12. Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill, Orlando, FL

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill, Orlando, FL, Photo by Tee Time USA

Experience championship golf at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, FL. This private club, open to lodge guests, features 27 holes across the Champion, Challenger, and Charger links, set amidst 270 acres along the Butler Chain of Lakes. It hosts the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational each March.



11. Streamsong Resort, Central Florida

Streamsong Resort, Central Florida, Photo by GrowthSpotter

Experience the ultimate golf getaway at Streamsong Resort in Central Florida. This resort boasts three top-caliber courses: the Blue by Tom Doak, the Red by Coore & Crenshaw, and the Black by Gil Hanse. Enjoy luxurious accommodations, dining, and outdoor adventures amidst stunning natural scenery.



10. TPC Sawgrass Resort, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

TPC Sawgrass Resort, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Photo by Marriott

Experience world-class golf at TPC Sawgrass Resort in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. This resort offers two Pete Dye-designed courses: THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, famous for its iconic 17th island green, and Dye’s Valley Course. Enjoy luxurious accommodations at the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, with packages starting from $1,070 per person for a 2-night, 2-round stay.



9. Manele Golf Course, Lanai, HI

Manele Golf Course, Lanai, HI, Photo By Tripadvisor

Perched atop 200-foot cliffs, Manele Golf Course offers dramatic ocean views from all 18 holes. Lush fairways are bordered by black lava outcroppings, creating a unique and challenging play experience. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, it’s praised for its unique design and playability. Open selected Mondays during the holiday season.



8. Nanea, Kailua-Kona, HI

Nanea, Kailua-Kona, HI, Photo by Larry Lambrecht

Nanea Golf Club, located on the slopes of Mount Hualalai, offers a unique Scottish links-inspired experience in Hawaii. Designed by David McLay Kidd, the course features generous fairways and greens, but challenging putts due to the constant gradient. Exclusive and welcoming, Nanea provides a memorable golfing experience.



7. Kapalua – Plantation, Lahaina, HI

Kapalua – Plantation, Lahaina, HI, Photo by Gold Magazine

Experience the grandeur of Kapalua’s Plantation Course, a par-73, 7,411-yard masterpiece designed by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. Set amidst a 23,000-acre historic pineapple plantation, it offers dramatic ocean views and challenging elevation changes. Home to the PGA TOUR’s The Sentry tournament every January, this course is a must-play for any golfer[3].



6. Princeville Makai Golf Club, Princeville, HI

Princeville Makai Golf Club, Princeville, HI, Photo by Makai Golf

Experience the ultimate Hawaiian golf adventure at Princeville Makai Golf Club, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and renovated in 2009. This 18-hole course features stunning oceanfront views, lush native woodlands, and serene lakes. With six tee options and a par 72, it caters to different skill levels. Enjoy immaculate course conditions, fast and true Paspalum greens, and excellent service with a friendly “Aloha Spirit.” Ranked #4 in Hawaii by Golfweek and one of the world’s most beautiful courses by National Geographic Traveler[.



5. Turtle Bay, Kahuku, HI

Turtle Bay, Kahuku, HI, Photo by Hawaii Tee Times

Experience championship golf on Oahu’s North Shore at Turtle Bay Resort. The Arnold Palmer Course, a must-play for avid golfers, offers stunning ocean views, lush tropical landscapes, and challenging holes. With impeccable conditioning and world-class facilities, it’s an unforgettable golfing adventure. The resort also features the George Fazio Course, known for its immaculate conditions and exceptional service[4].



4. Poipu Bay, Koloa, HI

Poipu Bay, Koloa, HI, Photo by Hawaii Tee Times

Experience the ultimate in golfing luxury at Poipu Bay, a Robert Trent Jones Jr. course on Kauai’s sun-soaked South Shore. This 18-hole championship course features seashore paspalum greens, 85 bunkers, and five water hazards, with breathtaking ocean and mountain views. It hosted the PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 1994 to 2006.



3. Mauna Lani, Kohala Coast, HI

Mauna Lani, Kohala Coast, HI, Photo by Golf Now

Mauna Lani Resort offers two world-class golf courses, the Francis I’i Brown North & South Courses, showcasing the natural beauty of the Big Island. The North Course features rolling terrain built on a lava bed with Kiawe forests and a signature 17th hole in a natural lava amphitheater.

**Golf Rates:**

– Morning: $249.00

– After 10 am: $219.00

– Twilight 2pm: $195.00

All prices include golf cart rental, range balls, and bottled water.

2. Mauna Kea Golf Course, Kohala Coast, HI

Mauna Kea Golf Course, Kohala Coast, HI, Photo by Golf Pass

Experience championship golf at Mauna Kea Golf Course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and located within the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel resort. This 18-hole course offers stunning ocean views and lush green fairways against the backdrop of the Kohala Mountains. Perfect for holiday golfing in Hawaii’s tropical paradise.



1. Hualalai Resort, Kailua Kona, HI

Hualalai Resort, Kailua Kona, HI, Photo By Four Seasons

Experience the ultimate in golf at Hualalai Resort, featuring the first Jack Nicklaus design on Hawaii Island. This par-72 course weaves through lava fields, offering spectacular ocean views and dramatic shoreline vistas. Open to Hualalai Club Members and guests of the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

Conclusion:

Embark on a golfing journey that takes you from the lush landscapes of Florida to the exotic courses of Hawaii. Each resort on this list offers a distinct blend of natural beauty, architectural excellence, and exceptional service. With options ranging from the historic and prestigious to the modern and exclusive, these golf resorts cater to every golfer’s dream. Plan your visit to one—or all—of these extraordinary destinations and create lasting memories on the greens.