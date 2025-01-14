18 Facts About Tiger Woods You Need To Know

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, has left an indelible mark on the sport through his extraordinary achievements and contributions. This article dives into the many facets of Woods’ illustrious career, from his favorite golf courses to his philanthropic efforts, providing a comprehensive look at the man behind the legend.

18. Favorite Golf Course

Source: https://www.standrews.com/

Tiger Woods’ favorite golf course is St Andrews Old Course in Scotland, where he won the Open Championship twice in 2000 and 2005. He has often expressed his love for the course, citing its unique design and history as reasons why it stands out to him.

17. Historic Wins and Records

Dec 22, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods looks on during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tiger Woods has achieved unparalleled success in golf, tying Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 victories. Notably, he holds the record for the second-longest streak of consecutive PGA Tour wins with seven victories from 2006 to 2007. This remarkable feat, which he achieved once in his career, proves his dominance in the sport.

Source: https://www.taylormadegolf.com/

Tiger Woods’ equipment setup includes a full bag of TaylorMade clubs, except for his iconic Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter. He uses TaylorMade’s Qi10 metalwoods and P-7TW irons, which he co-designed. His ball of choice is the 2024 Bridgestone TOUR B X, which he switched to for more distance and control.

15. Caddies Collection

May 14, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Mike Cowan walks off the practice green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has worked with several caddies throughout his career. His first professional caddie was Mike “Fluff” Cowan, who was on his bag for his first major win at the 1997 Masters. He later worked with Steve Williams for over a decade, winning 13 major championships together. Joe LaCava began caddying for Woods in 2011 and helped him win the 2019 Masters. As of February 2024, Lance Bennett has taken on caddie duties for Woods, making his debut at the Genesis Invitational and continuing at the 2024 Masters.

14. Longest Time as World No. 1

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tiger Woods holds the record for the longest time as the world’s number-one golfer, spending 683 weeks at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. His reign includes a 281-week consecutive streak from June 12, 2005, to October 30, 2010.

13. Career Earnings and Achievements

Tiger Woods hits off the fairway on hole 10 during the first day of practice for the PGA Championship on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Course.

Tiger Woods is the first billion-dollar sportsman, leading the PGA Tour’s career money list with over $126 million in earnings from official tournaments. His total career earnings, including unofficial events and endorsements, exceed $157 million, making him the highest-earning golfer in history.

12. He has Designed Multiple Golf Courses

Source: https://www.bluejacknational.com/

Tiger Woods has expanded his legacy beyond golfing with his design company, TGR Design. Notably, his first U.S. design, Bluejack National in Montgomery, Texas, has received numerous accolades, including being ranked the #1 Residential Golf Course in Texas and #9 in the United States by Golfweek in 2021.

11. Overcoming a Childhood Stutter

Tiger Woods htis a bunker shot on the 3rd green during a practice round in the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Ky. on May. 14, 2024.

Tiger Woods overcame a childhood stutter through determination and support. He attended school classes for two years and even practised speaking by talking to his dog, which would listen until it fell asleep. His perseverance paid off, and he eventually learned to manage his stutter.

10. Tiger Woods practices Buddhism

Jul 19, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Tiger Woods on the 12th hole during the second round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has been a Buddhist since childhood, thanks to his mother Koltida, a Thai Buddhist. He has stated that Buddhism teaches him to stop following every impulse and learn restraint, which he believes will help him regain balance in his life. Woods has also highlighted the importance of internal growth and personal effort in achieving redemption, aligning with Buddhist principles.

9. Family and Personal Life

Jul 17, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Tiger Woods on number 15 fairway during practice rounds at the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is a proud father of two children, Sam and Charlie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Charlie, 15, has followed in his father’s footsteps, competing in junior golf tournaments and even sinking a hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship.

8. Philanthropic Efforts: TGR Foundation’s Impact on Education

Jul 17, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Tiger Woods walks to the 16th tee during practice rounds at the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation has made significant strides in education, impacting over 2 million students worldwide through its programs, not 10 million. Focused on empowering under-resourced youth, the foundation offers STEAM education, college-access programs, and career exploration initiatives, aiming to diversify the workforce pipeline.

7. Record for Most Consecutive Cuts Made

Jul 16, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Tiger Woods during press conference at the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods holds the record for most consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour with 142 cuts, a streak that began in 1998 and ended in 2005. This remarkable achievement showcases his consistency and resilience in professional golf. His record far surpasses the next closest players, Byron Nelson with 113 and Jack Nicklaus with 105.

6. The “Tiger Slam”

Jul 15, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Tiger Woods during a practice round for the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods achieved the “Tiger Slam” by winning the U.S. Open, British Open, and PGA Championship in 2000, followed by the Masters in 2001. This feat, holding all four major titles at once, is distinct from a Grand Slam, which requires winning all four majors within the same calendar year.

5. Youngest Career Grand Slam Winner

Jun 13, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Tiger Woods reacts after playing his shot from the second tee box during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

At 24, Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer to achieve the Career Grand Slam at the 2000 Open Championship. He won the tournament by eight strokes, finishing with a score of 269 (-19) at the Old Course at St Andrews. This victory marked a significant milestone in his career, surpassing Jack Nicklaus’ record by two years.

4. Dual NCAA and US Amateur Victory

Jun 14, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Tiger Woods on the 2nd hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods achieved a remarkable feat in 1996 by winning both the NCAA Championship Division I and the U.S. Amateur Championship in the same year. His NCAA victory came at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee, where he shot a 3-under total of 285 to defeat Arizona’s Rory Sabbatini by four strokes. Woods was the only player to finish under par, despite shooting an 80 in the final round.

3. Amateur Golf Achievements

Tiger Woods tees off the second tee during the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck June 12, 2006.

Tiger Woods achieved unprecedented success in amateur golf, winning the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship three consecutive years from 1991 to 1993, and later the U.S. Amateur Championship three years in a row from 1994 to 1996. This remarkable streak showcases his early dominance in the sport.

2. When Did Tiger Woods Start Playing Golf?

Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Tiger Woods speaks to the media during a press conference at the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods began his golfing journey at a remarkably young age. By three, he was already shooting 48 for nine holes at the Navy Golf Course, where his father, Earl, a single-digit handicap amateur golfer, had playing privileges. This early start laid the foundation for his prodigious career

1. Tiger Woods’ Full Name and Its Significance

Tiger Woods tees off on the eighth hole during the second day of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Tiger Woods’ real name is Eldrick Tont Woods. His first name, Eldrick, was chosen by his mother, Kultida, because it starts with the letter ‘E’ like his father’s name, Earl, and ends with the letter ‘K’, similar to her own name. The middle name, Tont, is a traditional Thai name meaning ‘beginning’.

Conclusion

Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Tiger Woods tees off on the fifth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

From an early prodigious talent to a dominant force in professional golf, Tiger Woods’ journey is a testament to resilience and success. His accomplishments, both on and off the course, have inspired millions and continue to shape the future of the sport. As Woods transitions to new roles within the golfing world, his legacy endures, illustrating the profound impact he has made on the game and beyond.