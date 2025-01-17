19 Celebrities Who Shockingly Crush It on the Golf Course
Golf is a sport that has captivated people from all walks of life, including some of the most famous celebrities in the world. From legendary actors to revered athletes, many stars are not only passionate about golf but also excel in their skills on the greens. In this article, we explore a list of 19 celebrities who are not just ardent golf enthusiasts but also have noteworthy handicaps and interesting golfing anecdotes that highlight their dedication to the game.
19. Billy Crudup
Billy Crudup, known for his roles in “Almost Famous” and “The Morning Show,” is a serious golfer. In 2007, Golf Digest named him the third-best golfer in Hollywood with a handicap of 4.5. By 2023, his handicap was 8.8, still well below the men’s average handicap index of 16.
18. Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle, known for his roles in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Hotel Rwanda’, is a skilled golfer with a 7.6 USGA Handicap Index. He plays about 50 rounds a year, including pro-am tournaments, and has even made a hole-in-one in a tournament with a crowd of 1,000 people watching.
17. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba, known for her role as Sue Storm in “Fantastic Four,” is a talented golfer. She frequently plays golf with her husband, Cash Warren, and has participated in several tournaments, including the 2014 Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am. Alba and Warren were recently spotted playing a round in Hawaii.
16. Kenny G
Kenny G, the renowned saxophonist, is a skilled golfer with a deep passion for the game. A longtime member of Sherwood Country Club, he has won the club championship twice and has an impressive knowledge of each hole. His dedication to improving his swing, including working with coach George Gankas, has led to notable improvements in his game.
15. Jake Owen
Country music star Jake Owen is a low single-digit handicapper and avid golfer. Before his music career, he planned to play golf at Florida State University and professionally. A wakeboarding accident led him to music instead. Owen regularly participates in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, teaming up with Jordan Spieth since 2013.
14. Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback, has an impressive golfing pedigree. With a handicap of 4.6, he has shown exceptional driving power, including a 438-yard drive at The Match. Rodgers also finished 15th at the 2024 American Century Championship, demonstrating his consistent performance in celebrity golf tournaments.
13. Tony Romo
Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has transitioned his competitive spirit to golf. He has competed in several PGA Tour events, including the AT&T Byron Nelson, and has won the American Century Championship twice. Romo practices diligently, even in harsh winter conditions, to improve his game.
12. Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan, renowned for his basketball prowess, is also an accomplished golfer. He plays 36 holes almost daily and carries a “bad 4” handicap. His private golf course, Grove XXIII, nicknamed “Slaughterhouse 23,” is designed to maximize his style of play, making him a formidable opponent. His competitive drive and ability to visualize and imitate movements, as noted by his golf coach Ed Ibarguen, have significantly improved his golf game.
11. Stephen Curry
NBA star Stephen Curry is a skilled golfer with a 0.1 handicap, showcasing his precision on the golf course similar to his basketball prowess. He has played in celebrity golf tournaments and even participated in the Korn Ferry Tour, impressing golf professionals with his clubhead speed and spin control
10. Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel, known for his roles in TV and film, is also a skilled golfer. He started playing golf as a kid in North Dakota and finds it meditative. Duhamel often enjoys golfing in his home state, appreciating the natural beauty and tranquility it offers. His passion for golf is evident in his relaxed approach to the game, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the experience over perfecting the swing.
9. Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant, known for his charming performances in romantic comedies like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill,” also boasts an impressive golf swing. With a textbook finish position, he demonstrates skill on the links. Grant’s passion for golf is evident, though his exact handicap is not publicly disclosed.
8. Carson Daly
Carson Daly, known for hosting “The Today Show,” has a surprising golf background. He played junior golf with Tiger Woods, caddied at Riviera, and even attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open. Daly’s passion for golf started young, influenced by his stepfather, and he received a partial golf scholarship to Loyola Marymount University.
7. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is not only a talented singer and dancer but also an avid golfer with a handicap of 4.3. He frequently plays alongside professional golfers, impressing four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy with his golf swing in 2019. Timberlake has also competed in pro-am tournaments, including the American Century Championship.
6. Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid is a passionate golfer with a handicap that has varied over the years. Currently, he plays off about seven or eight, having been a scratch golfer until his children were born. Quaid has played with notable figures including US Presidents Trump and Clinton, and praises their golfing skills. He has also been named the top golfer among the “Hollywood set” by Golf Digest magazine in 2005.
5. Will Smith
Will Smith, the renowned actor, is not to be confused with Willie Smith, the Scottish golfer who won the 1899 U.S. Open. The actor Will Smith has expressed his dedication to hard work over talent, which he believes applies to golf as well. While not a professional golfer, his enthusiasm for the sport is evident, making him a notable celebrity golfer.
4. Matthew McConaughey
Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is a skilled golfer with an 8.6 handicap. He played on his high school golf team and claims to have four aces in his lifetime. McConaughey’s passion for golf is evident in his consistent participation in celebrity tournaments.
3. George Lopez
George Lopez, a comedian and sitcom star, has a handicap of 10.8. He started playing golf by hitting lemons in his backyard as a kid and has since become a regular on the L.A. golf scene. Lopez has hosted the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Charity Golf Tournament and his own George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, supporting kidney-disease awareness and organ donation.
2. Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson is a passionate golfer with an impressive handicap. His official handicap was 4.9 in 2007, according to Golf Digest, and 6.9 in 2019. He has played with golf pros in celebrity tournaments and even beat Tiger Woods at St. Andrews, shooting a 78 while paired with him in the Dunhill Golf Tournament. Jackson’s love for golf is so strong that he has clauses in his film contracts allowing him to golf twice a week.
1. Bill Murray
Bill Murray, known for his iconic roles in movies like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, is also a skilled golfer. With a handicap of 7.0, he has participated in several golf tournaments, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His unique swing and entertaining on-course antics have made him a fan favorite.
Conclusion
These celebrities prove that golfing is more than just a hobby; it’s a commitment and passion that transcends their already illustrious careers. With impressive handicaps and fascinating stories, they bring a unique touch of fame to the golf course. As these stars continue to embrace the challenges and joys of golf, they inspire fans and golfers alike to pick up their clubs and strive for excellence on the greens. Whether you’re a golf aficionado or simply intrigued by the intersection of celebrity and sport, these stories highlight the universal appeal and enduring allure of the game.