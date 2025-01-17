19 Celebrities Who Shockingly Crush It on the Golf Course

Golf is a sport that has captivated people from all walks of life, including some of the most famous celebrities in the world. From legendary actors to revered athletes, many stars are not only passionate about golf but also excel in their skills on the greens. In this article, we explore a list of 19 celebrities who are not just ardent golf enthusiasts but also have noteworthy handicaps and interesting golfing anecdotes that highlight their dedication to the game.

19. Billy Crudup

Sep 15, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Billy Crudup accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in ‘The Morning Show at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles,. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Billy Crudup, known for his roles in “Almost Famous” and “The Morning Show,” is a serious golfer. In 2007, Golf Digest named him the third-best golfer in Hollywood with a handicap of 4.5. By 2023, his handicap was 8.8, still well below the men’s average handicap index of 16.

18. Don Cheadle

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle reacts to his shot on the tenth hold during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Don Cheadle, known for his roles in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Hotel Rwanda’, is a skilled golfer with a 7.6 USGA Handicap Index. He plays about 50 rounds a year, including pro-am tournaments, and has even made a hole-in-one in a tournament with a crowd of 1,000 people watching.

17. Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Jessica Alba, known for her role as Sue Storm in “Fantastic Four,” is a talented golfer. She frequently plays golf with her husband, Cash Warren, and has participated in several tournaments, including the 2014 Mission Hills World Celebrity Pro-Am. Alba and Warren were recently spotted playing a round in Hawaii.

16. Kenny G

Kenny G, the renowned saxophonist, is a skilled golfer with a deep passion for the game. A longtime member of Sherwood Country Club, he has won the club championship twice and has an impressive knowledge of each hole. His dedication to improving his swing, including working with coach George Gankas, has led to notable improvements in his game.

15. Jake Owen

Jake Owen performs for a sold-out crowd during his annual hometown concert benefiting the Jake Owen Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the Corporate Air Hanger at the Vero Beach Regional Airport.“There is just so much about this place that is so nostalgic and I love it every time I come back,” Jake Owen said.“I’m going to live here forever again one day.” It all benefits the Jake Owen Foundation, a nonprofit he established in 2010 initially to offer financial support on a national level to children battling cancer and other catastrophic childhood disease through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. The foundation also provides assistance to various youth organizations and charities in Indian River County. It since has expanded beneficiaries and raised over $4 million.

Country music star Jake Owen is a low single-digit handicapper and avid golfer. Before his music career, he planned to play golf at Florida State University and professionally. A wakeboarding accident led him to music instead. Owen regularly participates in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, teaming up with Jordan Spieth since 2013.

14. Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) limps off the field during a play where it appeared he had gotten injured, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. Rodgers was back on the field during Gang GreenÕs next possession.

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback, has an impressive golfing pedigree. With a handicap of 4.6, he has shown exceptional driving power, including a 438-yard drive at The Match. Rodgers also finished 15th at the 2024 American Century Championship, demonstrating his consistent performance in celebrity golf tournaments.

13. Tony Romo

Tony Romo hits his drive on the second hole during the first round of the 122nd Wisconsin State Amateur Championship on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Erin Hills Golf Course in the Town of Erin, Wisconsin.

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has transitioned his competitive spirit to golf. He has competed in several PGA Tour events, including the AT&T Byron Nelson, and has won the American Century Championship twice. Romo practices diligently, even in harsh winter conditions, to improve his game.

12. Michael Jordan

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; 23XI Racing team owner Michael Jordan during qualifying for the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan, renowned for his basketball prowess, is also an accomplished golfer. He plays 36 holes almost daily and carries a “bad 4” handicap. His private golf course, Grove XXIII, nicknamed “Slaughterhouse 23,” is designed to maximize his style of play, making him a formidable opponent. His competitive drive and ability to visualize and imitate movements, as noted by his golf coach Ed Ibarguen, have significantly improved his golf game.

11. Stephen Curry

Steph Curry tees off on the 9th hole during the 2019 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2019. Ren Acc Golf 2019 06

NBA star Stephen Curry is a skilled golfer with a 0.1 handicap, showcasing his precision on the golf course similar to his basketball prowess. He has played in celebrity golf tournaments and even participated in the Korn Ferry Tour, impressing golf professionals with his clubhead speed and spin control

10. Josh Duhamel

February 2, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Josh Duhamel reacts after his putt on the first hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Duhamel, known for his roles in TV and film, is also a skilled golfer. He started playing golf as a kid in North Dakota and finds it meditative. Duhamel often enjoys golfing in his home state, appreciating the natural beauty and tranquility it offers. His passion for golf is evident in his relaxed approach to the game, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the experience over perfecting the swing.

9. Hugh Grant

Jan 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hugh Grant presents the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hugh Grant, known for his charming performances in romantic comedies like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Notting Hill,” also boasts an impressive golf swing. With a textbook finish position, he demonstrates skill on the links. Grant’s passion for golf is evident, though his exact handicap is not publicly disclosed.

8. Carson Daly

Feb 9, 2018; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Carson Daly watches his tee shot on the fourth during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Daly, known for hosting “The Today Show,” has a surprising golf background. He played junior golf with Tiger Woods, caddied at Riviera, and even attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open. Daly’s passion for golf started young, influenced by his stepfather, and he received a partial golf scholarship to Loyola Marymount University.

7. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake swings during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, Friday, July 12, 2019. Acc Golf Friday 1064

Justin Timberlake is not only a talented singer and dancer but also an avid golfer with a handicap of 4.3. He frequently plays alongside professional golfers, impressing four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy with his golf swing in 2019. Timberlake has also competed in pro-am tournaments, including the American Century Championship.

6. Dennis Quaid

Actor Dennis Quaid speaks to the press during the red carpet for the movie ‘Reagan’ in Edmond, Okla., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

Dennis Quaid is a passionate golfer with a handicap that has varied over the years. Currently, he plays off about seven or eight, having been a scratch golfer until his children were born. Quaid has played with notable figures including US Presidents Trump and Clinton, and praises their golfing skills. He has also been named the top golfer among the “Hollywood set” by Golf Digest magazine in 2005.

5. Will Smith

Will Smith, the renowned actor, is not to be confused with Willie Smith, the Scottish golfer who won the 1899 U.S. Open. The actor Will Smith has expressed his dedication to hard work over talent, which he believes applies to golf as well. While not a professional golfer, his enthusiasm for the sport is evident, making him a notable celebrity golfer.

4. Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey walks the sideline ahead of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is a skilled golfer with an 8.6 handicap. He played on his high school golf team and claims to have four aces in his lifetime. McConaughey’s passion for golf is evident in his consistent participation in celebrity tournaments.

3. George Lopez

George Lopez talks about his life and career Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Corbett Center Student Union on the New Mexico State University campus, part of the Las Cruces International Film Festival. 0221 Fea Lsn George Lopez 3

George Lopez, a comedian and sitcom star, has a handicap of 10.8. He started playing golf by hitting lemons in his backyard as a kid and has since become a regular on the L.A. golf scene. Lopez has hosted the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic Charity Golf Tournament and his own George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic, supporting kidney-disease awareness and organ donation.

2. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson on Monday, March 2, 2020, before the premiere of “The Banker” at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Jackson plays Joe Morris and also serves as the film’s executive director. 030220thebankerredcarpet29

Samuel L. Jackson is a passionate golfer with an impressive handicap. His official handicap was 4.9 in 2007, according to Golf Digest, and 6.9 in 2019. He has played with golf pros in celebrity tournaments and even beat Tiger Woods at St. Andrews, shooting a 78 while paired with him in the Dunhill Golf Tournament. Jackson’s love for golf is so strong that he has clauses in his film contracts allowing him to golf twice a week.

1. Bill Murray

Apr 29, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Actor Bill Murray waves during the game between the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Murray, known for his iconic roles in movies like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, is also a skilled golfer. With a handicap of 7.0, he has participated in several golf tournaments, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His unique swing and entertaining on-course antics have made him a fan favorite.

Conclusion

These celebrities prove that golfing is more than just a hobby; it’s a commitment and passion that transcends their already illustrious careers. With impressive handicaps and fascinating stories, they bring a unique touch of fame to the golf course. As these stars continue to embrace the challenges and joys of golf, they inspire fans and golfers alike to pick up their clubs and strive for excellence on the greens. Whether you’re a golf aficionado or simply intrigued by the intersection of celebrity and sport, these stories highlight the universal appeal and enduring allure of the game.