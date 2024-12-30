8 Hilarious Moments When Golfers Broke the Internet

In the dynamic world of golf, 2023 proved to be a year filled with unforgettable moments that not only captured the hearts of fans but also went viral on social media. From unexpected trick shots and epic celebrations to bizarre on-course incidents, these moments highlight the thrilling and often unpredictable nature of the sport. This listicle counts down the top viral golf stories of the year, showcasing both the triumphs and the unexpected turns that kept fans buzzing throughout the season.

8. Keith Mitchell’s Epic Club Slam

Jun 2, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell hits his tee shot at the fourth hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell’s infamous club slam at the 2023 Players Championship became a viral sensation after he slammed his driver into the ground following a poor shot into the water, just as the weather horn blew. Mitchell himself reposted the video after it was initially taken down by the PGA Tour due to copyright issues.



7. Chase Koepka’s LIV Adelaide Hole-In-One

May 12, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Chase Koepka tees off during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Joey Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Koepka made headlines with a spectacular hole-in-one at the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide event. His 9-iron shot on the 165-yard 12th hole, known as the “Watering Hole,” landed softly and trickled into the cup, sparking a wild celebration with the crowd showering him in beer cans.



6. Rose Zhang Wins on Debut

Sep 15, 2024; Gainesville, Virginia, USA; Rose Zhang of Team USA poses for a photo with the trophy after defeating Team Europe at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Rose Zhang made history by becoming the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA tournament on her professional debut. Just 13 days after winning her second NCAA individual championship, Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open, defeating Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff.



5. Adam Hadwin’s Takedown by a Security Guard

Jun 14, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Adam Hadwin hits on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

In a bizarre incident at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, professional golfer Adam Hadwin was mistakenly tackled by a security guard while trying to celebrate his friend Nick Taylor’s victory. The mix-up sent golf’s social media circles into a frenzy, with Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, providing witty commentary on Twitter.



4. Gordon Sargent’s Remarkable Missed Putt

Jun 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Gordon Sargent makes a birdie putt on the 12th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Sargent made headlines with a brutal missed putt at the US Open. The short putt on the 18th hole appeared perfectly hit, only to bounce back out of the hole, leaving spectators stunned. This viral moment showcased the unpredictable nature of golf.



3. Rose Zhang’s Viral Tee Trick Shot

Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France; Rose Zhang (USA) on the 1st green in the first round of women’s individual stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Zhang inadvertently pulled off an incredible trick shot during a practice round ahead of the United States Women’s Open Championship. After taking a swing, the tee remarkably landed in her back pocket, capturing the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide. This unexpected feat quickly went viral on social media.



2. The Flashmob at LIV London

Jul 9, 2023; Hertfordshire, England, GBR; 4Aces GC team members Dustin Johnson (USA) and Patrick Reed (USA)and Peter Uihlein (USA) celebrate winning the team competition of the LIV Golf London golf tournament at Centurion Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The LIV Golf London event kicked off with a memorable flash mob on the first tee, leaving fans and viewers speechless. Dancers performed a choreographed routine, embodying LIV’s slogan of ‘Golf but Louder.’ The unexpected spectacle received mixed reactions online but remains a standout moment in golf’s 2023 social media highlights.



1. Ryder Cup Fan Takes a Dip in the Pond

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; A fan swims in the pond on the 18th hole after Team Europe beat Team USA during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

A European fan celebrated Tommy Fleetwood securing the winning Ryder Cup point by storming the green and jumping into a pond. The moment, which quickly went viral, showcased the jubilation and excitement of the crowd at Marco Simone.

Conclusion

Two person riding white golf cart Photo by Kenan Kitchen

The world of golf in 2023 was anything but predictable, offering fans a whirlwind of emotions and unforgettable spectacles. As these viral moments demonstrate, golf is more than a game of skill; it’s a theater of human emotion and drama. Whether it was an impromptu dive into a pond or a historic debut win, these stories will be remembered for years to come, underscoring the unique ways golf continues to captivate audiences around the world.