8 Hilarious Moments When Golfers Broke the Internet
In the dynamic world of golf, 2023 proved to be a year filled with unforgettable moments that not only captured the hearts of fans but also went viral on social media. From unexpected trick shots and epic celebrations to bizarre on-course incidents, these moments highlight the thrilling and often unpredictable nature of the sport. This listicle counts down the top viral golf stories of the year, showcasing both the triumphs and the unexpected turns that kept fans buzzing throughout the season.
8. Keith Mitchell’s Epic Club Slam
Keith Mitchell’s infamous club slam at the 2023 Players Championship became a viral sensation after he slammed his driver into the ground following a poor shot into the water, just as the weather horn blew. Mitchell himself reposted the video after it was initially taken down by the PGA Tour due to copyright issues.
7. Chase Koepka’s LIV Adelaide Hole-In-One
Chase Koepka made headlines with a spectacular hole-in-one at the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide event. His 9-iron shot on the 165-yard 12th hole, known as the “Watering Hole,” landed softly and trickled into the cup, sparking a wild celebration with the crowd showering him in beer cans.
6. Rose Zhang Wins on Debut
Rose Zhang made history by becoming the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA tournament on her professional debut. Just 13 days after winning her second NCAA individual championship, Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open, defeating Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff.
5. Adam Hadwin’s Takedown by a Security Guard
In a bizarre incident at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, professional golfer Adam Hadwin was mistakenly tackled by a security guard while trying to celebrate his friend Nick Taylor’s victory. The mix-up sent golf’s social media circles into a frenzy, with Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, providing witty commentary on Twitter.
4. Gordon Sargent’s Remarkable Missed Putt
Gordon Sargent made headlines with a brutal missed putt at the US Open. The short putt on the 18th hole appeared perfectly hit, only to bounce back out of the hole, leaving spectators stunned. This viral moment showcased the unpredictable nature of golf.
3. Rose Zhang’s Viral Tee Trick Shot
Rose Zhang inadvertently pulled off an incredible trick shot during a practice round ahead of the United States Women’s Open Championship. After taking a swing, the tee remarkably landed in her back pocket, capturing the attention of golf enthusiasts worldwide. This unexpected feat quickly went viral on social media.
2. The Flashmob at LIV London
The LIV Golf London event kicked off with a memorable flash mob on the first tee, leaving fans and viewers speechless. Dancers performed a choreographed routine, embodying LIV’s slogan of ‘Golf but Louder.’ The unexpected spectacle received mixed reactions online but remains a standout moment in golf’s 2023 social media highlights.
1. Ryder Cup Fan Takes a Dip in the Pond
A European fan celebrated Tommy Fleetwood securing the winning Ryder Cup point by storming the green and jumping into a pond. The moment, which quickly went viral, showcased the jubilation and excitement of the crowd at Marco Simone.
Conclusion
The world of golf in 2023 was anything but predictable, offering fans a whirlwind of emotions and unforgettable spectacles. As these viral moments demonstrate, golf is more than a game of skill; it’s a theater of human emotion and drama. Whether it was an impromptu dive into a pond or a historic debut win, these stories will be remembered for years to come, underscoring the unique ways golf continues to captivate audiences around the world.