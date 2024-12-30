5 Unforgettable Golf Courses in Southern California Every Traveler Must Experience

For golf enthusiasts, Southern California offers some of the most stunning and challenging courses in the country. From the iconic oceanfront views to the meticulously designed fairways, each course provides a unique golfing experience that’s hard to beat. In this article, we explore five premier golf destinations that every golf lover should consider playing at least once.



5. Torrey Pines Golf Course

Torrey Pines Golf Course, Photo by Mark Degnan

Torrey Pines Golf Course, located in La Jolla, San Diego, offers two 18-hole championship courses: the North and South Courses. The South Course, redesigned by Rees Jones in 2001, is 7,698 yards with a par of 72 and has hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2021. The North Course, redesigned by Tom Weiskopf in 2016, is 7,258 yards with a par of 72. Both courses provide stunning ocean views and challenging layouts.



Monarch Beach Golf Links, Photo by Golf Pass

Monarch Beach Golf Links, located in Dana Point, offers a unique oceanfront golf experience with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean from every hole. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., this par-70 championship course features dramatic bluffs and challenging play. Rates start at $275 on weekdays and $325 on weekends/holidays.



3. Pelican Hill Golf Club

Pelican Hill Golf Club, Photo by Getty

Pelican Hill Golf Club offers a world-class golf experience with two Tom Fazio-designed courses featuring 270-degree Pacific Ocean views. The 36 holes weave through stunning terrain and breathtaking vistas, making it a must-play destination. Reservations are required in advance, and tee times can be booked online or by calling 844.878.0942.



2. Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club

Park Hyatt Aviara Golf Club, Photo by Getty

Located at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, this Arnold Palmer-designed course is renowned for its lush landscaping and stunning views of Batiquitos Lagoon. Hosting the LPGA Tour, it offers a challenging 7,007-yard layout suitable for all skill levels. Enjoy extensive bunkering, water hazards, and scenic views.





1. Stadium Course at PGA WEST

Stadium Course at PGA WEST, Photo by Golf Digest

Located in La Quinta, the Stadium Course at PGA WEST is a must-play for golf enthusiasts. Designed by Pete Dye, it features dramatic features like steep slopes and penal hazards. With a course rating of 75.8 and a slope of 148, it’s a true test for golfers. The course has hosted The American Express since 2016 and includes famous holes like the 16th “San Andreas Fault” and the 17th “Alcatraz” island green.

Conclusion:

These top golfing destinations not only offer challenging play but also provide breathtaking landscapes that make the game even more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to tackle the famous island green on the Stadium Course at PGA WEST or soak in the scenic beauty of Torrey Pines, these courses promise an unforgettable experience. So pack your clubs and prepare to tee off at some of Southern California’s finest courses.