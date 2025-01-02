15 Interesting Things About Golf Legend Payne Stewart

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Payne Stewart was tragically killed in a plane crash in October of 1999. The golfer, who was very popular with both fans and fellow players, packed plenty of life into his 42 years. Here are some interesting facts about the renowned Linksman.

Stewart is From Springfield, Missouri

The golfer was born and raised in Springfield, Missouri. After a successful high school career, he went on to play at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. In addition to competing in golf, he was also a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Payne Wasn’t the Only Golfer in the Family

Payne Stewart’s father, Bill, was also an outstanding golfer who played in the Masters Tournament in 1955. It was Bill Stewart who taught him the game. Davis Love Jr., the father of another future major winner, Davis Love III, finished in last place during that year’s tournament.

Payne Stewart Had a Reason for Wearing Flamboyant Outfits

The golfer’s famed outfits resulted from advice from his father, who said that many players dress the same and it could help him stand out in a crowd. His knickers and long socks became a trademark as Stewart rose through the ranks.

Stewart Didn’t Initially Qualify for the PGA Tour

After graduating in 1979, the golfer didn’t earn his tour card during his first attempt at Qualifying School. Instead, he spent a few years playing on the Asian tour circuit. He achieved success there, winning the 1981 Indonesia Open. He would join the PGA Tour in 1982.

Stewart Was Lucky in Love During His Time in Asia

While playing on the Asian Tour, Stewart met Tracey Ferguson, sister of golfer Mike Ferguson in Kuala Lumpur. He fell in love with an Australian woman, and they were married from 1982 until Stewart’s passing in 1999.

Stewart Won His First PGA Tour Event in 1982

Payne Stewart earned his tour card in 1982, and in that same year, he achieved his first victory by winning the Quad Cities Open. Sadly, this would be the only victory Payne’s father, Bill, would see him win in person.

The Golfer Came Back From 6 Strokes to Win His First Major

Payne Stewart didn’t expect to win the 1989 PGA Championship at Illinois’ Kemper Lakes Golf Club as he began the final round down by six strokes to Mike Reid. But he won the tournament in part to his fine play and multiple bogeys from Reid.

Stewart Won an Awful Lot of Money During His Career

Stewart was a 3-time major winner and won 11 PGA Tour events. As a result, he made plenty of money throughout his career. At the time of his passing, the golfer ranked 3rd on the list of all-time money winners.

Payne Stewart Played Golf With the Basketball Dream Team

The golfer attended the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as a spectator and played a ton of golf with the US Men’s Basketball team members. He would later say that Michael Jordan always wanted to bet on the games and he felt bad winning money from him.

Stewart Didn’t Let Tiger Woods Rest During the 1999 Ryder Cup

The United States won the 1999 Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion, coming back from a big deficit on the last day of play. Woods, exhausted from playing that day, went to bed early. Stewart would wake the golfing prodigy up and tell him this was an experience he didn’t want to miss.

Stewart Was Known For His Use of the One Iron

The one iron, or driver iron, is considered to be the most difficult club to hit and for that reason, many pros choose not to hit one. Stewart, though, who was skilled at hitting the ball long and high, was known for playing with the club.

The Golfer Loved the Music of Bruce Springsteen

Stewart loved to listen to music and his favorite artist was Bruce Springsteen. He would play the song Born in the USA to his Ryder Cup teammates when he didn’t feel they were pumped up enough. Mark O’Meara would say, “If we hear Bruce Springsteen, we know Payne’s around.”

Friend Stuart Appleby Honored Stewart by Wearing One of His Outfits

The 1999 Tour Championship was the first tournament to be played after Stewart’s death. Many of the golfer’s wore short pants in his honor, but Stuart Appleby, with permission from the golfer’s family, wore one of his signature outfits.

The PGA Tour Established the Payne Stewart Award in 2000

A year after he passed, the PGA Tour created an award in the golfers honor. The Payne Stewart Award goes to the player who best represents the character and charity Stewart showed throughout his career. The award is given the week of the Tour Championship.

Stewart is Honored With a Statue at Pinehurst

The golfer has been honored with statues, including one in Ireland, and the most famous stands at Pinehurst Resort. The piece created by artist Zenos Frudakis celebrates Stewart’s victory at the North Carolina course during the 1999 U.S. Open.