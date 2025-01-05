5 Jaw-Dropping Golf Courses in the Pacific Northwest You Must Play Before You Die

Exploring the vast landscapes and enduring traditions of golf across North America offers enthusiasts a blend of challenge and beauty. From the rugged coastlines of Oregon to the mountainous terrains of British Columbia, these courses are perfect for golfers seeking a sense of adventure. Discover five remarkable golf courses where stunning views meet meticulously designed fairways, showcasing diverse experiences bound to elevate your game.



5. Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, British Columbia

Experience mountain golf at its finest at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr. This par 72, 18-hole course offers stunning views and challenging play with elevation changes of over 400 feet. Open daily from May to October, it features a practice facility and junior golfers play free after 1:00 PM.



4. The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club, Oregon

The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club in Oregon offers two distinct 18-hole championship golf courses designed by award-winning architects John Fought and Bob Cupp. The club has hosted prestigious events like The Fred Meyer Challenge and The JELD-WEN Tradition. It features a 15-acre practice facility and a Golf Academy with various instructional programs.



3. Chambers Bay Golf Course, Washington

Chambers Bay, located near Tacoma in Pierce County, Washington, is one of the top public courses in the nation. Built in the Scottish links style, it features dramatic hillside views of the Puget Sound and towering sand dunes. The course has hosted major championships, including the 2015 US Open and the US Women’s Amateur Championship in 2022. It offers wide fairways and firm, fast greens, making it challenging yet accessible for players of all levels. The course is walking only, providing an authentic links experience with 14,000 steps across 600 feet of elevation gain.



2. Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Oregon

Pacific Dunes, designed by Tom Doak, offers a true links experience with breathtaking ocean views and challenging play. The course features wide fairways, natural bunkers, and perfectly manicured greens. It has been ranked the number one resort golf course in the country by Golfweek magazine.



1. The Inn at Gamble Sands, Washington

The Inn at Gamble Sands, located in Brewster, Washington, offers a luxurious yet relaxed retreat for golfers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Nestled alongside the award-winning Gamble Sands golf course, the inn provides breathtaking views of the Columbia River Valley and the Cascade Mountains. With elegant accommodations, farm-to-table dining, and world-class golfing, it’s a premier destination for those seeking a memorable Pacific Northwest getaway.

Conclusion:

Whether you’re drawn to the coastal panoramas of Bandon Dunes or the alpine allure of Whistler, these golf courses represent more than just a game; they are destinations that combine challenge, tranquility, and the awe-inspiring beauty of nature. As you plan your next golfing excursion, consider these top picks for an unforgettable experience that not only tests your skills but also enriches your spirit with the pure joy of the game.