15 Facts About Pebble Beach Golf Links

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Pebble Beach is not only one of the most picturesque golf courses in America, it is also one of the most renowned. Now more than 100 years old, here are some interesting facts about the famous course in Pebble Beach, California.

The Course Was Originally Part of a Hotel

Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Monterey, California’s Hotel del Monte opened in 1880 and the land that would become the Pebble Beach Links was part of the grounds. Originally meant to be a driving excursion for visitors who wanted to check out the sights, it was later developed into a golf course.

Jack Neville and Douglas Grant Were the Course’s Designers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The scenic drive would eventually be laid out for visitors to play golf. The course was designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant, two of the best golfers of the day. Pebble Beach Golf Links would officially open for business on February 22, 1919.

Neville and Grant Designed the Course for Free

Image via pebblebeach.com

Despite having no previous design experience, Neville and Grant were keen to work on the course. They also wanted to maintain their amateur status and would be declared professionals if they accepted money, so they designed the course for free.

Booze Was Readily Available at the Club During Prohibition

Image via David R. Ingraham – Wikimedia Commons

The club was active during prohibition, but visitors didn’t really have to worry about following the rules. The site was close to Stillwater Cove, a popular smuggling area and alcohol, food and gambling were easily accessible.

Pebble Beach Has Been the Site of Several Movies

Image via Walt Disney Productions

The area’s incredible beauty has drawn movie studios to use Pebble Beach in films. Movies like National Velvet, Follow the Sun, The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, My Favorite Brunette, Escape to Witch Mountain and The Parent Trip have all been filmed there.

The Club Used Sheep to Maintain the Grounds

When the course first opened, the owners felt that the most cost-effective way to maintain the grounds was to use sheep. While they were able to keep the grass short, their hoof prints would leave deep marks on the green, and they were eventually replaced.

The Course Hosted Its First Major in 1929

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Pebble Beach hosted the U.S. Open Amateur Tournament in 1929, a major coup for the course. While the U.S. Amateur is not longer considered a major, that wasn’t true in 1929. Back then, the majors were the U.S. Open, the U.S. Amateur, the British Open and the British Amateur.

Bobby Jones Was Supposed to Win That Amateur Tournament

Public Domain

Bobby Jones was the best golfer in the world at that point, having won the last two U.S. Amateurs and was widely expected to win again in 1929. The golf world was shocked when he lost in the first round of match play. The eventual winner was Harrison Johnson.

All Wasn’t Lost For Jones in 1929

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

While Jones may have been disappointed in his results at the 1929 tournament, he made an important connection with architect Alister MacKenzie. Jones would later hire MacKenzie to work on a Georgia course that became the Augusta National.

Legend Jack Nicklaus Won the First Major Held at Pebble Beach

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

The first current major to be held at Pebble Beach was the 1972 U.S. Open. The tournament was won by Jack Nicklaus, who edged out fellow legends Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino. Nicklaus’s shot on 17, which hit the flagstick, is one of his most famous.

Lanny Wadkins Was Drinking a Beer Before Winning the 1977 PGA Championship

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

During the 1977 PGA Championship, held at Pebble Beach, Lanny Wadkins forced a playoff after coming back from six strokes down. Not knowing a playoff was going to happen, Wadkins was halfway through a beer before returning to the course.

The 1992 U.S. Open Featured Horrendous Weather

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Pebble Beach is a tough enough course on its own, but the weather during the 1992 U.S. Open would make for one of the hardest majors ever. Winds during the tournament reached 40 miles per hour. Tom Kite, one of two players under par, would go on to win.

Tiger Woods’ 2000 U.S. Open Performance is One of the Greatest Ever

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

In 2000, Tiger Woods became the dominant force in golf and made a significant statement at the 2000 U.S. Open held at Pebble Beach. He set nine U.S. Open records, which included shooting a 65, the lowest-ever score ever recorded during a U.S. Open at the course.

Frank Sinatra Was Banned From the Club’s Lounge

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

There weren’t too many places that didn’t want Frank Sinatra as a customer, but the Pebble Beach Lodge was one of them. The crooner earned a lifetime ban after punching the son-in-law of Samuel F.B. Morse, the club’s founder.

Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

The public course closes for one day in the summer, the 3rd Sunday in August, so that it can hold the Concours D’Elegance, which draws the world’s finest collector cars. More than 200 luxury vehicles line the course on that day.