5 Game-Changing Putters Every Golfer Needs to Revolutionize Their Game

Selecting the right putter can significantly enhance your golf game, providing precision, control, and consistency on the green. In this article, we delve into some of the top putters available, highlighting their distinct features and benefits. Whether you’re seeking the legendary feedback of a classic blade or the advanced stability of a mallet, these putters are designed to improve your performance and elevate your overall golfing experience.



5. Best Overall Blade Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2

Photo by Titleist

The Titleist Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2 is a premium blade putter that combines legendary softness with precise feedback. Featuring dual-milled face technology and customizable tungsten sole weights, it offers a highly consistent putter face and improved performance. Its tri-sole design and I-beam plumbing neck enhance its classic performance profile.



4. Most Forgiving Putter: TaylorMade Spider GTX

Photo by TaylorMade Golf

The TaylorMade Spider GTX stands out for its exceptional stability and forgiveness. Its high-MOI construction, combined with a hollowed-out aluminum core and a heavy stainless steel backbar, ensures consistent results by resisting twisting at impact. The True Path alignment feature and PureRoll² insert further enhance its performance, providing precise alignment and smooth, consistent rolls.



3. Best Overall Mallet Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter

Photo by Callaway

The Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter stands out for its exceptional feel and forgiveness. Its iconic White Hot insert provides a smooth roll, while the 2-Ball design offers high moment of inertia for consistent performance. The putter’s stylish blue and white design and softly milled surfaces add to its appeal. Ideal for golfers with a straight back, straight through stroke, it excels on both short and long putts[1][3].

2. Best Value Putter: Cleveland HB Soft 2 Retrieve Putter

Photo by Golf Digest

The Cleveland HB Soft 2 Retrieve Putter offers exceptional value with its responsive feel and good forgiveness. Featuring Speed Optimized Face Technology, it normalizes ball speed across the face for consistent distances. Plus, it conveniently picks the ball out of the hole, making it ideal for those who struggle to bend down. Available for $149.99 in the US and £139.99 in the UK & Ireland.



1. Most Stable MOI Putter: PXG Battle Ready II Apache Putter

Photo by PXG

The PXG Battle Ready II Apache Putter stands out for its exceptional stability and forgiveness, thanks to its hollow body construction and ultra-thin face. This design, inspired by PXG’s flagship irons, repositions mass to the extreme perimeter, enhancing the moment of inertia (MOI) and reducing vibrations for a superior sound and feel. The Apache maintains ball speeds and launch direction well across the face, ensuring consistent putts.

Conclusion:

The right putter not only complements your playing style but also boosts your confidence on the green. From the premium craftsmanship of the Titleist Scotty Cameron Super Select Newport 2 to the value-driven performance of the Cleveland HB Soft 2 Retrieve Putter, each of these options offers unique advantages. As you consider these top putters, focus on factors like forgiveness, stability, and feel to find the perfect match for your game. With the right choice, you’ll be well-equipped to make more putts and enjoy each round to the fullest.