The Greatest Performances In Masters History

ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE

The Augusta National is the most revered tournament in golf and The Masters is the most important tournament. Nothing places a bigger stamp on a player’s career than playing well there. Here are the Masters’ 15 greatest performances.

Ken Venturi – 1956

Image via USGA Museum

A 24-year-old amateur from San Francisco, Ken Venturi began the 1956 Masters outstandingly, leading over the first three rounds. He had a rough final round, and would finish second to Jack Burke Jr. It was the closest an amateur ever came to winning the tournament.

Tony Lema – 1963

Beacon Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lema, who rocketed onto the golf scene in the early 60s, played an incredible tournament in 1963. One of the two players under par, he finished one stroke behind Jack Nicklaus. Lema would tragically die in a plane crash before he could win a green jacket.

Tiger Woods – 2019

ALLEN EYESTONE/FOR THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE

After a rocket-fueled start to his career, Tiger Woods struggled with personal issues and injuries. In 2019, he was 11 years past his last major win. He shocked the golf world at The Masters by winning the tournament, besting Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffle by one stroke.

Phil Mickelson 2004

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson had the terrible fortune of being one of the best golfers in the world when Tiger Woods was laying waste to the rest of the field. The popular left-handed player finally broke through at the 2004 Masters, winning by a stoke and capturing his first major.

Ben Hogan 1951

Image via Dick DeMarsico/Wikimedia Commons

While he was one of the best players in the world in 1951, Ben Hogan had yet to win at Augusta. While he entered the final day of play down by one stroke, he had an outstanding final round and would defeat Skee Riegel by two strokes.

Byron Nelson 1937

Public Domain

Byron Nelson began the final round of the 1937 Masters, the fourth in history, down by six strokes. He stormed back in that last round by birdying the 12th hole and scoring an eagle on the 13th for one of the best comebacks in history.

Gary Player 1961

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

In the early 1960’s, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer were making it really difficult for any other golfers to win majors. But Player was able to break through during the 1961 Masters, winning by four strokes and becoming the first international player to win the tournament.

Jordan Speith 2015

Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK



Jordan Spieth was only 21 years-old in 2015, but he had finished second the year before, becoming the youngest runner-up in Masters history. He was outstanding again in 2015, winning this time around, defeating Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose by four strokes.

Sam Snead 1954

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Sam Snead is tied for first all-time with 81 PGA Tour wins and seven Major Championships. His last Major was among his most difficult wins as he was matched up against Ben Hogan. Snead prevailed, however, beating his fellow legend by one stroke in an 18-hole playoff to win the 1954 Masters.

Charl Schwartzel 2011

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

South African Charl Schwartzel tends to ply his trade on the European Tour with 11 career wins there as opposed to 2 on the PGA Tour. But he was a force to be reckoned with on the final day of the 2011 Masters, storming back from 4 strokes down to win the tournament.

Dustin Johnson 2020

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Dustin Johnson is so powerful off the tee that he can win any tournament if his short game is strong that weekend. That is exactly what happened during the 2020 Masters. Johnson took a share of the lead on Day 2 and won the event by five strokes.

Gene Sarazen 1935

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Gene Sarazen hit one of the most famous shots in the history of golf during the final round of the 1935 Masters. Trailing by 3 strokes, he scored a double eagle on hole 15, which led to a playoff between him and Craig Wood which he won the next day.

Arnold Palmer 1958

© Delores Delvin / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK



Arnold Palmer, hailing from a working class background in Pennsylvania, was an immediate hit with fans. And those fans were thrilled in 1958 when Palmer won the 1958 Masters over Doug Ford. It was Palmer’s first major but it certainly wouldn’t be his last.

Jack Nicklaus 1986

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Nicklaus was 46 years-old in 1986 and many pundits felt that his time as a champion had come to and end. But the Golden Bear changed their mind with an incredible 1986 Masters that saw him dominate the last round with a 65, winning the tournament by one stroke.

Tiger Woods 1997

Porter Binks/USA TODAY

In 1997, everyone was expecting Tiger Woods to be the future of golf, but no one expected it to happen so fast. Just 21 years old during the 1997 Masters, Woods utterly dominated the field. The tournament wasn’t even close as the golfer won by 12 strokes.