The Best PGA Rookie Seasons Since 1990

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

It is not easy to win tournaments in golf, especially if you don’t have all that much experience. Many players have to grind it out for years to find out if they have what it takes. Some don’t and are great from the beginning. These are the players who’ve had some of the best rookie seasons on the PGA Tour.

15. Rickie Fowler – 2010

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler was so impressive during his rookie year on the PGA Tour that he was named a Captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup, the youngest U.S. player to ever earn the honor. By the end of the year, he signed a major endorsement with Puma and won Rookie of the Year over Rory McIlroy.

14. Ben Curtis – 2003

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Curtis didn’t have quite the career that would be expected of a Rookie of the Year, but you can’t take away what he did in 2003. The golfer, a veteran of the Hooters Tour, won the Open Championship, becoming the first player to win in his major debut since Frances Ouimet.

13. Brant Snedeker – 2007

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports.

Brant Snedeker didn’t do anything outrageous in 2007, though he did win the Wyndham Championship, his first PGA Tour event. Snedeker won the Tour’s Rookie of the Year Award by playing well nearly every week and finishing 17th on the money list.

12. Robert Gamez – 1990

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Former University of Arizona star Robert Gamez made his mark by winning his first-ever PGA Tour event, the Tucson Open. He is one of four players to ever do so. Gamez added another PGA win at the Nestle Invitational and was named the PGA’s Rookie of the Year.

11. Stewart Cink – 1997

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama native Stewart Cink made his way up to the PGA Tour by winning on the Nike Tour and capturing the Mexican Open. He continued his success in the PGA winning the Rookie of the Year Award and winning the Hartford Open.

10. Ernie Els – 1994

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Bob Donnan

What a year South African golfer Ernie Els had in 1994. Not only was he named the European Tour Golfer of the Year, he was also named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. To top it all off, he won his first major, capturing the U.S. Open Championship in a playoff.

9. Carlos Franco – 1999

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Carlos Franco grew up dirt poor in Paraguay, but later became the first PGA Tour player to win $1 million in prize money his rookie year. A rookie at 34, Franco had three top three finishes and won the COMPAQ Classic and the Greater Milwaukee Open.

8. Trevor Immelman – 2006

Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest feather in Trevor Immelman’s cap is his 2008 Masters win, but he was also the 2006 PGA Rookie of the Year. In that season he won the Western Open, had seven top-ten finishes and finished seventh overall on that year’s money list.

7. Vijay Singh – 1993

Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

The Fijian Singh has played professionally for over a decade before joining the PGA and his experience immediately served him well. Singh won the Buick Classic and finished in the top-10 in six of his fourteen starts.

6. Keegan Bradley – 2011

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Although he played his college golf at a non-pwoerhouse in St. John’s University, Keegan Bradley hit the ground running during his rookie year. He had two top-ten finishes before winning the HP Byron Nelson Classic and capping off the year by winning the PGA Championship.

5. Ludvig Aberg – 2023

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Aberg, a Swede who played his college golf at Texas Tech, joined the tour in June of 2023 and was an immediate hit. He won the RSM Classic and finished tied for second at Sanderson Farms and finished with four top 10s in 11 starts.

4. John Daly – 1991

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

John Daly famously won the 1991 PGA Championship, an impressive feat for any rookie and one that is well remembered decades later. He played well throughout the year, finishing in the top 25 at 10 different PGA Tour events.

3. Tiger Woods – 1996

Porter Binks/USA TODAY

Tiger Woods may not have had the best rookie season in PGA history, but he had the third best season and it only took him two months. He only made to starts in those eight months but managed to win twice; at the Las Vegas Invitational and the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic.

2. Rory McIlroy – 2010

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

A prodigy from Northern Ireland, McIlroy became one out Tours best player in his very early 20s. Over the course of his rookie year, he won the Quail Hollow Championship, tied for third in the PGA Championship and the British Open.

1. Jordan Spieth – 2013

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Texan began his rookie year with no status and was able to play due to sponsor’s exemptions. From April to the end of the year, he finished in the top 10 in eight events and won the John Deere Classic. He then put the golf world on notice by finishing second in the Tour Championship.