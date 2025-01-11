The Longest Drivers on the PGA Tour in 2024

Au Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There are many things a golfer has to do well to win consistently, and one of the main things is driving the heck out of the ball. While the short game will be necessary, too, it helps to be long off the tee. These were last year’s hardest hitters.

15. Pierceson Coody – 312.6 Yards

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Pierceson Coody, a 25-year-old who turned pro in 2022, played in 27 Tour events in 2024. He has won three times on the Kohn Ferry Tour. While Coody hasn’t won a PGA Tour event yet, he finished in a tie for second at the Isco Championship in Kentucky.

14. Paul Barjon – 313 Yards

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK



Frenchman Paul Barjon has been a professional for years, and his most significant success came at the PGA Tour Canada Order of Merit in 2019. He played in 26 PGA Tour Events during the 2024 season and had one Top Ten finish.

13. Gary Woodland – 313.1 Yards

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland has had a nice career on the PGA Tour, ranking 12th in the world in 2019 after winning that year’s U.S. Open. Despite his strong driving numbers over the years, 2024 wasn’t his best year as he only notched one top-ten finish.

12. Taylor Pendrith – 313.6 Yards

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Canadian-born Taylor Pendrith played college golf at Kent State and worked his way up from the Kohn Ferry tour in 2021. He had his best season yet in 2024, finishing in a 16th-place tie at the U.S. Open and ranking 44th globally.

11. Jhonattan Vegas – 313.9 Yards

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jhonattan Vegas is an emerging golfer from the baseball-loving country of Venezuela. He has had to tough out injuries over the past two seasons, but finished 2024 strong, winning the 3M Championship and reached a number 35 world ranking.

10. Wyndham Clark – 314 Yards

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Clark entered the 2024 season on a high after winning the 2023 U.S. Open and was ranked third in the world in April after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. Clark finished in the top-ten eight times in 21 starts.

9. Min Woo Lee – 314.8 Yards

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Big things were expected out of Min Woo Lee after the Australian tied for 5th at the 2023 U.S. Open and tied for 18th at the PGA Championship. Lee took a bit of a step backwards in 2024, but still managed two top tens in 19 starts.

8. Alejandro Tosti – 315.6 Yards

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Argentinian Tosti may only stand at five-foot-six and weigh 170 pounds, but he sure can smoke a golf ball. Tosti was a rookie on the PGA Tour in 2024 and he is still finding his way, making two top tens in the 28 events he played in.

7. Chris Gotterup – 316.2 Yards

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Chris Gotterup won the Haskins Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the college’s top golfer, so big things are expected of him. He started to make good on that promise in 2024, winning the Myrtle Beach Open.

6. Michael Thorbjornsen 316.3 Yards

Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

An outstanding golfer at Stanford, Thorbjornsen’s play at PGA Tour University earned him a card for 2024 and 2025. He impressed in the 11 events he played on the tour last year, notching three top ten finishes in those starts.

5. Kevin Dougherty 316.8 Yards

Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

A 33-year-old who played his college golf at Oklahoma State, Kevin Dougherty has yet to really break through on the PGA Tour. He has yet to win an event in his career, and he didn’t have any top-ten finishes in 26 events last year.

4. Byeong Hun An – 317.1 Yards

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Byeong Hun An is an extremely impressive 25-year-old who did big things in 2024 with 5 top ten finishes in 22 events. He also played well in Majors, finishing in a tie for 16th place at The Masters and a tie for 13th place at the Open Championship.

3. Trey Mullinax – 319.5 Yards

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

A pro since 2014, Trey Mullinax has bounced between the PGA and Kohn Ferry Tours with his most impressive result being a tie for 9th place at the 2017 U.S. Open. He won his first and only PGA Tour Event, the Barbisol Open in 2022.

2. Rory McIlroy – 320.2 Yards

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to being one of the best players on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy is also one of the longest drivers. He had another fine year in 2024, winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Open, and five other top tens.

Cameron Champ – 322.8 Yards

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ is not only the longest driver on the tour, it is by a fair amount. He averaged 2.6 more yards per drive than any other player. That has not led to consistent success as he hasn’t won a tour event since 2021.