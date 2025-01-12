The Best Players Currently On the LIV Golf Tour

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The LIV Tour has been controversial, with critics saying that the Saudi Crown is using massive prize money to take attention away from human rights abuses. Still, golfers have been willing to sign with the organization; these are the tour’s biggest names.

15. Paul Casey

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Paul Casey, now 47, is more known for his play on the European Tour, where he has 15 career wins, though he also has top-ten finished at each major. Casey joined the LIV Tour in 2022 and while he has yet to win an individual event, his Crushers GC won a team event in Mexico in 2023.

14. Patrick Reed

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Patrick Reed, never one to shy away from a fight on the PGA Tour, was quite successful, winning the 2018 Masters and finishing second at the 2017 PGA Championship. He joined LIV in 2022 and is winless, but he has the talent to change that.

13. Tyrrell Hatton

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

33-year-old Tyrrell Hatton has been impressive for a while now, with top-ten finished in all four majors and seven wins on the European Tour. He debuted in LIV Golf in January 2024 and won the LIV Golf Nashville in June.

12. Joaquin Niemann

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

Chilean Joaquin Niemann was a top-ranked amateur who won twice on the PGA Tour before joining LIV in 2022. He had a strong year in 2024, winning two events, the LIV Golf Mayakoba in February and the LIV Golf Jeddah in March.

11. Louis Oosthuizen

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

South African Louis Oosthuizen has finished second or tied for second in five majors and won the Open Championship in 2010. He took his talents to LIV in 2022. He failed to win any events in 2024 but still finished in 6th place in the individual standings.

10. Talor Gooch

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Talor Gooch is one of the real success stories of the LVI Tour. He only had won once on the PGA Tour before joining the LIV Tour in 2022, but he was the top-scoring player in the league in 2023, earning him an $18 million bonus.

9. Sergio Garcia

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

A massively prominent golfer on both the European and PGA Tours since turning pro in 1999, Sergio Garcia signed with LIV in 2023. Garcia won his first event on his new tour in July 2024, capturing the LIV Golf Andalucia.

8. Martin Kaymer

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Kaymer was a nice get for LIV as the German golfer is a two-time major winner: the 2010 PGA Championship and the 2014 U.S. Open. However, his credentials haven’t transferred in LIV, as he hasn’t finished better than 40th overall during his three years on the tour.

7. Henrik Stenson

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Winner of the 2016 Open Championship, Stenson’s move to LIV cost him his captaincy of Europe’s Ryder Cup team and his association with the Swedish Golf Federation. He has one once since joining the LIV Tour, the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster.

6. Phil Mickelson

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson is one of the most famous golfers of the last few decades, and it was a major coup for LIV to land him in 2022. Things haven’t gone well for the legendary player on the tour though as he hasn’t finished better than 34th overall.

5. Cam Smith

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Australian Cameron Smith achieved plenty of success on the PGA Tour in his 20s, finishing second at the Masters in 2020 and winning the Open Championship in 2022. He also won an LIV event in Chicago in 2022 and two more in London and Bedminster in 2023.

4. Dustin Johnson

: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dustin Johnson was also a major coup for LIV as he was willing to give up the ability to play on the PGA Tour for LIV while at the very top of his game. He has won one LIV event in each of the last three years, in Boston, Tulsa and Las Vegas.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After months of speculation and denials, Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV in the summer of 2022, telling the families of victims of 9/11 who wrote him a scathing letter that they should forgive the Saudis. He didn’t win an LIV event in 2024 but DeChambeau did win the U.S. Open.

2. Jon Rahm

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Despite past criticism of the Tour, Jon Rahm, one of the very best golfers in the world, announced he was joining LIV in December 2023. He won two of the tour’s events in 2024, one held in the United Kingdom and the other held in Chicago.

1. Brooks Koepka

Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

With victories in five majors so far in his career, Brooks Koepka is always in the running for best player in the world. He’s also a member of the LIV Tour, joining in summer 2022. He has played well in LIV, winning events in Orlando, Greenbrier, Singapore, and Jeddah twice.