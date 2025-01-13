The Greatest Nicknames in Golf History

Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC



Golf has one of the longest histories of any sport and within that long history is a tradition of great nicknames as the sport just lends itself to terrific monikers. Below are are some of the greatest nicknames in the sport’s history.

15. Charles Howell III – Chucky Three Sticks

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Charles Howell III sounds kind of like a character on Gilligan’s Island, so ESPN’s Charlie Rymer gave the player the nickname Chucky Three Sticks. The sobriquet comes from the three roman numerals at the end of Howell’s name. Howell III currently plays on the LIV Tour.

14. Miguel Angel Jimenez – The Mechanic

© Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC



One of the most enjoyable players to watch in his day, Miguel Angel Jimenez, was sometimes called The Mechanic. While the name does have origins in the golfer’s career before turning pro, it also refers to the methodical way that he handles things on the course.

13. Paul Lawrie – Chippie

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Lawrie, who played in more than 600 events on the European Tour, the veteran earned his nickname for his terrific work on the greens. He was also the last Scottish player to win a championship at Carnoustie in 1999.

12. Tony Lema – Champagne Tony

: Beacon Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

From 1962 through 1966, Tony Lema was a phenomenon on the PGA Tour, winning 12 events including the 1964 Open Championship. The golfer, who tragically died in a 1966 plane crash, was known for his fun-loving lifestyle and was nicknamed ‘Champagne Tony.’

11. Loren Roberts – The Boss of the Moss

Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

There are many pro golfers who can crush the ball off the tee, but then struggle when it comes to the short game. That isn’t the case with Loren Roberts, who notched 26 pro victories and made over $15 million during his career. His nickname was due to his prowess while putting.

10. Glen ‘All’ Day

© Matt Weinstein / staff photo





Not all nicknames have positive origins. Glen Day, who has one career win and finished in a tie for 19th place at the 2000 Masters, has a reputation for playing very slowly, earning his the nickname ‘All Day.’ On the brightside, the nickname was given to him by Jack Nicklaus.

9. JoAnne Carner – Big Mama

Damon Higgins / USA TODAY NETWORK



JoAnne Carner, who played on the LPGA from 1970-1995, is one of the first legends of the LPGA. Carner, who won 41 tour events including the 1971 and 1976 U.S. Women’s Opens. Known for her powerful drives, she earned the nickname, Big Mama.

8. Fred Couples – Boom Boom

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

300 yards drives are very much the norm on the PGA Tour these days, but that wasn’t always true. Fred Couples broke onto the scene in 1980, turning heads by averaging more than 270 yards per drive. That earned him the nickname Boom Boom.

7. Hal Sutton – Halimony

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Hal Sutton has had an excellent career on, winning 14 PGA Tour events including the 1983 PGA Championship. But Sutton is also famous for having multiple ex-wives, which earned him the derisive nickname of Halimony.

6. Ben ‘The Hawk’ Hogan

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

One of the main stars of golf’s early days, Ben Hogan, was called the Hawk for his detail-oriented play, but he also had the nickname the ‘Wee Ice Mon.’ That was due to his short stature and ice-cold play at Carnoustie in 1953.

5. ‘Gentle’ Ben Crenshaw

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

The nickname for Ben Crenshaw was another that was kind of a misdirection. The Teas-born golfer was called Gentle Ben, mocking his fiery temper. A fine player in his day, Crenshaw won at Augusta in 1984 and again at The Masters in 1995.

4. Arnold Palmer – The King

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

There had been other great golfers before Arnold Palmer, but the Pennsylvania-born player’s skill and humble roots made him one of the most popular players ever. While guys like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have come along, Palmer is still known as The King.

3. Phil Mickelson – Lefty

Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson’s nickname, Lefty, will never win all that many points for originality. But the pro has been one of the most popular players on the tour since his debut in 1992. He is called Lefty more out of affection than anything else.

2. Greg Norman – The Shark

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Norman spent 331 weeks as the number one player in the world and won the Open Championship in 1991 and 1996. His fine play of the course, along with his Australian heritage earned him the name, The Great White Shark, which was eventually shortened to The Shark.

1. Jack Nicklaus – The Golden Bear

© Erin Bormett / Argus Leader via Imagn Content Services, LLC



Sometimes it is the best players that have the very best nicknames and that is certainly the case with Jack Nicklaus. Among the greatest players that game has ever seen, his Golden Bear nickname is based both on his success on the links and the fact that his from California.