10 Must-Have Golf Attire Brands Every New Golfer Needs to Know

Golfing fashion has come a long way, with brands constantly innovating to provide attire that combines style, comfort, and performance. For new golfers navigating the world of golf apparel, choosing the right brand can significantly enhance their on-course experience. This listicle highlights the top ten golf attire brands that offer both quality and flair, catering to a diverse range of fashion preferences and performance needs.



10. Haus of Grey

Photo by Haus of Grey

Haus of Grey offers a variety of stylish and comfortable golf attire options for new golfers. Their collections include lightweight, moisture-wicking polos made from 88% MicroPolyester and 12% Spandex, ensuring maximum comfort and breathability. With contemporary all-over prints and a mini MG label on the right sleeve, Matte Grey’s designs are both modern and functional. Their polos are priced at $85.00 and come in a range of colors and patterns, making them a great choice for golfers looking for both style and performance.



9. Swing Juice

Photo by Swing Juice

Swing Juice offers a wide range of golf attire that combines style, comfort, and creativity. Their collections include unique designs and slogans that allow golfers to express their passion without appearing pretentious. With a focus on high-quality materials and inclusive designs, Swing Juice is a great choice for new golfers looking for fresh and stylish apparel. Their products range from polos and shorts to hoodies and accessories, catering to both men and women.



8. Birdie Boss Golf

Photo by BirdieBoss

Birdie Boss Golf is a standout brand for new golfers, offering a wide selection of fashionable apparel and accessories for both men and women. Their collection includes stylish headcovers, colorful towels, classic hats, and high-quality gloves designed for comfort and durability. Notably, their themed gloves, such as the “Golf Father” glove, are conversation starters on the course.





7. Eastside Golf

Photo by Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf is a pioneering brand that combines urban streetwear with traditional golf attire, aiming to make golf more diverse and inclusive. Founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, it has gained popularity with collaborations with Jordan Brand and endorsements from celebrities like Chris Paul and Barack Obama. Eastside Golf’s mission is to inspire a new generation of golfers with its contemporary designs and inclusive ethos.



6. Greyson Clothiers

Photo by Greyson

Greyson Clothiers is a luxury golf fashion brand known for its high-quality, stylish, and functional golf apparel. Founded by Charlie Schaefer in 2015, Greyson combines fashion and sport by delivering timeless styles with a modern edge. Their collections include polos, joggers, hoodies, and more, all crafted from technical fabrics for comfort and performance. Greyson is worn by PGA Tour ambassadors like Justin Thomas and Luke Donald, and is featured in publications such as GQ and USA Today’s Golf Week.



Photo by FootJoy

FootJoy is a renowned brand in golf apparel, offering a wide range of high-quality, performance-driven clothing. Their collection includes classic polos, performance tees, golf pants, and shorts, all designed with comfort and flexibility in mind. FootJoy’s apparel is made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics, ensuring you stay comfortable on the course. Their collaboration with Todd Snyder also brings a stylish edge to their collections, blending traditional elements with modern sophistication.



4. G/Fore

G/Fore is a standout golf attire brand that combines high-performance materials with bold, fashion-forward designs. Founded by fashion industry veteran Mossimo Giannulli, G/Fore offers a wide range of golfing essentials, including stylish golf shoes, gloves, and clothing for both men and women. Their products are designed to enhance your game while making a statement on the course.



3. Sunday Golf

Photo by Sunday Golf

Sunday Golf offers a variety of stylish and functional golf hats perfect for new golfers. Their collection includes golf rope hats, crushable hats, and trucker hats, all designed with modern color combinations and technology. These hats are lightweight, durable, and affordable, starting at less than $30.



2. Nike Golf

Photo by Nike

Nike Golf offers a wide range of high-quality, stylish attire for new golfers. Their collections feature modern designs, updated silhouettes, and the iconic swoosh logo. Key products include Dri-FIT technology polos and tees, which provide comfort and performance. Popular items include the NK DF Tour Solid Polo and Dri-FIT Victory+ Longleaf Polo.



1. Adidas Golf

Photo by Adida

Adidas Golf offers a versatile collection of high-performance golf clothes that combine style and comfort. Their range includes breathable, moisture-wicking polos, pants, shorts, skorts, and dresses designed to keep you dry and comfortable throughout your game. Adidas emphasizes technical fabrics and comfortable designs to enhance your golfing experience.

Conclusion:

From the luxurious designs of Greyson Clothiers to the bold aesthetics of G/Fore, each brand on this list offers unique elements that can elevate any golfer’s wardrobe. Whether you’re drawn to the technical fabrics of Adidas or the inclusive ethos of Eastside Golf, these brands provide high-quality options that meet the demands of modern golfing. Discover the brand that resonates with your style and enhance your golfing experience with apparel that combines functionality with fashion-forward thinking.