13 Hilarious Golf Blunders That Will Leave You in Stitches

Golf is a sport known for its precision and tradition, but even within its structured world, moments of humor and unexpectedness shine through. From professional tournaments to casual games, golfers and enthusiasts alike have experienced instances that highlight the lighter side of the game. This listicle delves into some of the most entertaining and unforgettable occurrences in recent golfing history, showcasing how the sport combines seriousness with spontaneity.

13. Justin Rose’s Amused Reaction to a Difficult Shot

Golfer Justin Rose taunts his opponents including Kevin Kisner, left, after making a putt at SoFi Center during a golf match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL, the interactive golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on January 14, 2025 at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Justin Rose showcased his light-hearted side during a 10-shot challenge at North Hants Golf Club, his childhood course. When faced with a tricky shot from a snaggly lie, he humorously described it as “not my favorite shot in the world” and managed to execute it perfectly, earning a big birdie



12. Collin Morikawa’s Hot Mic Moment on Tiger Woods

Golfers Tiger Woods and Kevin Kisner warm up at SoFi Center before the golf match between Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL, interactive golf league founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy on January 14, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While not directly related to a humorous moment from Collin Morikawa himself, a recent TGL match highlighted the entertaining side of golf. Tiger Woods was left in hysterics after teammate Kevin Kisner’s misjudged bunker shot, which hit the flagstick and careened beyond another bunker. This lighthearted moment showcased the camaraderie and humor in professional golf.



11. Tiger Woods’ Pre-Shot Antics: A Key to Success

Golfer Tiger Woods warms up at SoFi Center before golf match between Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL, interactive golf league founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy on January 14, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Tiger Woods’ pre-shot routine is legendary, but not exactly funny. However, understanding its importance can provide a humorous contrast to the seriousness of golf. Woods’ consistent routine, involving rhythmic practice swings and target alignment, helps him “get in the zone” and block out distractions.

10. Funny Presser Moments from Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim

New York Golf Club’s Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler answer questions at the post game press conference at SoFi Center, the home of TGL, the interactive golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on January 7, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While Matt Fitzpatrick’s press conferences are known for their seriousness, his brother Alex brought some humor to their joint press conference at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. However, for a truly hilarious press conference, one might look at the antics of Team USA at the 2024 Presidents Cup victory press conference, where players like Max Homa and Kevin Kisner showcased their lighter side with bets and playful jabs.

9. Adam Hadwin Getting Tackled After Nick Taylor’s Win

Aug 23, 2024; Castle Rock, Colorado, USA; Adam Hadwin hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin’s enthusiastic celebration of Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open win in 2023 turned into a viral moment when he was mistakenly tackled by security. Hadwin rushed onto the 18th green with a bottle of champagne, only to be taken down by a guard who didn’t recognize him. The incident has been widely shared and laughed about, with Hadwin himself finding humor in the “big misunderstanding.”

8. Joel Dahmen’s Self-Deprecating Chip-In Birdie

Joel Dahmen prepares to putt on the ninth green of the Nicklaus Tournament course during the first round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

Joel Dahmen’s humor shines through even in high-pressure situations. At the 2024 RSM Classic, he holed out from 113 yards with a 55-degree wedge for eagle, joking about his nervousness and saying he felt like he was going to “poop in his pants” before making a crucial par putt.



7. Rickie Fowler’s Celebrations with Teammates After Ryder Cup Win

Golfers Wyndham Clark, left, Billy Horschel, center, and Rickie Fowler pose for a photo next to the TGL trophy during media day at the SoFi Center, the home of TGL, the interactive golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on December 18, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Rickie Fowler found himself awkwardly alone during the 2016 Ryder Cup celebrations as his teammates shared kisses with their loved ones. The humorous photo captured the moment, showcasing Fowler’s lighthearted reaction amidst the jubilation. This iconic image has since been recreated by other golfers, including Viktor Hovland and Jose Maria Olazabal in 2023.

6. Mark Roberts’ Streaking Streak at Golf Events

Ty Lenards of Watertown pushes his cart to the No. 1 Red green as a large gallery of fans follows during a playoff for the individual championship in the state Class AA high school boys golf tournament that concluded on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Lenards won the playoff on the first hole and also helped Watertown repeat as the team champion.

Mark Roberts, a notorious English streaker, has made numerous appearances at golf events. His most famous golf-related streak was at the 1995 British Open at St. Andrew’s, where he ran onto the field as John Daly approached the 18th green. Roberts has streaked over 583 times in 23 countries, including various sports events and even a Miss World contest.

5. Michelle Wie West’s Photoshopped Frustrated Golf Face

Jul 7, 2023; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Michelle Wie West tees off on the tenth hole during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Link. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Michelle Wie West, known for her incredible golf career, including winning the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open and five LPGA Tour titles, has also been the subject of humorous memes. Her frustrated expressions on the course have been photoshopped into various comedic scenarios, showcasing the lighter side of golf.

4. Caddy’s Water Prank at the Masters in Augusta

January 9, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Professional caddie Jay Green on the ninth hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Green was Murray’s caddie during the 2023 Sony Open. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

At the Masters in Augusta, a caddie once played a prank on his fellow caddies by secretly adding sand from the course’s famous bunkers to their water. When one of them took a sip, he felt the grit in his teeth, leading to laughter and amusement among the group.

3. Shawn Stefani Plays in Underwear at the 2018 Honda Classic

Aug 4, 2019; Greensboro, NC, USA; Shawn Stefani hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

At the 2018 Honda Classic, PGA player Shawn Stefani took an unconventional approach to retrieve his ball from the water’s edge at the par-four sixth hole. He stripped down to his underwear to avoid getting wet, successfully getting the ball back in play and making a bogey.

2. Golfer Climbs a Tree to Make a Putt

June 1, 2023: Dublin, Ohio, USA; Dylan Frittelli watches his tee shot on the first hole during opening round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Dylan Frittelli’s creative shot at the 2022 RBC Heritage is a memorable moment. His tee shot landed in a tree, and he used a driver like an axe to dislodge the ball, which then rolled into the fairway. However, he was later penalized two strokes for standing astride his line of play.

1. Stewart Cink’s Crazy Tan Line at the 2014 Sony Open

Dec 22, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Stewart Cink hits a drive on the second hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stewart Cink’s infamous tan line at the 2014 Sony Open is a memorable moment in golf history. The bald-headed golfer showcased a stark contrast between his sun-kissed face and pale scalp, earning him the title of the most distinguished tan line ever seen on the PGA Tour.

Conclusion

These moments remind us that the world of golf, while often seen as a bastion of decorum and focus, is not without its unexpected and humorous side. Whether through a golfer’s quirky celebration, a spontaneous mishap on the green, or creative solutions to challenging shots, these stories capture the spirit of golf in all its unpredictability. As we enjoy these tales, we celebrate the unique blend of skill, camaraderie, and laughter that makes the game truly special.