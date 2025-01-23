Every Golfer to Win An Open Championship at Royal Troon

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Royal Troon, established in 1878, started with only five holes but has since grown to 45. The course in South Ayrshire, Scotland, has been the site of ten men’s Open Championships and one women’s Open Championship. These are the players who have come out on top.

1923 Open Championship Winner – Arthur Havers

Image via theopen.com

Arthur Havers, who hailed from Norwich, Norfolk, England, was one of the better players of the 1920s but also had to compete against players like Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen and Walter Hagen. It was Hagen who Havers had to top in 1923, beating him by one stroke.

1950 Open Championship Winner – Bobby Locke

Image via theopen.com

Bobby Locke, a star golfer from South Africa, won four Open Championships during his career, and he liked to spread it around. He won in 1949 at Royal St. Georges, 1952 at Royal Lytham and St. Annes in 1957 at St. Andrews, and 1950 at Royal Troon.

1962 Open Championship Winner – Arnold Palmer

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

By 1962, Arnold Palmer was already staking his claim as the greatest golfer in the world. He had already won the 1961 Open Championship and repeated in 1962 at Troon. It wasn’t much of a contest either as he finished in first place by six strokes.

1973 Open Championship Winner – Tom Weiskopf

Phillip Powell -The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Weiskopf never had all that much luck, finishing tied for second place at the Masters on four separate occasions and at the U.S. Open once. His crowning achievement came in 1973 when he won the Open Championship at Royal Troon, finishing three strokes ahead of Johnny Miller and Neil Coles.

1982 Open Championship Winner – Tom Watson

The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida-born Tom Watson dominated the Open Championship from 1975 through 1983, tallying five totals. That included the 1982 event played at Royal Troon, where Watson finished ahead of Peter Oosterhuis and Nick Price by one shot.

1989 Open Championshp Winner – Mark Calcavecchia

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Calcavecchia was a strong player during his time on the PGA Tour, winning 13 times. His best moment came early on in his pro career, when he won the ’89 Open Championship and wondered if his last name would fit on the Claret Jug.

1997 Open Championship Winner – Justin Leonard

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas-born Justin Leonard won the 1992 U.S. Amateur, then played college golf at the University of Texas. He made his mark in professional golf during the 1997 Open Championship, winning the major over Darren Clarke and Jesper Parnevik.

2004 Open Championship Winner – Todd Hamilton

Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

A 38-year-old with most of his success on the Japanese World Tour, Todd Hamilton is one of the more unlikely major winners in PGA history. He may never had finished better than 16th place in a major, but Hamilton owned Royal Troon for a week in 2004.

2016 Open Championship Winner – Henrik Stenson

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

A six-time winner on the PGA Tour and an 11-time winner on the European Tour, Swedish-born player Henrik Stenson won his first and only major championship at Royal Troon in 2016, besting past champion Phil Mickelson by three strokes.

2024 Open Championship Winner – Xander Schauffle

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffle had come close to winning a major before 2024, finishing in a second-place tie at the 2019 Masters and a third-place tie at the ’19 U.S. Open. Everything came together for him in 2024 as he won both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship at Royal Troon.