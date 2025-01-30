Every American Golfer Who Has Won A U.S. Open Championship

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Open has been played since 1895, but an American player didn’t win the title until 1911. Since then, American golfers have won the event with regularity. Here are the players from the states who have been crowned champions.

Bryson DeChambeau – 2020, 2024

DeChambeau has always had a tremendous drive, but once his short game together, he became one of the best players in the world. His only two Major wins came at the U.S. Open, first at New York’s Winged Foot in 2020, then at North Carolina’s Pinehurst No. 2 in 2024.

Wyndham Clark – 2023

Wyndham Clark first turned pro in 2017, but his game has come together over the last 3 years or so. The Colorado-born golfer won his first Major at the 2023 Open at the Los Angeles Country Club. Clark rose to a 3rd place world ranking in 2024.

Gary Woodland – 2019

Gary Woodland is one of the better athletes on the tour. He actually went to college on a basketball scholarship before moving over to the University of Kansas to play golf. It seems like he made the right choice, as the top-notch player won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Brooks Koepka – 2017, 2018

Brooks Koepka, who became the World’s number-one ranked golfer in 2018, has won two Open titles in a very different fashion. He took home the title at Erin Hills, Wisconsin, in 2017, finishing 16 under, then at Shinnecock Hills, New York, in 2018 with a score of one over.

Dustin Johnson – 2016

The wildly talented Dustin Johnson began on the PGA Tour in 2008 and it took him a while to put it all together and win a Major. That first Major win came at the 2016 U.S. Open in Oakmont, Pennsylvania as he topped Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercey by three shots.

Jordan Spieth – 2015

Young phenom Jordan Spieth was coming off a win at the 2015 Masters when he entered the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in Washington. He continued his incredible run by winning the U.S. Open and, at 22 years of age, became the youngest U.S. Open winner since Bobby Jones in 2023.

Webb Simpson – 2012

North Carolina-born Webb Simpson has been a strong player on the PGA Tour for years, reaching a career-high ranking of 4th during the 2020 season. His finest moment came in 2012 when he captured the 2012 U.S. Open at the Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco, California.

Lucas Glover – 2009

Lucas Glover came into the 2009 event at Bethpage Black as the world’s 71st-ranked golfer, having missed the last three cuts at the U.S. Open. He began one of the tournament’s most surprising winners, taking home the title by two shots over Phil Mickelson, Ricky Barnes and David Duval.

Tiger Woods – 2000, 2002, 2008

Tiger Woods came into the 2008 Open at Torrey Pines as a two-time champion, winning in 2000 at Pebble Beach and 2002 at Bethpage Black. His win in 2008 would be his last Major win until he shockingly took home the Masters title in 2019.

Jim Furyk – 2003

Jim Furyk has had a fair amount of success in his career winning the 2010 FedEx Cup and taking home the Vardon Cup as the Tour’s leader in scoring average in 2006. He has one Major win on his ledger, as he won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields in Illinois.

Payne Stewart – 1991, 1999

Iconic American golfer Payne Stewart won three Majors during his career including two US Opens The first came in 1991 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club and the second in 1999 at Pinehurst No. 2. He would tragically be killed in a plane crash just months after that 1999 win.

Lee Janzen – 1993, 1998

Lee Janzen was a long-time player on the Tour who achieved a career-high ranking of 13 and had eight wins on the PGA Tour. Janzen saved his best work for the US Open, winning in 1993 at Baltusroyal in New Jersey and in 1998 at San Francisco’s Olympic Club.

Steve Jones – 1996

Steve Jones spent years on the PGA Tour without much success and lost almost 3 years of his career to a dirtbike accident that occurred in 1991. He came back strong with his career highlight being a 1996 United States Open win at Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan.

Corey Pavin – 1995

The 1984 PGA Rookie of the Year and the 1991 PGA Tour money winner, Corey Pavin was one of the best players in the world during the early 1990s. He won his first and only Major at the 1995 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, besting Greg Norman by two strokes.

Tom Kite – 1992

A huge success on the tour, he was the top money winner twice and also won the Vardon Trophy twice, Tom Kite is in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Despite that success, he only won one major during his career, the 1992 US Open at Pebble Beach.

Hale Irwin – 1974, 1979, 1990

Hale Irwin was one of the best golfers in the world in the 1970s and early 1980s, winning the 1974 US Open at Winged Foot and the 1979 event at Toledo, Ohio’s Inverness Club. He had one more big event in him as he captured the 1990 U.S. Open at the Medinah Country Club.

Curtis Strange – 1988, 1989

Curtis Strange turned pro in 1976 and started to hit his stride in the mid-80s, finishing as the top money maker in 1985, 1987 and 1988. He also won his only two career majors in the 1980s, going back to back at the 1988 and 1989 United States Opens.

Scott Simpson – 1987

Scott Simpson was a decent PGA Tour pro who won seven times on the PGA Tour. He had his finest moment during the 1987 US Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. He captured his first Major by birdieing the 14th, 15th and 16th holes to beat Tom Watson.

Raymond Floyd – 1986

Raymond Floyd, who turned pro in 1961, had a long and incredibly successful career on the PGA Tour. His win at the 1986 US Open, held at Shinnecock Hills in New York, made him, at 43 years old, the oldest US Open winner in history, though Hale Irwin later passed him.

Andy North – 1979, 1985

Andy North was born in the Midwest in Wisconsin and had both Major wins in the same general area. He won the 1978 US Open at Cherry Hills in Colorado and the 1985 US Open at the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Fuzzy Zoeller – 1984

Frank ‘Fuzzy’ Zoeller made a bug impression on the PGA Tour, winning the Masters in 1979, first appearance in the tournament. He won his second Major in 1984, winning that year’s US Open at Winged Foot in a playoff over Greg Norman.

Larry Nelson – 1983

Larry Nelson did not take up the game of golf until his was 21 years old, but turned out to be an extremely quick study winning the PGA Championship in 1981 and 1987. Nelson also won the 1983 United States Open which took place at Oakmont in Plum, Pennsylvania.

Tom Watson – 1982

One of the greatest golfers of all-time, Tom Watson one nine Majors during his career including five Open Championships and two Masters. He won his first and only US Open title in Pebble Beach in 1982, finishing ahead of Jack Nicklaus by two strokes.

Jack Nicklaus – 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980

The Golden Bear won more Majors than any other golfer in history winning 18 events, including four US Opens. He won in 1962 at Oakmont in Pennsylvnia, in 1967 at New Jersey’s Baltusroyal, in 1972 at Pebble Beach and in 1980, again at Baltusroyal.

Hubert Green – 1977

Affectionately known as Hubie, Hubert Green won 19 PGA Tour events during his 26 year career including two Majors. In addition to winning the 1985 PGA Championship, Green also won the 1977 US Open at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jerry Pate – 1976

Jerry Pate was the 1974 U.S. Amateur Champion, and in 1975, he tied for low amateur at the 1975 US Open. Still, it was a surprise when Pate won the 1976 US Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club as a 22-year-old rookie. Injuries would derail his promising career.

Lou Graham – 1975

A veteran of the United States Army who turned pro in 1964, Lou Graham only had three PGA Tour wins in his fifteen years. One of those wins was the 1975 US Open in Medinah, Illinois, which Graham won in a playoff over John Mahaffey.

Johnny Miller – 1973

Johnny Miller was an outstanding player who won 25 times on the PGA Tour but had the misfortune of playing against Jack Nicklaus in his absolute prime. Miller won the 1973 US Open as golfing icons Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Arnold Palmer finished in a tie for fourth place.

Lee Trevino – 1968, 1971

Lee Trevino, who grew up in an impoverished background in Texas, became a golfing icon known as the Merry Mex. A tremendous player through the late ’60s to early ’80s, he won two US Opens at Rochester, New York’s Oak Hill in 1968 and Pennsylvania’s Merion in 1971.

Orville Moody – 1969

A high school golf champion, Moody had a 14-year career in the military, though he continued to play and teach golf while in the Army. He earned the ability to play in the 1969 US Open by regional and sectional qualifying and won the event by one stroke.

Billy Casper – 1959, 1966

Hall of Famer Billy Casper turned pro in 1954 and would win 51 times on the PGA Tour. He would only win three Majors thanks to the presence of Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. Two of those wins were US Opens: 1959 at Winged Foot and 1966 at the Olympic Club.

Ken Venturi – 1964

Turning pro in 1956, Ken Venturi looked like he was going to be one of golf’s best players for years to come. He won his first Major in 1964, taking home the US Open Championship at the Congressional Course in Bethesda, Maryland. He would be forced to retire in 1967 due to injuries to his wrists.

Julius Boros – 1952, 1963

Julius Boros didn’t turn pro until he was 29 years old, but won his first major just three years later, winning the 1952 US Open at the Northwood Club in Dallas. He would add a second US Open Championship, in 1963 at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Gene Littler – 1961

The 1953 United States Amatuer Champion, Gene Littler was such a smooth golfer that he earned the nickname, Gene the Machine. While he finished second at the 1970 Master and the 1977 PGA Championship, he was able to finish in first at the 1961 US Open in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Arnold Palmer – 1960

One of the most iconic golfers in the game’s history, Arnold Palmer won 62 times on the PGA Tour, including seven Major championships. That included the 1960 US Open, played at Cherry Hills in Colorado, where he beat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes.

Tommy Bolt – 1958

Tommy Bolt, a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, was as famous for the tantrums he would throw on the golf course as he was for his fine play. ‘Terrible’ Tommy won his only Major Championship in 1958 at the US Open, he at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dick Mayer – 1957

Dick Mayer may have won the 1954 US Open, but had a triple bogey on the final hole and lost by one stroke. He had his shot at redemption in 1957 and made good on it by winning that year’s US Open defeating Cary Middlecoff in a playoff.

Cary Middlecoff – 1949, 1956

Trained to be a dentist, Cary Middlecoff gave up on that career and became one of the best golfers of the 1950s. He won his first Major, the 1949 Open, beating out the iconic Sam Snead. He added a second US Open Title in 1956, ahead of Julius Boros and Ben Hogan.

Ben Hogan – 1948, 1950, 1951

Ben Hogan wasn’t just one of the greatest golfers ever, he was among the most influential and is essentially credited with creating the idea of practicing golf. He won three US Open titles within a span of four years, taking home the 1948, 1950 and 1951 Championships.

Lew Worsham – 1947

Like many other players of his day, Worsham had a day job, acting as the head pro at the Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh. But for a week in 1947, he was at the top of the golfing world, beating out Sam Snead to win the 1947 US Open in Ladue, Missouri.

Lloyd Mangrum – 1946

Lloyd Mangrum was a star golfer of the 1940s with one of the best nicknames in the sport. Thanks to his calm demeanor and smooth seeing, he was referred to as Mr. Icicle. Magrum won the 1946 US Open, this first since 1941, in a playoff against Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi.

Craig Wood – 1941

Craig Wood first turned professional at the age of 18 and it would take him until the age of 39 to win his first Major. He won two for good measure, capturing the 1941 Master as well as the 1941 US Open, which took place at The Colonial is Forth Worth, Texas.

Lawson Little – 1940

Lawson Little entered the golf world as a phenom, the only player to win the US and British Amatur titles in the same year more than once. He would capture one Major on the PGA Tour, winning the 1940 US Open, which was held at Canterbury in Beachwood, Ohio.

Byron Nelson – 1939

Ralph Guldahl – 1937, 1938

Turning pro in 1931, Ralph Guldahl became so frustrated by the game of golf that he temporarily left in 1935 to become a car salesman. He would later return, making a smart decision as he won back to back US Open Championships in 1937 at Oakland Hills and 1938 at Cherry Hills.

Tony Manero – 1936

Born in New York City, Tony Manero became a pro in 1929 and would win on the PGA Tour 8 times including the 1936 US Open that was held at Baltusroyal in New Jersey. After his playing career, he became the club pro at Salem Country Club in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Sam Parks Jr. – 1935

Sam Parks Jr. grew up in Pittsburgh and was the club pro at Pennsylvania’s South Hills Country Club. The US Open came to the Oakmont Club in Plum, Pennsylvania; Parks Jr. had the advantage of being very familiar with the course and navigated awful conditions to win at 11 over par.

Olin Dutra – 1934

Olin Dutra once worked at his father’s hardware store in California, but he quit to become a full-time golfer. The choice turned out to be a good one, as he won both the 1932 PGA Championship and the 1934 US Open, which was held at Merion in Pennsylvania.

Johnny Goodman – 1933

Johnny Goodman didn’t turn pro until he was in his 50s and only had one professional win, but he had plenty of amateur success, winning the 1937 US Amateur, then considered a Major and the 1933 US Open, held at the North Shore Country Club in Illinois.

Gene Sarazen – 1922, 1932

Born in the same year as Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen was a seven-time Majors champion who also claimed to have invented the modern sand wedge. He won the Open Championship twice, in 1922 at Skokie in Illinois and in 1932 at Fresh Meadow in Queens, New York.

Billy Burke – 1931

Billy Burke’s best year in the sport of golf came in 1931. He won four PGA Tour events and finished 3rd at the PGA Championship that year. He also won the US Open at the Inverness Club, topping George Von Elm in the longest playoff held in tournament history.

Bobby Jones – 1923, 1926, 1929, 1930

Playing as an amateur, Bobby Jones won the US Open in 1923, 1926 and 1929. His most impressive win came via his 1930 win in Edina, MN. That win, along with 1930 titles at the Open Championship, the US Amateur and the British Amateur, made him the first and only player to complete a classic Grand Slam.

Johnny Farrell – 1928

Known as the Gentleman, Johnny Farrell was a 28-time winner on the PGA Tour. He won the 1928 US Open by beating out renowned champion Bobby Jones in a playoff. Farrell later became the head club professional at the famed Baltusroyal Course in Springfield, New Jersey.

Tommy Armour – 1927

Tommy Armour was born and raised in Scotland but came to the United States in his 20s and later became a naturalized citizen. He won the PGA Championship and Open Championship in his career on top of his 1927 US Open victory at Oakmont in Plum, Pennsylvania.

Walter Hagen – 1914, 1919

The first major American star, Walter Hagen is sometimes referred to as the Father of Professional Golf. In addition to winning the PGA Championship five times and the Open Championship four times, he won the US Open twice: in 1914 in Midlothian, Ill and in 1919 at the Brae Burn Country Club in Massachussetts.

Chick Evans – 1916

Charles Evans, who went by Chick, was one of the best amateur golfers of his day. In 1916, he won the US Amateur and the US Open, held at the Minikhada Club in Minnesota, becoming the first amateur golfer to win both titles in the same year.

Jerome Travers – 1915

New York City-born Jerome Travers is considered one of the greatest amateur golfers of all time, winning the US Amateur Tournament in 1907, 1908, 1912 and 1913. He would go on to win the US Open in 1915 at Baltusroyal and interestingly chose never to enter the event ever again.

Francis Ouimet – 1913

Francis Ouimet is one of the most famed winners of the US Open. The 20-year-old amateur with a 10-year-old caddy got to play the event at his home course in Brookline, Massachusetts and shocked the golf world by beating Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in a playoff.

John McDermott – 1911, 1912

The first American winner of the US Open, John McDermott set records in both of his back to back wins. He was only 19 during his 1911 win and is still the youngest winner at the tournament. In 1912, he became the first player to go under par over 72 holes at a major tournament.