The 32 Rookies on This Year’s PGA Tour

It is the goal of amateur golfers worldwide to one day make the PGA Tour. It is not easy as the task is usually achieved either through Q School or qualifying via other tours. These are the 32 men who will be making their debut on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season.

Mason Anderson

Hailing from Mesa, Arizona and playing his college golf at Arizona State, Mason Anderson turned pro in 2022 and joined the Kohn Ferry Tour. He won the 2024 Visa Argentina Open, propelling him up the points list on the Kohn Tour and helping him earn his PGA Tour Card for this season.

Frankie Capan III

Frankie Capan III played his college golf at FGCU and the University of Alabama before joining the Kohn Ferry Tour. He won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and finished second in two other events to make the PGA. He has made five of seven cuts so far this season.

Ricky Castillo

A star at the University of Florida, Ricky Castillo didn’t win on the Kohn Ferry Tour, but he was a runner-up and had four top tens and seven top-25 finishes to make the PGA Tour. So far, he has made two cuts, missed one, and has a top-25 finish.

Will Chandler

27-year-old Will Chandler played his college golf at Georgia and has been working to make the PGA Tour for several years. He succeeded in 2024, playing on the Kohn Ferry Tour and in Q School. It was his performance at Qualifying School that earned him his 2025 card.

Quade Cummins

Quade Cummins was born and raised in Oklahoma and played his college golf at the University of Oklahoma. A member of the 2021 Walker Cup team, Cummins had a strong year on the Kohn Ferry Tour, with six top-tens and fourteen top-25s earning his PGA card for 2025.

Cristóbal del Solar

Cristóbal del Solar is a Chilean-born golfer who played his college golf at Florida State. He made a name for himself by shooting a round 57 at the Astara Golf Championship, which took place in Colombia. It is the lowest round score ever at a PGA-sanctioned event.

Taylor Dickson

32-year-old Taylor Dickson spent several seasons on the Kohn Ferry Tour, but had a true breakthrough in 2024. He won the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open and the Astara Chile Classic Presented by Scotiabank, finishing sixth on the Tour’s points list.

Steven Fisk

Steven Fisk, formerly of Georgia Southern University, had a terrific year on the Kohn Ferry Tour in 2024, with six top-tens and two top-two finishes. He also won the Club Car Championship at the Landings & Athletic Club. He finished the season fourth on the Kohn Ferry list.

Noah Goodwin

Noah Goodwin, who played college golf at Southern Methodist, will be one of the younger rookies on the tour at 24. He played well on the Kohn Ferry Tour during the 2024 season, making six top-tens, ten top 25s, and finishing 30th overall on the Tour’s points list.

Rasmus Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard, from Billund, Denmark, first made his presence known in 2019 when he became the 3rd youngest player to ever win on the European Tour and in September 2024, he became the youngest player since 1989 to win 5 events on Europe’s top tour. He’ll ply his trade in the PGA in 2025.

Rikuya Hoshino

Rikuya Hoshino has played professionally in Japan since he was 20 years old, winning 8 tournaments. He has also participated in several majors, his best result being a T26 at the 2021 US Open. He is playing on the PGA Tour in 2025 and has made one of three cuts so far.

Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence, a South African player, has four wins on the European Tour and four on the Sunshine Tour. He also had a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Open Championship, and those results helped propel him to a spot on the 2025 PGA Tour.

Tom McKibbin

Hailing from Belfast, Ireland, Tom McKibbin planned on playing for the University of Florida, but the COVID pandemic scuttled his plans, and he instead chose to turn professional. In addition to earning a 2025 PGA Tour card, he will also play events with LIV.

William Mouw

William Mouw, a native Californian who played his college golf at Pepperdine, didn’t win on the 2024 Kohn Ferry Tour, but his three second-place finishes and six top-tens placed him 10th on the Tour’s points list, quickly earning him his 2025 PGA Tour Card.

Niklas Nørgaard

Niklas Nørgaard, who turned pro in 2015, will be one of the more veteran rookies on the tour, with plenty of European experience. 2024 saw Nørgaard have his most significant win, The Betfred British Masters and he hopes to take some of that momentum to the PGA Tour.

Kaito Onishi

A native of Chiba, Japan, who played his college golf at Southern Cal, Kaito Onishi earned his way onto the 2025 PGA Tour with his fine play on the 2024 Kohn Ferry Tour. He was the winner of the UNC Health Championship and had two other top-ten finishes.

John Pak

John Pak, from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, played at Florida State before turning pro in 2021 and participating on the Kohn Ferry and the PGA Tour Canada. He will be playing on the 2025 PGA Tour thanks to his win at the Compliance Solutions Championship.

Jeremy Paul

Jeremy Paul is from Frankfurt, Germany and his twin brother Yannik plays on the European Tour. Jeremy came to the States in 2017 to play for the University of Colorado. He won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on the Kohn Ferry Tour in 2024, moving him up the points list and onto the PGA Tour.

Paul Peterson

Paul Peterson turned professional in 2012 and has been banging around on several tours for years. Now 36, Peterson broke through on the Kohn Ferry Tour in 2024, winning the Simmons Bank Open to earn his Tour card for the 2025 season. He finished T10th at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Aldrich Potgieter

South African Aldrich Potgieter turned pro at 18 in 2023 and is moving fast. In 2024, he became the youngest event winner in Kohn Ferry Tour history, capturing the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at 19. His two additional top-ten finishes helped him land on the PGA Tour at 20.

Matthew Riedel

Former Vanderbilt star Matthew Riedel joined the Kohn Ferry Tour in 2024 and had ok results, with the highlight being a tie for second at the Ascendent. Riedel would end up instead qualifying for the Tour via Q Schoo and could soon be a name to watch on the PGA Tour.

Thomas Rosenmueller

A native of Munich who came to the US to play college golf at North Texas, Thomas Rosenmueller played on the Challenge and Kohn Ferry tours. In 2024, he won his first Kohn Ferry event, the NV5 Invitational, and he earned enough points to move over to the PGA in 2025.

Antoine Rozner

Antoine Rozner came to the States from Paris, France, to play college golf at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He has significant pro experience, having played on the European Tour, and has a career-high world ranking of 63rd. He will play on the PGA Tour this season.

Isaiah Salinda

California-born Isaiah Salinda starred at Stanford before playing on the PGA Tour Canada and the Kohn Ferry Tour. He was terrific on Kohn Ferry in 2024, winning the Panama Championship and finishing in the top ten at two other events, finishing 18th in points.

Jackson Suber

Former University of Mississippi golfer Jackson Suber had a second-place finish and five top tens on the 2024 Kohn Ferry Tour, earning a PGA Tour card. Suber has already made his mark on the 2025 Tour, finishing in a tie for sixth place at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Jesper Svensson

Jesper Svensson, from Uppsala, Sweden, had a breakout year in 2024, winning the Porsche Open and notching three second-place finishes to become the European Tour’s Rookie of the Year. He has a top-ten finish in 2025, finishing T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Braden Thornberry

Braden Thornberry was the number one ranked amateur player in the world in 2018, but it took him a long time to make it onto the PGA Tour. He did so by succeeding on the 2024 Kohn Ferry Tour, winning the Kohn Ferry Tour Championship and having seven other top-25 finishes.

Kevin Velo

Kevin Velo made his mark on the Kohn Ferry Tour early in 2024, winning February’s Astara Golf Championship in a playoff. Velo notched eight more top-25 finishes, ending up 15th on the Tour. He has yet to make a cut on the PGA Tour thus far.

Karl Vilips

Indonesian-born Karl Vilips only played in 10 events on the Kohn Ferry Tour last year, but he made the most of them with seven top-25 finishes, a runner up and a victory at the Utah Championship. The former Stanford golfer will ply his trade on the PGA Tour this season.

Danny Walker

29-year-old Danny Walker played on the Kohn Ferry Tour for multiple seasons but had a breakthrough in 2024, finishing second at the Pinnacle Bank Championship and recording ten top 25s. That was enough to land him on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season.

Paul Waring

A player on the European and Challenge tours for several seasons, 40-year-old Paul Warning earned a tour card for the 2025 PGA Tour. He had an excellent year in 2024, winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. His career-high world ranking is 66th.

Tim Widing

Tim Widing, from Jonkoping, Sweden, came to the States to play his college golf at San Francisco. He had a terrific year on the Kohn Ferry Tour, winning the LECOM Suncoast Championship and the Veritex Bank Championship to finish 5th overall on the tour.